Every Team Has an Edge: EA SPORTS NHL® 27 Overhauls All 32 Arena Atmospheres and Presentation for Total Immersion

Powered by Real-World NHL EDGE™ Data and Unique Team Playbooks, NHL® 27 Releases September 11 with Generational Talent Macklin Celebrini Gracing the Cover
Watch the Reveal Trailer HERE
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today unveiled EA SPORTS™ NHL 27 , launching September 11, 2026 on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S. EA SPORTS™ NHL® 27 brings all 32 NHL arenas to life with authentic atmospheres: presentation that reflects each team's identity, a new commentary team, a new dynamic crowd system, and a new modernized broadcast package. Alongside new social and competitive mode Connected Franchise, this year marks one of the most significant upgrades in franchise history. Generational talent and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini headlines the Standard and Deluxe Edition covers, ushering in a new era of the EA SPORTS™ NHL franchise.
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NHL 27 Deluxe Edition Cover
"Seeing the Shark Tank brought to life like that is honestly unreal," said Macklin Celebrini, NHL 27 cover athlete. "The detail the studio team put into it — from our pre-game entrance skating out through the shark head and the iconic lighting on each seat throughout the stadium to hearing our goal song every time we score — it feels exactly like being out there for a real game. They really captured the atmosphere. Sharks fans are going to load it up and feel like they're right there in the building with us, and that's pretty special."
Experience 32 authentically represented arenas, each designed to capture the sound, spectacle, and identity of its home team. Real-world goal songs, authentic pre-game presentation, and a fully overhauled crowd bring every building closer to its real-world counterpart. Complemented by a fully refreshed commentary team featuring John Buccigross and Darren Pang, every team looks, sounds and plays like themselves from puck drop to the final horn.
Connected Franchise, a new mode coming to NHL 27 as a result of a decade of community requests for a socially connected and competitive experience, allows players to create, customize and manage a shared online league with up to 32 human-controlled teams. This mode offers flexible scheduling, comprehensive roster management and robust commissioner tools designed to evolve alongside the community.
"Our goal for EA SPORTS™ NHL 27 is to deliver a game where players will feel the change the moment they take the ice," said Mike Inglehart, EA SPORTS™ NHL 27 's Senior Game Design Director. "Every arena atmosphere and broadcast visual has been engineered to showcase a true-to-life team feel. We know the proof is in the playing, and we cannot wait for fans to experience this game's energy for themselves."
This year's cover athlete showcases a new generation of elite hockey talent focused on immediate impact. San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini brings his proven skill and dynamic playmaking to the cover, lending his skills to a franchise that is stepping up to prove its commitment directly on the ice. His presence reflects a defining new era for the game, one that answers the call of the community with features like Connected Franchise, and grounds itself in true team identity.
Pre-order* EA SPORTS™ NHL 27 Deluxe Edition to receive 7-day early access.
Pre-order EA SPORTS™ NHL® 27 Deluxe Edition and receive:
- 7 Days Early Access
- Macklin Celebrini WOC Limited Loadout
- HUT New Wave Celebrini Pack
Plus, included with NHL 27 Deluxe Edition:
- 4600 NHL Points
- HUT Icon Choice Pack
- HUT Heroes Choice Pack
- HUT NHL Player Pack
- HUT Fan Choice Pack
- 2x WOC Double XP Tokens
Players who pre-order the EA SPORTS™ NHL® 27 Standard Edition will receive:
- HUT NHL Player Pack
- 500 NHL Points
- WOC 2XP Boost
All pre-order editions and information can be found here .
Stay tuned for the full rundown of NHL 27 in the coming weeks. To keep up-to-date with the latest game news and information, visit https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-27 and follow our social channels .
EA Play members can play EA SPORTS™ NHL 27 10-hour early access trial starting September 4th, 2026. Members also score rewards including 3,000 Chel Coins and WOC Season Pass XP Multiplier Tokens, as well as receive 10% off EA digital content including pre-orders, game downloads, NHL Points, and DLC. For more information on EA Play please visit https://www.ea.com/ea-play
*Conditions and restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-27/game-disclaimers for details.
PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal year 2026, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1 ®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .
EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.
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