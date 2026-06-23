Eureka Engages Winning Media LLC for Investor Awareness Services

Eureka Engages Winning Media LLC for Investor Awareness Services

Eureka Metals Corp. (CSE: ERKA,OTC:UREKF) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a digital marketing services agreement dated June 22, 2026 with Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media"), an arm's length service provider. Winning Media LLC, a Texas limited liability company, has a primary address located at 1415 S Voss, Suite 110 - 431 Houston, Texas, 77057, info@winning.media, +1 281-804-7972.

Under the terms of the agreement, Winning Media will provide a range of digital marketing services, including programmatic advertising, financial content distribution, influencer outreach, native advertising, podcast placements, email and SMS campaigns, and other online marketing initiatives designed to increase market awareness of the Company.

The agreement is for a term of three (3) months, commencing June 25, 2026. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Winning Media a total fee of US$150,000. No securities will be issued to Winning Media as compensation.

Winning Media and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Winning Media and its principals do not have any present interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Eureka Metals Corp.

Eureka Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of exploration projects in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium Project in Québec, prospective for titanium-vanadium-scandium mineralization, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, prospective for silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Danny Matthews
Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@eurekametals.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302613

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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