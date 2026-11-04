etoro Expands into Latin America with Acquisition of Argentine Fintech LB Finanzas

Etoro, the trading and investing platform, has entered into an agreement to acquire LB Finanzas, the Argentine all-in-one financial app. The acquisition strengthens etoro's footprint in one of the world's fastest-growing fintech markets, underscoring its commitment to building a localized presence in Latin America with Argentina serving as its regional hub.
LB Finanzas has seen a significant growth in userbase and trading volume, reflecting the rising demand among Argentine retail investors for accessible, all-in-one investment products. The company provides a fully integrated platform covering investing (equities, ETFs, crypto and money market funds), and payment solutions, offering Argentine and US dollar accounts.
Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO of etoro, said: "LB Finanzas and etoro share the same belief: that everyone should have access to the tools and knowledge they need to grow their wealth. By combining LB Finanzas' local expertise with etoro's global scale and product offering, we can bring that mission to millions of people across one of the most dynamic regions in the world.
"This acquisition marks an important step in our commitment to building a localized presence in Latin America. LB Finanzas has built a comprehensive, all-in-one investment platform, and joining forces with them will allow us to move faster and go further across the region."
Camilo Cristia, Co-founder and CEO of LB Finanzas, said: "We started LB Finanzas in Rosario with a simple idea: that any Argentine should be able to invest with the same tools people use internationally. Joining etoro lets us take that much further. For our clients, nothing changes today. What comes next is more products and more scale with the same team they already know."
This agreement is etoro's fourth acquisition in 2026. In April, the company agreed to acquire Zengo, a self-custodial crypto wallet provider, and in May it acquired Bit2C, an Israeli crypto exchange, and in August, it announced an agreement to acquire US brokerage TradeZero. The company has a strong financial position and is committed to both organic and inorganic expansion to support its strategic growth.
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.
Media contacts
etoro: pr@etoro.com
LB Finanzas: On the Rocks | Santiago Guglielmi sg@ontherocks.tech | +54 9 11 6707-8108 / Guadalupe Reinoso - gr@ontherocks.tech | +54 9 11 6995 3700
About etoro
etoro is the platform where you can trade, invest, and spend. Founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way, we've built a regulated, Nasdaq-listed platform used by millions of people in 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge. By combining the collective intelligence of our community with AI-powered tools, we've created a collaborative investment community designed to help you grow your knowledge and wealth. On etoro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, copy other investors, or invest with an AI agent.
About LB Finanzas
LB Finanzas is an Argentine financial app on a mission to give everyone in Latin America access to world-class investing. Founded in Rosario in 2018, it lets hundreds of thousands of users invest in US stocks and ETFs, crypto and money market funds, and hold Argentine peso and US dollar accounts, all in a single app for both individuals and businesses. LB Finanzas is regulated by Argentina's National Securities Commission (CNV) and by the Central Bank (BCRA).
Disclaimers:
etoro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.
etoro is a group of companies that are authorized and regulated in their respective jurisdictions. The regulatory authorities overseeing etoro include:
- The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK
- The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus
- The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in Australia
- The Financial Services Authority (FSA) in the Seychelles
- The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in the UAE
- The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in Singapore