This projected revenue and related growth is derived primarily from the company's online sportsbook and casino brands including Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777 and GenerationVIP, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. The brands were acquired by Esports Technologies on November 29, 2021 , two months into the company's fiscal year. The subject 10-month period is from the closing of the brand acquisition until the end of the September 30 fiscal year.

Esports Technologies endeavors to continue growing revenue by offering more esports wagering opportunities and layering in its proprietary wagering odds modeling with the acquired brands. The company is in a strong position to benefit from the heightened popularity and interest in esports, which now represents a $13 billion market opportunity .

Aaron Speach , CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "As we begin a successful 2022, we remain committed to increasing our operational and financial performance. We expect to deliver consistent cash flow for the remainder of 2022 by growing esports revenue in regulated markets, as well as continued growth from our portfolio of online sportsbook and casino brands."

About Esports Technologies
Esports Technologies develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. Esports Technologies operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777 and GenerationVIP, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. Esports Technologies recently was awarded SIGMA's Esport Product of the Year, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. Esports Technologies is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company's revenue guidance for the 10-month period, and the Company's ability to grow esports revenue in regulated markets, as well as to continue to grow its portfolio of online sportsbook and casino brands. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including as set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

