Sets Revised Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance Range of $70 to $75 Million Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021. Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Net revenue of $14.5 million, up $12.2 million compared to 2Q21, and a 11.4% decrease compared to net revenue of $16.4 million in 1Q22 Gross profit of $8.0 million, up $7.2 ...

GAMING00