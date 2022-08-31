GamingInvesting News

Event hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation to focus on new opportunities in gaming and esports

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) ("EEG") today announced CEO, Grant Johnson, will speak at Next World Forum - Gaming & Esports Unleashed hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 7-8.

The event will focus on the fast-growing and dynamic gaming and esports sectors, and how they are combining to offer new opportunities for companies and governments around the world.

"Esports Entertainment Group understands that video games can be experienced globally in a way traditional sports cannot," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "This forum in Saudi Arabia is an example of how online gaming has a global reach allowing people to connect and compete in ways they wouldn't have been able to before. I am excited to speak at the Next World Forum and represent Esports Entertainment Group and help advance the understanding and appreciation for the enormous potential of our industry."

The forum will feature a series of activations, bilateral meetings, and panels addressing ideas to fast-track the gaming and esports sectors for growth through investments and strategic collaborations. Additional speakers include H.R.H Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud, Chairman of the Board Directors, Saudi Esports Federation and Chester King, CEO, British Sports & Vice-President, Global Esports Federation.

In addition, Mr. Johnson will also be speaking at the East Coast Gaming Congress (ECGC) taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, on September 23. ECGC will bring together leading industry experts to provide attendees with valuable insights about this evolving industry, as well as provide unique opportunities for networking and professional development. The conference is made possible by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, Spectrum Gaming Group, Esports Entertainment Group, and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ: GMBL) (EEG) is a full-service esports and online betting company. EEG focuses on three verticals: Games, iGaming, and Technology. EEG Games provides a wide array of services and infrastructure for businesses to engage esports and gaming communities around the world including Esports Gaming League (EGL), which hosts a community of more than 350,000 gamers on its proprietary tournament platform EGL.tv. EEG iGaming includes a number of award-winning brands covering traditional online sports book wagering needs as well as a multinational casino operator. EEG Technology builds next-generation platforms, features, and services for Millennials, Gen Z consumers, and brands looking to connect with these demographics. EEG has offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information, visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

Contacts for EEG:
Investor Relations Inquiries
JCIR
Joseph Jaffoni, James Leahy, Norberto Aja
(212) 835-8500
gmbl@jcir.com

Media Inquiries
brandon.apter@esportsentertainmentgroup.com
or
eeg@kcsa.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP RENEWAL WITH McDONALD'S USA

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced today the renewal of its partnership with McDonald's USA . The partnership, which began last year, will continue to focus on innovative ways to connect with the next generation of gamers and will advance successful campaigns from the past year while launching new initiatives.

To kick off the renewed partnership, FaZe Clan and McDonald's will have a presence at PAX West this weekend, a gaming convention in Seattle, WA. McDonald's will be hosting activities for fans at their booth, including a meet-and-greet with FaZe talent, and sponsoring a showcase that gives FaZe talent the opportunity to preview and play new and soon-to-be-released games at the convention.

"McDonald's has been an exceptional partner for FaZe Clan, as they understand the creativity and authenticity needed to engage with a younger, diverse audience," said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Holdings, Inc. "I'm thrilled to renew our partnership with McDonald's USA , as we bring together FaZe Clan's community with McDonald's brand power."

FaZe Clan and McDonald's will continue to create content activations that capture the diverse stories of FaZe Clan members while elevating voices of underrepresented groups in the gaming industry. The partnership will include exclusive new original content and IP featuring FaZe talent, building on successful campaigns from last year, such as the FaZe Clan x McDonald's "Spotlight" series, which drew over 2.4 million total views, and the "Friendsgaming" livestream event that drew in over 300,000 live viewers.

In addition to the "Spotlight" series and "Friendsgaming" campaign, McDonald's also participated in FaZe Clan's "FaZe Member for a Day"' campaign by changing their Twitter account to "FaZe McDonalds," demonstrating McDonald's deep understanding of internet culture through an authentic online moment.

"Collaborating with a gaming platform of FaZe Clan's influence and credibility provides a unique opportunity for us to collaborate on original programs that honor the diverse interests of our fans," said Veronica Thompson , Director of Cultural Engagement and Activations at McDonald's USA . "We're excited to continue our partnership with FaZe Clan this year as we deepen the engagement between McDonald's brand and gaming fans."

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan (NASDAQ: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

ABOUT McDONALD' S USA

McDonald's USA , LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, market opportunity prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Press Contacts:
FaZe Clan: chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com + chloe.snyder@fazeclan.com
McDonalds USA : press@us.mcd.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-announces-partnership-renewal-with-mcdonalds-usa-301615288.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

WORLD CHAMPION ATLANTA BRAVES LAUNCH NEW GAMIFIED FAN EXPERIENCE POWERED BY SURGING SPORTS GAMING OPERATOR STATHERO

- The World Champion Atlanta Braves and official fantasy sports provider for the Braves, StatHero, has launched the StatHero $20,000 Challenge. This first of its kind gamified experience powered by StatHero's record setting fan engagement platform has already seen thousands jump in to try to win some amazing prizes and experiences.

This new partnership with StatHero will empower the Atlanta Braves to add a new dimension of fan engagement by offering a daily fan challenge which gamifies the action on the field and gives fans the opportunity to win exclusive discounts, free tickets, autographed items and VIP Experiences. The top prize is a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend the Braves Fantasy Camp for 5 nights, suiting up, getting coached and treated like a pro.

NetEase Acquires Leading French Game Developer & Publisher Quantic Dream

Quantic Dream joins NetEase Games and will continue to bring high-quality AAA video game experiences to players worldwide.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that its games division, NetEase Games, has acquired Quantic Dream S.A., one of the premier independent video game developers in the world. Quantic Dream, led by David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière, will become NetEase Games' first studio in Europe representing an important step in fulfilling NetEase's vision to support innovation and game development around the globe. Quantic Dream will continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms, as well as supporting and publishing third-party developed titles, while at the same time leveraging NetEase's significant game development capabilities.

$198 BN Global Gaming Market will double by 2027 and BLEND's study shows, localization is a big part of its growth

BLEND an all-in-one localization platform, today released its new analysis of the role of localization in the global gaming industry's success. The study shows gaming localization tactics used by top-ranked brands with a global presence and analyzes data from the largest 50 websites as ranked by Similar Web in May 2022 .

The global gaming market is expected to reach a value of USD $340 billion by 2027 due to factors such as wider access to smartphones and 5G services, in addition to a prompt from the global pandemic.

Robin Games Launches PLAYHOUSE in an All-New Category of Mobile Gaming

'Lifestyle Gaming ' genre debuts with PLAYHOUSE, a groundbreaking, creative interior design game that expands the definition of what a game can be

Women-led digital entertainment company Robin Games has created a new category in the mobile game space, aimed at redefining who a gamer is and what a mobile game can be. Dubbed 'Lifestyle Gaming,' the genre blends viral lifestyle content people consume on social media and in their day-to-day lives with gaming mechanics to provide a truly creative, interactive experience.

Authentic Vision launches Meta Anchor in the United States using its patented Holographic Fingerprint to help businesses meet the 'Phygital Future'

Meta Anchor provides secure solution to connect physical products and digital experience

- Authentic Vision, a mobile authentication technology company, today announced the U.S. market release of its Meta Anchor ™ technology that secures the link between physical products and digital value, services and experiences. Unlike unsecure solutions such as a QR code, Authentic Vision's Holographic Fingerprint-based technology provides a vital tool to protect the increasingly valuable digital experiences and assets around physical products.

