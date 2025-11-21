ESGold Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on November 24th, 2025 at 2:00PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-esau/.

Commodities to be covered: Gold, Silver

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. ESGold is also advancing a joint venture in Colombia, validating one of South America's most prolific gold regions for tailings reprocessing and systematic exploration. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

