Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2026

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today on March 31, 2026 in Kista, Stockholm. Shareholders were also able to exercise their voting rights by post before the meeting.

Adoption of the Income Statements and the Balance Sheets
The AGM resolved to adopt the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet for the Company as well as the Consolidated Income Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for the Group for 2025.

Dividend
The proposed dividend of SEK 3.00 per share was approved by the AGM. The dividend will be paid in two installments: SEK 1.50 per share with the record date April 2, 2026, and SEK 1.50 per share with the record date September 29, 2026. Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to disburse SEK 1.50 per share on April 9, 2026, and SEK 1.50 per share on October 2, 2026.

Remuneration report
The AGM resolved to adopt the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2025.

Discharge from liability
The members of the Board and the President were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors
The AGM elected Board members in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee. Jan Carlson was re-elected as Chair of the Board and Jon Fredrik Baksaas, Christian Cederholm, Börje Ekholm, Eric A. Elzvik, Marachel Knight, Kristin S. Rinne, Jonas Synnergren, Jacob Wallenberg, Christy Wyatt and Karl Åberg were re-elected as Board members. It was also noted that the unions have appointed Ulf Rosberg, Loredana Roslund and Annika Salomonsson as employee representatives in the Board of Directors with Frans Frejdestedt, Andreas Larsson and Stefan Wänstedt as deputies.

Board of Directors' Fees
The AGM resolved on fees to the Board of Directors, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, entailing a yearly fee of SEK 5,200,000 to the Chair of the Board, and fees of SEK 1,400,000 to each of the other non-employee members of the Board, elected by the AGM. Fees for Committee work to non-employee members of the Committees, elected by the AGM, were approved as follows: SEK 600,000 to the Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee and SEK 335,000 to each of the other members of the Audit and Compliance Committee, SEK 250,000 to the Chair of the Enterprise Business and Technology Committee and SEK 205,000 to each of the other members of the Enterprise Business and Technology Committee, SEK 240,000 to each of the Chairs of the Finance Committee and the Remuneration Committee, and SEK 200,000 to each of the other members of the Finance Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

In addition to the fees described above, the AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that additional compensation be paid to non-employee Board members elected by the AGM for each physical Board meeting attended in Sweden as follows:

                                   

                                   

Residence of Board member

                                   

Compensation per meeting

                                               

                                   

Nordic Countries

                                   

                  None

                                               

                                   

Europe (non-Nordic)

                                   

                  EUR 2,000

                                               

                                   

Outside of Europe

                                   

                  USD 5,000

                                   

The AGM approved the Nomination Committee's proposal that part of the fees to the members of the Board, in respect of their Board assignment (excluding fees for Committee work and meeting fees), may be paid in the form of synthetic shares.

Auditor
The AGM re-elected Deloitte AB as auditor for the period up until the end of the AGM 2027 and approved the Nomination Committee's proposal for the auditor fees.

Long-Term Variable Compensation Programs 
Long-Term Variable Compensation Program 2026 (LTV 2026)
The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal on:

  • implementation of LTV 2026 for the Executive Team, including the President and CEO, and for employees classified as Executives (currently approximately 180 employees) comprising a maximum of 7.4 million B-shares in Ericsson. "Performance Share Awards" will be granted free of charge entitling the participant to receive a number of shares, free of charge, following the expiration of a three-year vesting period, provided that certain performance conditions are met and that the participant retains his or her employment. The 7.4 million B-shares covered by LTV 2026 correspond to approximately 0.22 percent of the total number of registered shares of the Company;
  • transfer of no more than 6.2 million B-shares, free of consideration, to employees covered by the terms of LTV 2026, with an authorization for the Board of Directors to decide to, in conjunction with the delivery of vested shares under LTV 2026, prior to the AGM 2027, retain and sell no more than 70% of the vested B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the, at each time, prevailing price interval for the share, in order to cover for the costs for withholding and paying tax and social security liabilities on behalf of the participants in relation to the Performance Share Awards for remittance to revenue authorities; and
  • authorization for the Board of Directors to decide to transfer no more than 1.2 million B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, prior to the AGM 2027 at a price within the, at each time, prevailing price interval for the share, to cover certain expenses, mainly social security payments.

Amendment of the terms of the Long-Term Variable Compensation Program LTV 2025
The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal on:

  • an amendment of the terms of LTV 2025 to adapt the terms to the new performance measure that will be used due to the Company's planned implementation of IFRS 18;
  • transfer of no more than 10.9 million B-shares, free of consideration, to employees covered by the terms of LTV 2025, with an authorization for the Board of Directors to decide to, in conjunction with the delivery of vested shares under LTV 2025, prior to the AGM 2027, retain and sell no more than 70% of the vested B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the, at each time, prevailing price interval for the share, in order to cover for the costs for withholding and paying tax and social security liabilities on behalf of the participants in relation to the Performance Share Awards for remittance to revenue authorities; and
  • authorization for the Board of Directors to, prior to the AGM 2027, decide to transfer no more than 1.8 million B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the, at each time, prevailing price interval for the share, to cover certain expenses, mainly social security payments.

Authorizations on transfer of treasury stock on an exchange for previously resolved LTV programs I 2023, II 2023 and 2024
The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposals on:

  • authorization for the Board of Directors to decide to, prior to the AGM 2027, transfer of no more than 3.5 million B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the, at each time, prevailing price interval for the share, to cover certain expenses, mainly social security payments, which may occur in relation to the previously resolved and ongoing LTV programs LTV I 2023, LTV II 2023 and LTV 2024; and
  • authorization for the Board of Directors to decide to, in conjunction with the delivery of vested shares under, LTV I 2023, LTV II 2023 and LTV 2024, prior to the AGM 2027, retain and sell no more than 70% of the vested B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the, at each time, prevailing price interval for the share, in order to cover for the costs for withholding and paying tax and social security liabilities on behalf of the participants in relation to the Performance Share Awards for remittance to revenue authorities.

Purchase of own shares
The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal on authorization for the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions prior to the AGM 2027, decide on the purchase of the Company's own shares of series B. The number of shares purchased must at no time result in the Company's holding exceeding 10 percent of all the shares in the Company. The purchases are to be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the price limitations set out in Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The purpose of the authorization is to give the Board of Directors wider freedom of action in the work with the Company's capital structure and thereby contribute to increased shareholder value, as well as to enable purchases of shares to be used within the framework of the Company's share-related incentive programs.

Shares and votes
There are in total 3,371,351,735 shares in the Company; 261,755,983 A-shares and 3,109,595,752 B-shares, corresponding to in total 572,715,558.2 votes. The Company's holding of treasury stock as of March 31, 2026, amounts to 38,002,276 B-shares, corresponding to 3,800,227.6 votes.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com  (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com  (+46 10 719 00 00)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Contact person
Investors
Daniel Morris, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44 7386 657217
E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com

Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com

Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 267 27 30
E-mail: alan.ganson@ericsson.com

Media
Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46761284789
E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com

Media Relations
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT Ericsson:
Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-s-annual-general-meeting-2026,c4329269

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ericssons-annual-general-meeting-2026-302730373.html

SOURCE Ericsson

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

EricssonERICnasdaq:ericemerging tech investing
ERIC
The Conversation (0)
Rio Silver Closes $3.0M Private Placement with Eric Sprott as Lead Investor

Rio Silver Closes $3.0M Private Placement with Eric Sprott as Lead Investor

Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOF) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on February 25, 2026, by issuing an aggregate of 8,571,429 units (the "Units") of the Company at... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Human Brain Organoid Neuroinflammation Models Supporting the INM-901 Alzheimer's Disease Program

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Human Brain Organoid Neuroinflammation Models Supporting the INM-901 Alzheimer's Disease Program

Human Organoid Data Supports the Therapeutic Rationale for INM-901 Program Ahead of Human Clinical TrialsConsistent Anti-Inflammatory Effects Demonstrate Translation from Animal Models to Three-Dimensional Human Brain Tissue SystemsInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Hires Versa for Diamond Drilling at Its La Joya Silver Project

Silver Dollar Hires Versa for Diamond Drilling at Its La Joya Silver Project

The fully funded, 3,500-meter drilling program will commence in AprilSilver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has hired Versa Perforaciones to conduct a 3,500-metre diamond drilling program at its... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Files Hammerdown Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report

New Found Gold Files Hammerdown Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated February 26, 2026, the Company has filed a technical report for its 100% owned Hammerdown Gold Project ("Hammerdown"), titled: "New Found... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Announces Exercise of Participation Rights by South32 and Teck, Updates Details of Recently Announced Financing

American Eagle Announces Exercise of Participation Rights by South32 and Teck, Updates Details of Recently Announced Financing

Highlights: South32 and Teck will maintain their equity ownership in American Eagle Gold.Including Eric Sprott's private placement, American Eagle Gold's cash balance will increase by $34 million to more than $55 million upon close of this financing.Eric Sprott, South32 and Teck are the sole... Keep Reading...
EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

Key Highlights: Mr. Jeremy Sameulson, EVP of AI and Innovation at IQT, publishes VEIL™ Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Framework on arXiv: Introduces an architecture designed to enable use of sensitive data without exposing raw inputs, endorsed by Dr. Mohammad Tayebi, Professor at Simon... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30pm ET to discuss follow-up data from its... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Resumes on Berrigan Zinc, Gold, Silver Property under Option from Chibougamau Independent Mines

Video - CEO Clips: Pinnacle Silver & Gold Advances Past-Producing Mine Toward Potential Production

Trillion Energy Corporate Update and AGM

Angkor Resources Undertakes IP Survey Over Copper/Iron Skarn Adjacent to Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Target, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Related News

precious metals investing

Drilling Resumes on Berrigan Zinc, Gold, Silver Property under Option from Chibougamau Independent Mines

precious metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Pinnacle Silver & Gold Advances Past-Producing Mine Toward Potential Production

copper investing

Glencore, Canada Near Deal to Keep Key Copper Smelter Open

rare earth investing

Moon Race Shifts Focus to Rare Earths, Resource Access

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Corporate Update and AGM

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Undertakes IP Survey Over Copper/Iron Skarn Adjacent to Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Target, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

energy investing

American Uranium Advances Wyoming ISR Development with Resource Growth and Confidence Upgrade at Lo Herma