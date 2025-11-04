Erasca to Present at Upcoming Conferences in November

Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RASMAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2025 and will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at each of these conferences.

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference (November 10-12, 2025)
Location: Boston, MA
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Tuesday, November 11, 2:00 pm Eastern Time

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference (November 11-13, 2025)
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Wednesday, November 12, 1:20 pm Eastern Time

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (November 17-20, 2025)
Location: London, UK
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Wednesday, November 19, 10:30 am Greenwich Mean Time

A live audio webcast of the events will be available online at Erasca.com/events . An archived replay of the events will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events .

About Erasca
At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We believe our team's capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world's leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

