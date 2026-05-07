Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual Shareholder Meeting

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce detailed voting results from the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2026.

A total of 530,033,771 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 66.9% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

Each of the director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2026, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com, was elected as a director of the Company. Each of the other matters voted on at the meeting, as described in detail below and in the Management Information Circular, was approved.

Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
Mr. Ross Beaty – Chair 496,065,998 (99.77%) 1,119,458 (0.23%)
Mr. Lenard Boggio – Lead Director 491,914,411 (98.94%) 5,271,045 (1.06%)
Ms. Maryse Bélanger 471,127,920 (94.76%) 26,057,536 (5.24%)
Ms. Trudy Curran 493,030,093 (99.16%) 4,155,363 (0.84%)
Ms. Omaya Elguindi 491,647,365 (98.89%) 5,538,090 (1.11%)
Mr. Douglas Forster 496,408,206 (99.84%) 777,250 (0.16%)
Mr. Darren Hall 496,726,382 (99.91%) 459,074 (0.09%)
Mr. Blayne Johnson 492,363,322 (99.03%) 4,822,134 (0.97%)
Mr. Marshall Koval 496,642,486 (99.89%) 542,970 (0.11%)
Mr. Mike Vint 496,264,925 (99.81%) 920,531 (0.19%)


Voting results on the other items of business at the meeting are as follows:

Board Size

Resolution Votes For Votes Against
To set the number of directors of the Company at ten 528,394,406 (99.69%) 1,623,166 (0.31%)


Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld
Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the auditor's pay 529,241,470 (99.85%) 792,301 (0.15%)


Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Resolution Votes For Votes Against
A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to executive compensation 364,495,044 (73.31%) 132,690,410 (26.69%)


Equinox Gold Contact
Ryan King
EVP Capital Markets
T: 778.998.3700
E: ryan.king@equinoxgold.com
E: ir@equinoxgold.com


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