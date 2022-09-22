Gaming Investing News

New Projector Offers Stunning 4K Experience for Epic Big-Screen Gaming and Entertainment

Built for the community of gamers craving a bigger, more immersive gameplay experience, Epson today unveiled the new Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD ®1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector . Equipped with proprietary 4K PRO-UHD 1 technology, HDR10, 2 1080p resolution with 120Hz refresh rate, and input lag times under 20 milliseconds, the Home Cinema 2350 creates an immersive gaming experience in almost any setting whether friendly or competitive. With 2,800 lumens of color and white brightness, 3 the Home Cinema 2350 offers stunning images and color accuracy in a variety of lighting conditions for late-night or all-day gaming sessions.

"Leveling up the gaming scene, the new Home Cinema 2350 offers a powerful set of features in a compact form factor, including industry-leading input lag time performance, incredibly bright image and support for immersive 4K content, along with an epic projected image size up to 500-inches for engaging experiences that will make players feel as though they are in world," said Fernando Tamashiro , product manager, Epson America , Inc. "Building off of Epson's top-selling Home Cinema 2000-series projector line, the Home Cinema 2350 is a versatile and powerful solution for enjoying your favorite streaming and gaming content on a big screen."

With a compact design that offers flexible lens shift capabilities for setup and portability, the Home Cinema 2350 makes it possible to take big-screen gaming and entertainment virtually anywhere. Adding on a convenient all-in-one sound solution, the Home Cinema 2350 features an integrated 10 W bass-reflex speaker and allows for multiple audio options. The projector also includes built-in Android-TV ®4 to easily stream your favorite Twitch and YouTube™ gaming channels, or switch to a movie night with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max™, Hulu and more. 5

Additional features include:

  • 4K PRO-UHD 1 An amazing 4K experience utilizing advanced processing for resolution enhancement, color and image processing; HDR10 2 and HLG support produce an extraordinary range of color and detail in both bright and dark scenes
  • Capable of Supporting 120 FPS Games – Competitive gaming performance at 1080p resolution with 120 Hz refresh rate or smooth 4K PRO-UHD 1 HDR 2 gaming performance up to 60 Hz
  • Best-in-Class Color Brightness 6 Advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame, allowing for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness without any distracting "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other projection technologies
  • Smart Streaming Capability — Latest Android TV 4 interface with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant ; watch all your favorite streaming channels including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, YouTube and more; even stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV ™5
  • Integrated Audio Technologies — Built-in 10 W bass-reflex speaker, plus Bluetooth wireless audio device support, 7 provide a number of audio options
  • Lens Shift Capability for Flexible Installation — +/- 60 percent vertical lens shift allows for incredible flexibility when installing the projector on tables, bookshelves, ceilings and more
Availability

The Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD 1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector (MSRP $1,299 ) is now available through the Epson online store and select retailers. The Home Cinema 2350 comes equipped with a two-year limited projector warranty and 90-day lamp, and two-business-day replacement with free shipping.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan -based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion . global.epson.com/

Epson America , Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif. , is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada , and Latin America . To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).


1 4K Resolution Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to produce an image on screen, up to the stated specification.
2 HDR performance available with select third-party devices. For more information, see www.epson.com/hdrcompatibility
3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.
4 In order to use Android TV, the device must be configured on a network via a wireless connection of 5 Mbps or faster.
5 Requires wireless network connection of 5 Mbps or faster. Some apps require paid subscriptions.
6 Color brightness measured per IDMS 15.4. Additional colors and picture modes tested. Top-selling Epson® 3LCD projectors vs. comparable top-selling 1-chip DLP projectors based on NPD sales data for October 2019 – September 2020. COLOR BRIGHTNESS WILL VARY BASED ON USAGE CONDITIONS.
7 Limited to audio played through Android TV. Audio function not available on content connected through HDMI input.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation and PRO-UHD is a registered trademark of Epson America , Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Matthew Ball Joined NetEase Senior Vice President Hu Zhipeng for Conversation on the Metaverse and NetEase's Role in That Field

- Hu Zhipeng, Senior Vice President of NetEase, Inc., one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, has joined in an online discussion about Metaverse with Matthew Ball a venture capitalist and veteran Metaverse luminary. The conversation took place on Yaotai, an immersive virtual event platform developed by NetEase and was made public on September 21, 2022 .

The discussion revolved around a variety of topics such as the widely-debated definition of Metaverse, an emerging phenomenon that aims to build the next internet, how it could revolutionize people's life, and the necessary breakthroughs for it to be fully realized. In the dialogue, the two shared their thoughts on potential applications such as education, healthcare and engineering construction. Mr. Hu also introduced some current practices of leading Chinese technology companies relevant to the Metaverse.

Keep reading... Show less

Kingdomverse Introduces New Game Characters from MMORPG, GensoKishi Online

- Kingdomverse is announcing an exciting partnership with GensoKishi Online. GensoKishi Online is a GameFi and metaverse incarnation of the award-winning Nintendo Switch game "Elemental Knights". GensoKishi will launch 3 game characters in Kingdomverse's first mobile game "Defend the Kingdom" ("DTK") this year. This collaboration is the first of its kind in Web 3 gaming, as GensoKishi Online's characters will be fully playable in DTK. Kingdomverse was built to be interoperable and welcoming to all gaming and NFT communities, where these characters will form Kingdoms to ally or conquer the realms.

Keep reading... Show less

Optoma Debuts Short Throw, Low Latency, 4K UHD Home Entertainment and Gaming Projector

New UHD35STx provides short throw alternative to multi-award winning UHD35

Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD and DLP® projection brand worldwide and in the Americas,* today introduced the Optoma UHD35STx, a short throw, low latency, true 4K UHD home entertainment and gaming projector following Optoma's award-winning UHD35** and a step up to the popular GT1080HDRx.

Keep reading... Show less

Internet Vikings Set to Be the First in Nevada

As of September 2022 Internet Vikings proudly became the first iGaming & online sports betting hosting provider to acquire a registration from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, enabling the global supplier to start serving businesses aiming for the Nevada market.

"Receiving the registration to operate in the Nevada market will be a game changer for Internet Vikings. It is an important online gaming and sports betting market to launch in, and we look forward to building new partnerships. " Founder and CEO Rickard Vikstrom expressed his determination.

Keep reading... Show less

Deepak Chopra & Seva.Love Announce "ChopraVerse: House of Enlightenment," the Metaverse for Wellbeing in Collaboration with Utopia

Deepak Chopra and SEVA.LOVE, a first-of-its-kind platform that is empowering a culture of wellbeing in the metaverse, today announced " ChopraVerse ," the metaverse for wellbeing in collaboration with Utopia. Utopia is a Web3 ecosystem brought together by Alejandro Saez Maria Bravo Eva Longoria and Javier Garcia . The ChopraVerse initiative is part of Seva.Love's ongoing mission to create a more conscious Web3 community for a peaceful, just, sustainable, healthier and joyful world. The House of Enlightenment, designed by Vera Iconica Architecture, is Deepak Chopra's personal home in the metaverse that was initially designed for the physical world incorporating eastern wisdom design principles and the latest in wellness architecture.

Keep reading... Show less

FTX US Highlights Strategic Partnership with GameStop

FTX US today highlighted that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with GameStop. Through this partnership, FTX US will collaborate with GameStop to introduce its customer base to the digital asset ecosystem.  As a result of this partnership, FTX US will be GameStop's exclusive crypto exchange partner in the U.S. and GameStop will be FTX US's preferred retail gaming partner.

Keep reading... Show less

