Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock (annualized $0.25sh) to the stock holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2026, payable on September 30, 2026. All dividends paid by the Company are "eligible dividends" as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless indicated otherwise.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


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