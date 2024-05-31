Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Tempest Minerals

Entitlement Issue to underpin next phase of exploration in Western Australia

Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX: TEM) (“Tempest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will undertake a non-underwritten non renounceable 1-for-5 pro-rata Entitlement Offer (Offer) of shares (New Shares) to raise up to $0.83 million to progress the next phase of exploration at its exploration projects in Western Australia.

Key Points

  • Pro-rata 1-for-5 non-renounceable Entitlement Offer priced at $0.008 per share to raise gross proceeds of $0.83 million.
  • Offer price represents a 20% discount to the 10-day VWAP price of $0.01.
  • Tempest to conduct RC drilling at the Remorse copper target where TEM has a compelling copper-zinc geochemical anomaly coincident with a geophysical (electromagnetic) anomaly and RC drilling at the Sanity gold target which sits several kilometres to the south of the Remorse target.

Entitlement Offer

The Offer is available to all shareholders with registered addresses in Australia and New Zealand and provides the opportunity to subscribe for 1 New Share for every 5 shares held at an offer price of $0.008 per New Share. The proceeds from the Offer (assuming it is fully subscribed) is proposed to be allocated in the following manner:

However, in the event that circumstances change, or other better opportunities arise the Directors reserve the right to vary the proposed uses to maximise the benefit to Shareholders.

Additional Entitlement Offer details

New Shares issued under the Offer will rank equally with existing shares on issue and the Company will apply for official quotation of the New Shares. Option-holders are not entitled to participate in the Offer without first exercising their options to be registered as a shareholder (in Australia and New Zealand) on the Record Date, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the options.

The Company will welcome applications for shareholders to apply for New Shares in addition to shareholders’ existing entitlements and will retain the right to place the Shortfall on the same terms in the three months following the completion of the Offer.

The proposed timetable for the Offer is as follows:

The Board of the Company has authorised the release of this announcement to the market.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

TEM:AU
Warriedar Resources

Update on acquisition of Deferred Assets

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on the Deferred Assets arrangement announced to the ASX on 28 November 2022.

The Company acquired subsidiary DC Mines Pty Ltd (DC Mines) in February 20231 . DC Mines had acquired the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd (Minjar) in 2022. Under the 2022 Asset Sale Agreement between Minjar and DC Mines, completion of the acquisition of four tenements the subject of the acquisition (E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets)), was deferred pending the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent related to consents or approvals from third parties.

Keep reading...Show less
Chris Ritchie, silver bars.

SilverCrest Metals: Gold, Silver vs. Fiat — We Want "Real Money" on our Balance Sheet

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Chris Ritchie, president of SilverCrest Metals (TSX:SIL,NYSEAMERICAN:SILV), shared his thoughts on how inflation continues to impact gold and silver miners, and explained why his company has chosen to hold precious metals on its balance sheet in this environment.

SilverCrest's Las Chispas operation in Mexico went into production about two years ago, and Ritchie said that after paying back all of its debt in seven months the company had to decide what to do with the cash it had coming in.

"Some of the knee-jerk responses were, 'Let's go build a new mine.' And collectively as a team we said, 'Okay, let's slow down. Let's actually see how we performed on this one," he said during the interview.

Keep reading...Show less
Ora Gold Limited logo

Ora Gold Limited - Investor Presentation

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU), is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Advanced Murchison Gold Explorer

Keep reading...Show less
Cerrado Gold Povides Update on Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Povides Update on Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is providing this update on the status of the cease trade order (the "CTO") imposed on May 7, 2024 by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), under National Policy 11-207, following the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 and related filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102, the Annual Filings were required to be filed by April 29, 2024

Company management continues to work diligently with its auditors, KPMG LLP, to complete the Annual Filings. The Company currently expects the Annual Filings to be completed and filed on or about June 6, 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends that Mayfair Gold Shareholders Vote FOR All Company Nominees

  • Glass Lewis observes that Muddy Waters' claims "appear to be deceiving" and its approach "shows a lack of respect for basic governance principles"
  • Existing Mayfair Board and management "possess the right skills, experience and vision to guide the Company toward success"

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has issued a report recommending that Mayfair shareholders vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form FOR the management slate and all management resolutions at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting ").

Glass Lewis becomes the second proxy advisory firm to recommend in favour of all management resolutions, following a similar report issued last week by ISS. Glass Lewis recommends that shareholders vote FOR each of Mayfair's highly qualified director nominees: Harry Pokrandt, Patrick Evans, Christopher Reynolds and Douglas Cater, and AGAINST all proposals and nominees put forward by Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU)

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Ora Gold Limited (ASX: OAU, Ora or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered into a binding agreement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources Limited (WGX:ASX, OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold) in relation to a strategic co-operation relationship (Strategic Alliance) and $6.0 million placement (Strategic Placement) (together the Westgold Transaction).

Keep reading...Show less

×