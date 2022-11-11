Technology NewsInvesting News

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), a consolidator of services to the energy sector; focused primarily on specialized equipment rental; today released its Q3 2022 results.

 

Three months
Sept 30, 2022




Three months
Sept 30, 2021




Nine months
Sept 30, 2022




Nine months
Sept 30, 2021


 
Revenue$5,230,675

 
$3,916,528

 
$18,157,778

 
$13,001,357

  
Gross margin$1,590,082

30%
$1,196,418

31%
$6,722,053

37%
$4,466,484

34% 
Adjusted gross margin(1)(2)$1,590,082

30%
$835,794

21%
$6,722,053

37%
$2,845,982

22% 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)$862,807

16%
$332,691

8%
$4,908,611

27%
$1,366,597

11% 
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income$(677,679)
 
$(969,492)
 
$487,067

 
$(2,502,402)
  
(Loss) income per share - Basic and diluted$(0.01)
 
$(0.02)
 
$0.01

 
$(0.05)
  

 
(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".
(2) The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and Rent Subsidy Programs ended in October 2021. To provide further comparability to pre-COVID operations, the Company has presented adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the results of operations without any subsidy programs.

  • In April of this year, Enterprise Group officially launched a new wholly owned subsidiary, Evolution Power Projects, Inc. ("EPP"). EPP is the leading provider of low emission, mobile power systems and associated surface infrastructure to the Energy, Resource, and Industrial sectors. The company's highly innovative methods are delivering to its client's low emission natural gas powered systems and micro-grid technology, allowing clients to eliminate diesel entirely. EPP's systems are equipped to deliver real-time emission metrics providing its clients the assurances necessary for them to accomplish their ESG reporting and objectives.

  • The first nine months of the year has been one of the strongest in recent history. Higher capital spending in the energy industry combined with increased customer activity levels in has resulted in improved results. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $5,230,675 compared to $3,916,528 in the prior period, an increase of $1,314,147 or 34%. Adjusted gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $1,590,082 compared to $835,794 in the prior period, an increase of $754,288 or 90%. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $862,807 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $332,691 in the prior period, an increase of $530,116 or 159%. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $18,157,778 compared to $13,001,357 in the prior period, an increase of $5,156,421 or 40%. Adjusted gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $6,722,053 compared to $2,845,982 in the prior period, an increase of $3,876,071 or 136%. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $4,908,611 compared to $1,366,597 in the prior period, an increase of $3,542,014 or 259%.

  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company purchased and cancelled 784,000 shares at a cost of $268,838, or $0.34 per share. These shares had a carrying value of $1.42 per share for a total of $1,110,152 which has been removed from the share capital account. Since the initiation of the share buyback program, the Company has purchased and cancelled 9,042,500 shares at a cost of $1,945,784 or $0.22 per share. These shares have a carrying value of $1.43 per share for a total of $12,953,227 which has been removed from the share capital account over the entire share buyback program. In addition to the share buyback program, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, management exercised 4,881,000 options resulting in net proceeds of $901,070 being reinvested into the Company, creating a management ownership position of 39.4%. Enterprise believes its stock remains undervalued as the Company's book value is $0.64 per share and management will continue to be aggressive in acquiring company shares.

  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the company generated cash flow from operations of $5,160,161 compared to $3,467,365 for the same period in the prior year. This change is consistent with the higher activity at the end of the year and continuing into the first nine months of 2022. The Company continues to utilize a combination of cash flow and debt to right-size and modernize its equipment fleet to meet customer demands. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company purchased $4,282,923 of capital assets, primarily for natural gas power generation equipment, upgrading the energy efficiency of existing equipment and meeting specific requests from customers. During this same period, the Company also sold property, plant and equipment and received proceeds of $1,104,061 which were re-invested in new equipment.

  • In the prior year, the Company has benefited from the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and Rent Subsidy Programs ("CEWS" and "CERS") which ended in October 2021. To provide further comparability to pre-COVID operations, the Company has presented adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the results without any subsidy programs. Utilizing the CEWS and CERS programs, the Company recorded $nil for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (September 2021 - $360,624) against direct costs and $nil (September 2021 - $417,890) against EBITDA. Utilizing the CEWS and CERS programs, the Company recorded $nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (September 2021 - $1,620,502), against direct costs and $nil (September 2021 - $1,877,242) against EBITDA.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.
Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of services to the energy sector. The Company's focus is primarily on specialized equipment rental. The Company's strategy is to acquire complementary service companies in Western Canada, consolidating capital, management, and human resources to support continued growth. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

For questions or additional information, please contact:
Leonard Jaroszuk, President & CEO, or
Desmond O'Kell, Senior Vice-President
780-418-4400
contact@enterprisegrp.ca

Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website www.sedar.com) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Measures
The Company uses International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). EBITDA is not a measure that has any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore referred to as a non-IFRS measure. This news release contains references to EBITDA. This non-IFRS measure used by the Company may not be comparable to a similar measure used by other companies. Management believes that in addition to net income, EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed or how the results are taxed. EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes and stock based compensation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143887

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Enterprise GroupTSX:EOil and Gas Investing
E:CA
Enterprise Group Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Enterprise Group Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase outstanding common shares of the Company ("Shares") on the open market in accordance with the rules of the TSX.

The Company is authorized to purchase up to 2,401,064 Shares under the normal course issuer bid, representing 10% of its public float, as of August 22, 2022. As of that date, there were 47,540,874 Shares issued and outstanding. The average daily trading volume of the Shares for the six months ended July 31, 2021, calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX, was 55,199 Shares. Enterprise is subject to a daily repurchase limit of 25% of such volume, being 13,799 Shares, except where such purchases are made in accordance with the block purchase exemption under TSX rules.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), emphasizing technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for small to Tier One resource clients, is pleased to announce its Q2 2022 results.

Three months
June 30, 2022		Three months
June 30, 2021		Six months
June 30, 2022		Six months
June 30, 2021
Revenue$5,297,685 $3,225,543 $12,927,103 $9,084,830 
Gross margin$1,610,18830%$580,31218%$5,131,97340%$3,306,69936%
Adjusted gross margin(1)(2)$1,610,18830%$120,9504%$5,131,97340%$2,046,82123%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)$1,015,97819%$(394,835)(12)%$4,045,80331%$1,070,54712%
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income$(513,268) $(1,626,547) $1,164,744 $(1,532,910) 
(Loss) income per share - Basic$(0.01) $(0.03) $0.02 $(0.03) 
(Loss) income per share - Diluted$(0.01) $(0.03) $0.02 $(0.03) 


(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".
(2) The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and Rent Subsidy Programs ended in October 2021. Starting in Q4 2021 to provide further comparability to pre-COVID operations, the Company has presented an Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the results of operations without any subsidy programs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

Enterprise Group Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2022. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

Here at the Investing News Network our mission is twofold; to provide the latest news and quality education by helping you identify investment opportunities in niche markets, and helping leading companies communicate their value to investors.

Connecting investors with opportunities is what we do best. We are proud to present several companies which are new to the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less
Oil and Gas Investing

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Third Quarter 2018

Enterprise Group Inc (TSX:E) (the “Company” or “Enterprise”), a consolidator of services to the energy sector; focused primarily on specialized equipment rental; today released its Q3 2018 results.

Consolidated:Three months ended
September 30, 2018		Three months ended
September 30, 2017 restated(2)		Nine months ended
September 30, 2018		Nine months ended
September 30, 2017 restated(2)
Revenue$4,846,989$5,706,413$14,897,845$16,954,144
Gross margin$593,073$1,272,241$1,406,447$4,444,766
Gross margin %12%22%9%26%
EBITDA(1)$33,164$859,338$(660,993)$2,425,178
Loss before tax$(1,521,703)$(1,070,240)$(5,151,460)$(3,207,509)
Net (loss) income$(1,100,220)$328,933$(1,244,714)$(1,308,998)
EPS$(0.02)$0.01$(0.02)$(0.02)

(1) Identified and defined under “Non-IFRS Measures”.
(2) In March 2018, the Company closed a transaction to divest substantially all the assets of CTHA. The net operations of CTHA, including the prior period, are presented as a single amount in the consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).

Keep reading...Show less
oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

In recent years, the global oil market has been impacted significantly by COVID-19 disruptions, price wars between oil-producing nations and now the Russia/Ukraine war.

The output control deal made between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 11 of the world’s top oil producers expired in 2020. When production rose dramatically in April of that year after Russia’s decision not to approve further cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia, the de facto OPEC leader responded by offering its product at a discount and producing more oil.

In an oversupplied market suffering from a lack of demand, oil prices turned negative, shocking market participants. Finally, with some pressure from the US, Russia and OPEC finally came to an agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) — the single largest output decrease in history.

Keep reading...Show less

Ovintiv Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

2022 Total Production Guidance Increased; Strong Returns to Shareholders and Net Debt Reduction Continue

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cenovus announces renewal of share buyback program

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the renewal of the company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 136,717,741 common shares during the 12-month period commencing November 9, 2022 and ending November 8, 2023.

Cenovus's renewal of its share buyback program is consistent with the company's capital allocation framework, which supports enhancing value for investors by returning cash to shareholders, generating strong returns on capital investment and deleveraging its balance sheet. Cenovus believes there are times when the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of its business and future prospects. Depending on the trading price of its common shares and other relevant factors, the company believes purchasing common shares represents an attractive investment opportunity and is in the best interest of Cenovus and its shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution

Helium Market on the Verge of Change as Demand Grows

Helium, a rare and non-renewable resource, promises an opportunity for investors as the demand grows. However, it remains a niche market with no public spot price for the product, according to a recent article.

In an interview with Tara Weber, BNN Bloomberg’s Western Bureau chief, Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) president and CEO Greg Robb said there isn’t a spot price for helium right now, noting that the current helium market is reminiscent of the “wild west” beginnings of the oil industry.

Keep reading...Show less

Parex Resources Announces Third Quarter Results and Declaration of Q4 2022 Dividend

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, as well as the declaration of its Q4 2022 regular dividend of C$0.25 per share. All amounts herein are in United States Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.

Key Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Tim McKay, commented on the Company's third quarter 2022 results, "We remain focused on safe, reliable, effective and efficient operations and our 2022 capital program remains unchanged at approximately $4.9 billion, excluding acquisitions. Our culture of continuous improvement and focus on cost control combined with our disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation continues to drive strong operational and financial results. We achieved record total quarterly production of approximately 1,339,000 BOE‍‍d, including 487,553 bbl‍d of Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO"), reflecting strong operational performance on our long life zero decline Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading assets which comprises approximately 50% of our total company liquids production. Our high value SCO captured a strong price premium to WTI of US$8.87bbl in the quarter, driving strong SCO pricing of $120.91‍‍bbl and generating significant free cash flow for the Company. Natural gas production also set a new quarterly record, at approximately 2,132 MMcfd, which also achieved strong realized pricing, averaging $6.57‍Mcf, which is above the AECO monthly benchmark price as a result of our diversified sales points.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×