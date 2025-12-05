Engagement of Departures Capital to Conduct Digital Marketing Program

Engagement of Departures Capital to Conduct Digital Marketing Program

(TheNewswire)

December 5 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VG,OTC:YNGFF) ("Volcanic" or "the Company") reports that it entered into a service agreement with an investor marketing agency, Departures Capital Inc. of 1500 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC.  The agreement was effective for a period of six months commencing on May 15, 2025.

Under the agreement, Departures Capital conducted a digital marketing and investor outreach program designed to expand Volcanic's visibility within the global investment community.  The program included the production and distribution of video interviews with Volcanic's CEO, the development of a dedicated investor landing page, and digital advertising initiatives aimed at generating investor engagement and awareness.

Departures Capital charged a total of US$25,000 for the services provided under the service agreement, which was paid from the Company's general working capital in June 2025.

The founder and CEO of Departures Capital is Aaron Missere.  Departures Capital is at arm's-length to Volcanic. To the Company's knowledge, Departures Capital and its principals have no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire any such securities.

About Volcanic

Volcanic brings together an experienced and successful mining, exploration and capital markets team focused on building multi-million-ounce gold and silver resources in underexplored countries.  Through the strategic acquisition of mineral properties with demonstrated potential for hosting gold and silver resources, and by undertaking effective exploration and drill programs, Volcanic intends to become a leading gold-silver company.

For further information, visit our website at www.volgold.com .

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc.

Simon Ridgway, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about services provided by Departures Capital to the Company. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the mineral resource estimates; whether the Company's plans for its property interests in Guatemala will proceed as intended; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Volcanic Gold MinesTSXV:VGPrecious Metals Investing
VG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Volcanic Gold Mines

Volcanic Gold Mines

Focused on Discovering World-Class Precious Metal Deposits

Focused on Discovering World-Class Precious Metal Deposits Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" LIFE offering (the... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) ("Sranan Gold" or the "Company") reports additional assay results from diamond drilling at the Randy's Pit target on its Tapanahony Project, Suriname. Highlights include 22.4m at 2.44 g/t Au in hole 25RADD-006 and 19m at 1.68 g/t Au in hole 25RADD-009.... Keep Reading...
Freegold Intersects 1.53 g/t Au over 191.3m in infill drilling at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 1.53 g/t Au over 191.3m in infill drilling at Golden Summit

Highlight Drill Results: GS2508 1.05 g/t Au over 120.7 m in the Cleary Zone GS2528 1.78 g/t Au over 61 m in the Cleary Zone GS2531 1.53 g/t Au over 191.3 m in the Dolphin Zone Note: The reported widths refer to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry... Keep Reading...
FORTUNE BAY APPOINTS PATRICK MCGRATH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

FORTUNE BAY APPOINTS PATRICK MCGRATH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick McGrath as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. McGrath succeeds Sarah Oliver, who will be stepping aside after serving as CFO since 2016. Ms.... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Update Regarding Singapore Subsidiary

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

Related News

lithium investing

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Energy Investing

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Gold Investing

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset

Gold Investing

Gold’s Next Test: WGC Lists 3 Potential Price Scenarios in 2026 Outlook

silver investing

4 Factors That Drive Silver Demand

Gold Investing

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention