Energy Technologies Limited

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY or “the Company”), is pleased to release its Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended December 2024 (“2Q FY2025”).

Key highlights:

  • Unaudited sales revenue increased 17.5% over preceding quarter; and
  • Subsequent to adoption of revised business plan, Manufactured and Purchased Sales Divisions awarded inaugural cable supply contract.

During 2Q FY2025, EGY:

  • Unaudited sales revenue of A$2.61m, representing a 17.5% increase over the quarter ending 30th September 2024 (“1Q FY2025”);
  • reported cash receipts of A$2.35m, a A$890k reduction on 1Q FY2025; and
  • Sustained an Order Book of c. A$3.0m.

Operationally, the Board’s conviction as to the merits of the revised business plan is being validated with increased tender opportunities, higher margin sales and the initial tender awarded to the Manufactured and Purchased Sales Divisions associated with a significant infrastructure project in NSW (as detailed to the market on 25th November 2024).

While cash receipts for the quarter were 28% lower than 1Q FY2025, the results were consistent with management expectations and as a consequence of the revised business model transition (as to which refer Market Announcement on 31st October 2024 and prior). Moving forward, the Order Book quantum augurs well for a sustainable increase in both revenue and cash receipts.

EGY CEO Nick Cousins commented:“The business continues to rebuild through the re- positioning of its sales mix as highlighted by both the unaudited sales revenue uplift and a consistently high order book”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Energy Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Energy Technologies
Energy Technologies
