Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

More recently in 2024, there were two pilot auctions for direct funding of hydrogen supply chain projects which amounted to 797 million euros, to be followed in 2025 with a further 2.5 billion euros by H2Global to scale hydrogen supply and offtake.
Europe’s green hydrogen landscape
The surge in green hydrogen investment is driven by a convergence of factors, including the ambitious targets set by the European Green Deal, the clear roadmap outlined in the EU Hydrogen Strategy, and the collaborative efforts facilitated by initiatives like the Important Projects of Common European Interest.
These coordinated efforts are creating fertile ground for innovation and market growth, positioning the green hydrogen sector as a promising avenue for investors seeking exposure to sustainable energy solutions.
The investment landscape in Europe's green hydrogen market is further enriched by innovative companies like Provaris Energy (ASX:PV1). Its H2Neo Carrier, a compressed hydrogen transportation solution focused on supporting the development of supply chain projects in Europe, exemplifies the kind of groundbreaking technologies that are addressing key challenges in the hydrogen supply chain. Backed by a design approval from the American Bureau of Shipping, H2Neo is reportedly the first of its kind to receive such level of approval, a testament to the tangible progress and responsiveness of companies in the sector to meet the anticipated surge in hydrogen demand.
More recently, Provaris has progressed a collaboration with Germany’s largest energy utility, Uniper, to include a Term Sheet for supply and offtake of hydrogen supply Norway to Germany, demonstrating Provaris’ solution is now integral to scaling up supply in Europe.
Green hydrogen supply chain
The green hydrogen supply chain comprises three main stages: production, storage, and transport and distribution to industrial users. Each of these stages has seen significant advancements, particularly in Europe, as new solutions for bulk scale shipping are essential for the industry to achieve greater energy efficiency, scalability and cost effectiveness.
- Production: The EU's strategy prioritizes renewable hydrogen production through a structured three phase roadmap. By 2050, investments in hydrogen production are projected to reach up to 470 billion euros. Innovations in production methods, including the exploration of metaheuristic algorithms, are enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.
- Storage: Advancements in storage solutions are crucial to handle increased hydrogen production. Compressed hydrogen technology has emerged as a pivotal element in creating a low-cost, low-carbon hydrogen value chain. Shipping solutions at scale for hydrogen are yet to be commercialised, hence the large market opportunity for Provaris’ advanced stage of development and approvals.
- Distribution: The European Clean Hydrogen Alliance is actively supporting over 750 projects targeting innovative distribution strategies. These initiatives aim to enhance the infrastructure needed for efficient hydrogen transport. In Germany and the Netherlands, there is now a clear development pathway for a core network of pipelines connecting import terminals with industrial hubs where demand is greatest.
Advancements and innovations
Among the companies at the forefront of innovation in the green hydrogen supply chain, Provaris Energy stands out with its unique value proposition. The company's H2Neo Carrier, a compressed hydrogen transportation solution with a capacity of 26,000 cubic meters has received design approval from the American Bureau of Shipping.
This milestone marks Provaris as a leader in the development of compressed hydrogen carriers and highlights the company's readiness to meet the anticipated demand for hydrogen.
Provaris' proprietary compressed hydrogen technology is critical in achieving a low-cost, low-carbon hydrogen value chain. By focusing on efficient storage and transportation methods, Provaris is addressing key challenges in the hydrogen supply chain, potentially unlocking new possibilities for large-scale hydrogen adoption.
The company is making significant strides in moving from conceptual stages to concrete commitments. The strategy to focus on commercialisation activity in Europe is now reaping the reward. For the past 12 months of business development, multiple collaborations are now converting to term sheet commitments for supply chains to be developed based on the Provaris’ model.
Investment opportunities and outlook
The green hydrogen sector in Europe presents a compelling case for investors. Provaris Energy's innovations in compressed hydrogen projects serve as a prime example of the investment potential in this burgeoning market.
The company's advancements in technology and strategic projects position it as a key player in Europe's green hydrogen landscape, reflecting the broader opportunities available to astute investors. Provaris’ strategic alliances with Uniper Global Commodities and Norwegian Hydrogen, two prominent entities in the European energy landscape, demonstrate the company’s potential and outlines key strategies for the supply, transport and offtake of renewable green hydrogen.
Investors closely monitoring innovations in the green hydrogen sector should consider the following key factors:
- Technological breakthroughs: Companies developing more efficient production methods, storage solutions or transportation technologies could see significant growth as the market expands.
- Policy support: The robust backing from European governments creates a favourable environment for long-term investment in green hydrogen projects.
- Market growth potential: As industries seek to decarbonize, the demand for green hydrogen is expected to surge, potentially leading to substantial returns for early investors.
- Commercial agreements: The strength and nature of commercial agreements play a crucial role in assessing investment opportunities. These agreements significantly reduce investment risks by providing a clear roadmap for future operations and revenue streams.
Investor takeaway
The green hydrogen market in Europe represents a frontier of innovation and sustainable growth. With companies like Provaris Energy leading the charge in technological advancements with a supportive regulatory environment fostering development, the sector is poised for significant expansion.
For investors seeking exposure to the future of clean energy, Europe's green hydrogen market offers a compelling proposition, blending the potential for substantial returns with the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable future.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Provaris (ASX:PV1). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Provarisin order to help investors learn more about the company. Provaris is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Provaris and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.