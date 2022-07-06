Energy Investing News

Preliminary Presentation Times and Schedule for Participating Companies at EnerCom Denver Now Posted on the Conference Website

EnerCom, Inc. announced today that institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment industry professionals registered for the EnerCom Denver conference can now request One-on-One meetings with the senior management teams of participating companies on the EnerCom Denver conference website .

Preliminary presentation times for presenting companies and a complete list of events can also be found on the conference website at www.enercomdenver.com .  This year's panel topics will include discussions on Capital Allocation, Responsibly Sourced Gas, Private Capital, Carbon Capture, Renewable Natural Gas, ESG, Private Companies and Digital Technology.

2022 is EnerCom 's 27 th annual Denver investment conference and will be an in-person event hosted at the Westin Denver Downtown.  At this year's conference, C-level leadership of leading energy companies will discuss their outlook for drilling and completion activity, well results, production, ESG and capital expenditures for the balance of 2022 and into 2023.  Institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds, family offices, research analysts, retail brokers, high net worth investors and industry professionals who invest in the energy space can register now on the conference website EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference .

EnerCom Denver is the largest independent energy-focused investor conferences and will take place August 7-10 , 2022.  The conference provides extensive networking opportunities for all attendees at several sponsored events the week of the conference.

EnerCom is adding to the line-up daily and encourages attendees to check the website frequently for the most current information.  A sample of the companies that are scheduled to participate at EnerCom Denver on August 7-10, 2022 include:

  • AEGIS Hedging Solutions - aegis-hedging.com
  • APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) - apacorp.com
  • Aureus Energy Services - aureusenergy.com
  • Battalion Oil (NYSE American: BATL) - battalionoil.com
  • Bayswater - bayswater.us
  • Baytex Energy Corporation (TSX: BTE) - baytexenergy.com
  • BDO - bdo.com
  • BPX Energy (NYSE: BP) (LON: BP) - bp.com
  • CAC Specialty - cacspecialty.com
  • Caerus - caerusoilandgas.com
  • Canacol Energy - canacolenergy.com
  • Carbonvert - carbonvert.com
  • Civitas Resources (NYSE: CIVI) - civitasresources.com
  • Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) – comstockresources.com
  • Cureton Midstream - curetonmidstream.com
  • Denbury (NYSE: DEN) - denbury.com
  • Donovan Ventures - dv-llc.com
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) - earthstoneenergy.com
  • Eckard Enterprises - eckardenterprises.com
  • Empire Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EP) - empirepetroleumcorp.com
  • EnerCom, Inc.- enercominc.com
  • The Environmental Partnership- theenvironmentalpartnership.org
  • ESG Dynamics- esg-dynamics.com
  • Evolution Petroleum (NYSE American: EPM) - evolutionpetroleum.com
  • FactSet (NYSE: FDS, NASDAQ: FDS) - factset.com
  • Fitch Ratings - fitchratings.com
  • Five States Energy - fivestates.com
  • Fundare - fundareresources.co
  • FutEra- futerapower.com
  • Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) - gevo.com
  • Haynes Boone - haynesboone.com
  • Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE: ICD ) - icdrilling.com
  • Kolibri Global Energy, Inc. (TSX: KEI, OTCQB: KGEIF) - kolibrienergy.com
  • Landgate- landgate.com
  • Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT) - libertyfrac.com
  • Milestone Carbon, LLC - milestonecarbon.com
  • Mobius Risk Group - mobiusriskgroup.com
  • Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. - netherlandsewell.com
  • NCS Multistage (NASDAQ: NCSM) - ncsmultistage.com
  • Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) - newpark.com
  • Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) - northernoil.com
  • Now, Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) - distributionnow.com
  • NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSX: NVA) - nuvistaenergy.com
  • Parex Resources (TSE: PXT ) - parexresources.com
  • PDC Energy (Nasdaq: PDCE) - pdce.com
  • PetroTal Corp. (TSX-V: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) - petrotal-corp.com
  • Power the Future - powerthefuture.com
  • Prairie Provident Resources (TSX: PPR) - ppr.ca
  • Project Canary - projectcanary.com
  • PureWest - purewest.com
  • Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) ( Frankfurt : 0XD) - reconafrica.com
  • ResFrac - resfrac.com
  • Ring Energy - (NYSE American: REI) - ringenergy.com
  • ROK Resources – (TSX-V: ROK) - rokresources.ca
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) - sandridgeenergy.com
  • Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) - selectenergy.com
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) - sbow.com
  • SM Energy (NYSE: SM) - sm-energy.com
  • Steel Reef - steelreef.ca
  • Strive Asset Management - striveassetmanagement.com
  • Summit Carbon Solutions - summitcarbonsolutions.com
  • Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) - talosenergy.com
  • Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSX: TVE) - tamarackvalley.ca
  • Total Helium (TSXV: TOH) - totalhelium.com
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) - wtoffshore.com
  • Wasatch Energy Management - wemenergy.com

Investor presentations begin at 8:00 a.m. and run through 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time .  The complete daily schedule of presenters can be found on the website (presenters, days, times are subject to change).

How to Register: Investment professionals and oil and gas companies may register for the event through the conference website .

Conference Details: EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference in Denver offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to company senior management teams across the energy value chain update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2022.  The event features public and private oil and gas companies with operations around the world including the U.S. shale basins, the Gulf of Mexico and Canada .

Conference Dates: August 7 - 10 , 2022.  EnerCom will host its annual charity golf outing on August 7 and host formal presentations and meetings on August 8 – 10.

Venue: The Westin Denver Downtown. Click here to book your hotel room under the discounted conference rate.

Who Attends the Conference: More than 2,000 institutional, private equity and hedge fund investors, family offices, research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, high net worth investors, investment bankers and energy industry professionals gather in Denver for the conference.

One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue.

About EnerCom

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver , EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and its work to provide clients with a wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834.

EnerCom Denver Sponsors Include:

About Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston , NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. For a complete list of services or to learn more about Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. please visit https://netherlandsewell.com/ .

About Moss Adams

Moss Adams is a fully integrated professional services firm dedicated to assisting clients with growing, managing, and protecting prosperity.

With more than 3,400 professionals and staff across more than 25 locations in the West and beyond, we work with many of the world's most innovative companies and leaders. Our strength in the middle market enables us to advise clients at all intervals of development—from start-up, to rapid growth and expansion, to transition. For more information, please visit www.MossAdams.com

About Haynes Boone

Haynes Boone , LLP is an energy focused corporate law firm, providing a full spectrum of legal services and solutions to clients across the oil and gas industry, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. Lawyers from our Denver office and 15 other offices work as a team to meet the legal needs of our domestic and international clients involved in oil and gas. We represent private and public oil and gas companies, financial institutions, investment funds and other investors. Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen understands the physical and financial energy markets, and the firm has been helping both operators and lenders complete some of the largest financings and M&A transactions in recent years. The BTI Industry Power Rankings, published by BTI Consulting Group, Inc., named Haynes and Boone a "Leading Recommended" firm for the energy industry in 2017, ranking our firm among the top three percent of all law firms. For more information, please visit www.haynesboone.com/ .

About BDO

BDO delivers assurance, tax, and financial advisory services to clients throughout the country and around the globe. We offer numerous industry-specific practices, world-class resources, and an unparalleled commitment to meeting our clients' needs. We currently serve more than 400 publicly traded domestic and international clients. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com .

About Mobius Risk Group

Mobius Risk Group is an independent commodity and physical energy risk advisory firm. Founded in 2002, Mobius provides strategic advisory services including financial, physical, and commodity risk management and valuation, carbon strategy development, and regulated energy oversight for producers, consumers, distributors and capital providers backed by its proprietary C/ETRM, RiskNet. For more information, please visit: www.mobiusriskgroup.com .

About Project Canary

Project Canary is a climate tech company that provides trusted, independent, and verified environmental data to track, measure, and score the "E" in ESG across an enterprise's operational value chain. They are the leaders in providing dynamic environmental ratings using real-time monitoring data at the facility level to assess and improve operating practices and provide a science-based and technology-enabled measurement of emission profiles, including methane. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary's team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators have earned recognition for their uncompromising standards, including being named "Best for the World" B Corp. For more information, please visit: www.projectcanary.com .

About Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings is a leading provider of credit ratings, commentary, and research. Dedicated to providing value beyond the rating through independent and prospective credit opinions, Fitch Ratings offers global perspectives shaped by strong local market experience and credit market expertise. The additional context, perspective, and insights we provide help investors to make important credit judgments with confidence.

Fitch Group is a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group is comprised of: Fitch Ratings, a global leader in credit ratings and research; Fitch Solutions, a leading provider of credit market data, analytical tools and risk services; and Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development firm. With dual headquarters in London and New York , Fitch Group is owned by Hearst. For additional information, please visit www.fitchratings.com .

About CAC Specialty

CAC Specialty is an employee-owned risk solutions company of seasoned and proactive industry leaders, operating as a nimble and collaborative partner who puts you and your business first.  With a knowledge-driven approach informed by industry data and decades of honed instinct, CAC brings an innovative vision to insurance broking and merchant banking by providing solutions to solve your risk challenges – from the simple to the previously unsolvable. Backed by a $40B AUM asset manager and not constrained by traditional risk transfer thinking, CAC can expand the range of risk transfer through access to private debt and alternative pools of risk capital. For additional information, please visit www.cacspecialty.com .

About Preng & Associates

Preng & Associates is the world's leading executive search firm totally dedicated to the energy industry. Over our 40 years, we have assisted more than 750 management teams and boards in 75 countries and conducted over 3,700 engagements. Our mission continues to be helping companies and boards identify and attract talent around the world that will impact shareholder value. For additional information, please visit www.preng.com .

About MUFG

We have been a leading provider of banking services to the oil and gas industry in the Americas for more than 30 years, consistently ranking in the Top 10 Lead Arrangers and Top 10 Bond Arrangers in the Thomson Reuters Oil and Gas League Tables. We support clients across the industry—from regional exploration and production to global diversified services companies—that benefit from our focused approach, strong execution, and customized services. Whether you are looking to expand existing reserves, make an acquisition, or streamline operations, we can support your growth2 with services, including: underwriting and syndications; U.S./Canadian cross-border funding; securities underwriting and placements; leasing and tax equity financing; and commodities, interest rate, and foreign exchange risk management.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.97 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco , Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,300 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 266,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States . Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS, NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 170,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .

About AEGIS Hedging Solutions

AEGIS Hedging Solutions enables companies to manage their commodity price and interest rate risk through leading software and advisory capabilities. AEGIS develops and executes cash flow protection strategies and manages all hedge program activities through an award-winning SaaS platform. AEGIS was recently named the Hedge Advisor of the Year for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year.

About Petrie Partners

Petrie Partners, LLC is a boutique investment banking firm offering financial advisory services to the oil and gas industry. We provide specialized advice on mergers, divestitures and acquisitions and private placements.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enercom-announces-company-one-on-one-meeting-requests-opened-now-for-qualified-investors-for-enercom-denver---the-energy-investment-conference-hosted-in-denver-august-7-10-2022-301581789.html

SOURCE EnerCom, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

