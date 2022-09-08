Precious MetalsInvesting News

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing drill program at its Parral project in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. The high-grade silver results show the potential for resource expansion at depth and along strike in the El Verde and Sierra Plata Deep areas along the Veta Colorada structure. Since April of this year, the Company has drilled over 5,300 meters in 23 holes, totaling 8,100 meters year to date, with the aim to define and extend mineralized zones.

Considerable exploration potential remains along the 35 square kilometre land package and exploration will be on-going, with additional testing for new discoveries with surface mapping and sampling underway. This program will aid the Company's goal to define a mineral resource large enough to support a preliminary economic assessment.

Highlights from Recent Drill Results

  • 199 gpt Ag, 4.68% Pb and 2.64% Zn for 428 gpt AgEq over a 3.48 m ETW , including 501 gpt Ag, 8.08% Pb and 6.50% Zn for 971 gpt AgEq over 0.27 m (VCU-78)

  • 322 gpt Ag, 5.19% Pb and 1.62% Zn for 528 gpt AgEq over a 1.67 m ETW , including 605 gpt Ag, 14.8% Pb and 3.46% Zn for 1,150 gpt AgEq over 0.53 m (VCU-80)

  • 664 gpt Ag, 1.88% Pb and 0.80% Zn for 747 gpt AgEq over a 5.56 m ETW , including 5,600 gpt Ag, 15.35% Pb and 1.75% Zn for 6,096 gpt AgEq over 0.22 m (VCU-90)

  • 242 gpt Ag, 0.48% Pb and 1.66% Zn for 317 gpt AgEq over a 5.34 m ETW , including 711 gpt Ag, 0.53% Pb and 2.13% Zn for 806 gpt AgEq over 0.52 m (VCU-96)

Abbreviations include: gpt: grams per tonne; Ag: silver; Pb: lead; Zn: zinc; ETW: estimated true width; m: metre; HW: hanging wall. Silver equivalents are calculated using a silver price of $22 per troy ounce, lead price of $0.90 per pound and zinc price of $1.20 per pound.

"In the areas of the El Verde and Sierra Plata historically mined areas, we continue to verify extensions of the mineralized zones at depth and along strike," stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "The focus for the rest of the year will be to test the northern part of the project with a surface drilling program on various north to south striking structures, such as the northern extension of Veta Colorada, San Alberto and the El Cabezón systems; as well as resuming drilling of the San Patricio vein."

Latest Drill Results

The Parral drill results are summarized in the following tables:

Parral - Veta Colorada El Verde (view Veta Colorada (El Verde) longitudinal section )

Hole

Structure

From To True Width Ag Pb Zn AgEq
(m) (m) (m) (gpt) (%) (%) (gpt)
VCU-78

Veta Colorada 274.20 279.45 3.48 199 4.68 2.64 428
Including 276.65 277.05 0.27 501 8.08 6.50 971
VCU-79





Hw Veta Colorada 210.95 212.45 1.32 96 0.22 0.31 114
Including 210.95 212.00 0.93 95 0.26 0.37 116
Veta Colorada 216.40 218.40 1.77 297 0.64 2.28 400
Including 217.50 218.40 0.79 337 0.77 3.27 481
VCU-80

Veta Colorada 261.00 263.20 1.67 322 5.19 1.62 528
Including 262.20 262.90 0.53 605 14.80 3.46 1,150
VCU-81

Veta Colorada 309.80 312.05 1.32 83 0.81 0.35 119
Including 310.75 311.40 0.38 188 1.16 0.59 243


Parral - Veta Colorada Sierra Plata Deep (view Veta Colorada (Sierra Plata) longitudinal section )

Hole

Structure

From To True Width Ag Pb Zn AgEq
(m) (m) (m) (gpt) (%) (%) (gpt)
VCU-83

Veta Colorada 145.85 147.35 0.93 70 4.09 3.48 315
Including 145.85 146.50 0.40 97 8.75 6.96 603
VCU-87





Hw Veta Colorada 88.35 90.05 1.26 59 0.92 4.01 234
Including 88.35 88.90 0.41 79 2.38 4.10 299
Veta Colorada 93.00 95.10 1.58 135 3.40 3.42 358
Including 93.00 93.60 0.45 141 5.89 3.96 454
VCU-88

Veta Colorada 143.75 145.40 0.90 193 7.11 5.71 606
Including 144.45 145.40 0.52 269 7.80 8.17 793
VCU-89

Veta Colorada 185.90 189.95 1.68 163 2.62 2.53 331
Including 187.85 188.40 0.23 312 3.87 4.57 591
VCU-90





Hw Veta Colorada 136.50 145.15 5.56 664 1.88 0.80 747
Including 142.85 143.20 0.22 5,600 15.35 1.75 6,096
Veta Colorada 150.00 154.70 3.05 145 0.18 0.49 168
Including 153.85 154.70 0.55 247 0.28 1.87 325
VCU-92

Veta Colorada 77.15 78.90 1.74 88 1.38 2.05 203
Including 77.15 78.00 0.85 167 2.82 4.07 398
VCU-93

Veta Colorada 245.00 248.00 1.70 122 0.86 0.74 174
Including 246.00 246.75 0.42 206 0.14 0.14 215
VCU-94

Veta Colorada 254.70 256.65 1.03 155 0.31 1.10 205
Including 254.70 256.00 0.69 172 0.39 1.32 232
VCU-95

Veta Colorada 226.35 229.55 2.04 131 2.67 2.38 295
Including 229.05 229.55 0.32 283 3.41 7.43 657
VCU-96

Veta Colorada 159.30 165.40 5.34 242 0.48 1.66 317
Including 159.30 159.90 0.52 711 0.53 2.13 806
VCU-97

Veta Colorada 206.90 209.15 1.62 247 1.58 1.44 345
Including 206.90 207.55 0.47 406 1.29 0.83 473
VCU-98

Veta Colorada 203.55 205.40 1.33 124 0.64 0.88 175
Including 204.90 205.40 0.36 146 1.26 1.14 224
VCU-99

Veta Colorada 194.30 195.70 0.97 105 0.76 0.95 162
Including 195.00 195.70 0.49 142 0.90 1.79 234
VCU-100

Veta Colorada 234.00 235.90 1.12 105 0.53 1.13 162
Including 234.45 234.90 0.26 235 1.55 3.39 405
  • Drill holes VCU-82, VCU-84, VCU-85, VCU-86 and VCU-91 returned no significant results

Notes to Tables

  1. Silver equivalents are calculated using the formula:
    Ag (gpt) + [Pb (%) X 2204.6 X Pb Price / Ag Price X 31.1] + [Zn (%) X 2204.6 X Zn Price / Ag Price X 31.1]
  2. Price assumptions used are: Pb $0.90, Zn $1.20 and Ag $22.00
  3. Minor amounts of gold and copper are present but are not considered economical
  4. All widths are estimated true widths
  5. No capping has been applied but high-grade intervals have been highlighted

Qualified Person and QA/QC – Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development of Endeavour Silver, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. A quality control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates has been instituted to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to ALS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 250 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and silver by aqua regia digestion with ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding future prospects of the Company's mines and projects. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued exploration and mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


