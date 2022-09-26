Resource News Investing News

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) ("Endeavour" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing drill program at the Guanacevi Mine in Durango state, Mexico. Drilling continues along the prolific Santa Cruz vein in two areas (view Santa Cruz Vein longitudinal section ), with the objective to convert, expand, and discover new resources.

The 2022 drill program has continued to focus on the El Curso property, establishing lateral and vertical extents of the mineralized zone between the Porvenir Cuatro and Milache mines. The exploration and exploitation rights to the El Curso property were obtained in 2019 from Ocampo Mining S.A. de CV., and have become an integral contributor to the operation. Recently, under the same agreement terms, the Company has tested the northwest extension of the Porvenir Dos orebody with encouraging results from initial drilling.

Highlights from Recent El Curso Drill Results

  • 3.50 gpt Au and 1,150 gpt Ag for 1,430 gpt AgEq over a 1.16 m ETW , including 12.80 gpt Au and 4,240 gpt Ag for 5,264 gpt AgEq over 0.24 m (UCM-102)
  • 3.54 gpt Au and 1,129 gpt Ag for 1,412 gpt AgEq over a 7.28 m ETW , including 25.40 gpt Au and 7,080 gpt Ag for 9,112 gpt AgEq over 0.43 m (UCM-106)

Highlights from Recent Porvenir Dos Drill Results

  • 1.43 gpt Au and 967 gpt Ag for 1,081 gpt AgEq over a 2.43 m ETW , including 3.64 gpt Au and 5,120 gpt Ag for 5,411 gpt AgEq over 0.23 m (APD-03)
  • 1.60 gpt Au and 1,460 gpt Ag for 1,589 gpt AgEq over a 1.17 m ETW , including 2.91 gpt Au and 3,340 gpt Ag for 3,573 gpt AgEq over 0.25 m (APD-04)

Abbreviations include: gpt: grams per tonne; Au: gold; Ag: silver; ETW: estimated true width; m: metre; HW: hanging wall. Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver:gold.

"We are encouraged by the drill results at Guanacevi, as we continue to delineate high grades in areas which are proximal to the mill and historic working areas. The results announced today demonstrate both growth and steady improvement of the deposit and mine plan," stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus remains on delineating mineralized extensions to mining horizons and resource growth."

Latest Drill Results

The Guanacevi drill results are summarized in the following tables:

Guanacevi – Santa Cruz Vein - El Curso

Hole
Structure
From To True Width Au Ag AgEq
(m) (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt)
UCM-101
Santa Cruz 219.90 221.90 1.10 0.36 101 130
Including 220.55 221.15 0.33 0.29 137 160
UCM-102
Santa Cruz 202.80 205.45 1.16 3.50 1,150 1,430
Including 203.55 204.10 0.24 12.80 4,240 5,264
UCM-103
Santa Cruz 195.00 210.25 6.08 0.97 234 311
Including 208.90 209.35 0.18 5.77 699 1,161
UCM-104
HW Santa Cruz 217.85 221.35 1.25 0.64 310 361
Including 218.55 219.30 0.27 1.12 490 579
UCM-105
Santa Cruz 204.00 210.00 1.80 1.08 508 595
Including 208.45 209.05 0.18 3.06 1,600 1,845
UCM-106
Santa Cruz 202.60 216.15 7.28 3.54 1,129 1,412
Including 208.15 208.95 0.43 25.40 7,080 9,112
UCM-107
Santa Cruz 229.70 232.20 1.32 0.70 123 179
Including 231.50 232.20 0.37 0.62 164 213
UCM-109
Santa Cruz 267.50 269.80 1.01 1.20 521 617
Including 269.30 269.80 0.22 0.93 707 782
UCM-110
Santa Cruz 248.05 253.00 2.47 1.25 321 421
Including 248.95 249.90 0.48 2.43 565 759

Drill holes UCM-108 and UCM-111 returned no significant results

Guanacevi – Santa Cruz Vein - Porvenir Dos

Hole
Structure
From To True Width Au Ag AgEq
(m) (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt)
APD-03
Santa Cruz 286.85 292.60 2.43 1.43 967 1,081
Including 287.85 288.40 0.23 3.64 5,120 5,411
APD-04
Santa Cruz 246.50 248.80 1.17 1.60 1,460 1,589
Including 246.80 247.30 0.25 2.91 3,340 3,573
APD-05
Santa Cruz 190.70 195.05 2.80 1.38 489 599
Including 193.20 193.75 0.35 2.59 943 1,150
APD-06
Santa Cruz 156.05 157.65 1.29 0.34 214 241
Including 157.15 157.65 0.40 0.45 339 375

Drill holes APD-01, APD-02, APD-07 and APD-08 returned no significant results

Notes to Tables

  1. Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver:gold.
  2. All widths are estimated true widths.
  3. No capping has been applied but high-grade intervals have been highlighted.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control - Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President, Corporate Development of Endeavour, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. A quality control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates has been instituted to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to ALS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 250-gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and silver by aqua regia digestion with ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information
Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding future prospects of the Company's mines and projects. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission . and available at www.sec.gov, and Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued exploration and mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour Silver CorporationEXKNYSE:EXKPrecious Metals Investing
EXK
Endeavour Silver Completes the Sale of the El Compas Property to Grupo ROSGO for US$5.0 million

Endeavour Silver Completes the Sale of the El Compas Property to Grupo ROSGO for US$5.0 million

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to sell a 100% interest in Minera Oro Silver de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("MOS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavour to Grupo ROSGO, S.A. de C.V., ("Grupo ROSGO"). MOS holds the El Compas property and the lease on the La Plata processing plant in Zacatecas, Mexico. All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.

Pursuant to the agreement, Grupo ROSGO will pay Endeavour $5 million cash over five years with an initial payment of $250,000 on signing of the definitive agreement. Instalment payments of $500,000 will be made every six months other than the third payment, which will be $750,000. The payments are secured by a pledge of the shares of MOS.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect Positive Drill Results at the Parral Project

Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect Positive Drill Results at the Parral Project

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing drill program at its Parral project in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. The high-grade silver results show the potential for resource expansion at depth and along strike in the El Verde and Sierra Plata Deep areas along the Veta Colorada structure. Since April of this year, the Company has drilled over 5,300 meters in 23 holes, totaling 8,100 meters year to date, with the aim to define and extend mineralized zones.

Considerable exploration potential remains along the 35 square kilometre land package and exploration will be on-going, with additional testing for new discoveries with surface mapping and sampling underway. This program will aid the Company's goal to define a mineral resource large enough to support a preliminary economic assessment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman

Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed the Company's Lead Director, Rex McLennan, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. McLennan steps into the Chairman position to replace former Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last week (see news releases dated August 18 and August 24 2022).

Rex McLennan joined the Company as an Independent Director in June 2007, appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee. As an Independent Corporate Director, he has chaired the audit committees of a number of publicly traded companies, and was appointed Lead Director for Endeavour in May 2021; chairing the Corporate Governance and Nominating committee, as well as serving on the Audit and Safety & Sustainability committees. He is a past Director of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, Boart Longyear Ltd, and the World Gold Council, London UK.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Release - Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman

Release - Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed the Company's Lead Director, Rex McLennan, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. McLennan steps into the Chairman position to replace former Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last week (see news releases dated August 18 and August 24, 2022). Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Endeavour Silver Honours Bradford Cooke with Company Tribute and Details on Celebration of Life

Endeavour Silver Honours Bradford Cooke with Company Tribute and Details on Celebration of Life

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) has been showered with loving condolences and widespread sympathies from the mining and investment community for the recent passing of the company's founder, Director and Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke. Today we are honouring his memory with a special company presentation and details about his memorial.

Company Tribute

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Pursues Acquisition and Advancements of Assets Battery Metals and Minerals Sector

St. Anthony Gold Pursues Acquisition and Advancements of Assets Battery Metals and Minerals Sector

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or "the Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it is pursuing the acquisition and advancement of assets in the battery metal and materials sector

STAG currently has the option to acquire 100% interest in the Burgeo Lithium asset located in Burgeo Newfoundland.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with Salt Property Acquisition

Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with Salt Property Acquisition

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a purchase agreement for a 100% interest in the Robinson's Salt Property (the "Property") on the southwestern coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/138399_f2a075b644a649e4_002.jpg

Figure 1: Robinson's Salt Property Map in St. George's Bay, Newfoundland

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Completes Initial Drilling Program at Sandy; Initiates First Stage Drilling Program at the Pickhandle Gold Project

NV Gold Completes Initial Drilling Program at Sandy; Initiates First Stage Drilling Program at the Pickhandle Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed four Reverse Circulation ("RC") holes totaling 1,600 feet (487.7m) at the Sandy Project and has initiated a first-stage two to four-hole drilling program at the Pickhandle Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada ("Pickhandle

About the Pickhandle Gold Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLDEN SHIELD ANNOUNCES U.S. LISTING ON OTCQB UNDER THE SYMBOL "GSRFF"

GOLDEN SHIELD ANNOUNCES U.S. LISTING ON OTCQB UNDER THE SYMBOL "GSRFF"

-- (the " Company " or " Golden Shield ") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the " OTCQB ") under the symbol "GSRFF". Trading on the OTCQB will commence on September 26, 2022 . The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "GSRI".

Golden Shield Resources (CNW Group/Golden Shield Resources)

The OTCQB quotation is expected to provide enhanced liquidity to existing Company shareholders and potential shareholders by allowing investors to execute trades of the Company's common shares in the United States and in U.S. dollars.

Leo Hathaway , Chairperson, commented "This listing on the OTCQB is an important milestone for the Company, and provides both visibility and access to U.S.-based investors. This listing should promote increased liquidity and simplify transactions for U.S. investors and allow them to participate directly in Golden Shield as we advance our exploration properties in Guyana ."

Quotes for Golden Shield's US symbol will be available once the Company's stock commences trading today on the OTCQB at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GSRFF/overview .

About OTC Markets Group Inc

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) in New York , operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an established public market for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC, and it provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

About Golden Shield

Golden Shield Resources was founded by experienced professionals who are convinced that there are many more gold mines yet to be found in Guyana . The company is well-financed and has three wholly controlled gold projects: Marudi Mountain, Arakaka and Fish Creek. Golden Shield continues to evaluate other gold opportunities in Guyana .

Golden Shield trades on: the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "GSRI"; the OTCQB Venture Market in the USA under the symbol "GSRFF"; and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Europe under the symbol "4LE0".

This news release includes certain "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward looking statements or information. These forward looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects; and the impact of the Company's OTCQB quotation.

Forward looking statements and forward looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Golden Shield , future growth potential for Golden Shield and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Golden Shield's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Golden Shield's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements or forward-looking information and Golden Shield has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mineral exploration activities in Guyana ; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified in the Company's public disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated, or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Golden Shield Resources

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/26/c7041.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM MINING AND ARIS GOLD COMPLETE BUSINESS COMBINATION TO CREATE ARIS MINING

GCM MINING AND ARIS GOLD COMPLETE BUSINESS COMBINATION TO CREATE ARIS MINING

 GCM Mining Corp. (GCM Mining) (TSX: GCM) (OTCQX: TPRFF) and Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold) (TSX: ARIS) (OTCQX: ALLXF) have completed the business combination previously announced on July 25, 2022 . The combined entity has been renamed Aris Mining Corporation and operates several high-grade underground mines at its Segovia Operations and the Marmato Mine, which together produced 230,000 ounces of gold in 2021. Aris Mining also owns two advanced development projects, the Marmato Lower Mine expansion and Toroparu Project, and is the operator and 20% shareholder of the Soto Norte joint venture, a large-scale underground project advancing its environmental permitting.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman's JV, NFLD

Falcon Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman's JV, NFLD

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB), ("Falcon"); and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T), (MARVF:OTCQB), ("Marvel"); and together (the "Alliance") are pleased to provide an update on their combined exploration focus for their Hope Brook Projects which are strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman Joint Venture, and First Mining's ground which was recently optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. Start of the survey work has been delayed due to helicopter availability from forest fires in Central Newfoundland, a state of emergency was issued. Providing the Alliance an opportunity to conduct a geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Hope Brook project area in advance of the survey and surface work. The Alliance is pleased to announce that the geophysical review has identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetic patterns, within the Hope Brook Property area. These will be the focus of prospecting and till sampling projects employed to verify the structures and determine their mineralization potential. With recent success in identifying anomalous gold, tungsten, silver and copper reported by Falcon at their Gander North Property (September 15, 2022), the Alliance has shifted their exploration focus to the Gander district

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×