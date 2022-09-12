Precious MetalsInvesting News

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to sell a 100% interest in Minera Oro Silver de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("MOS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavour to Grupo ROSGO, S.A. de C.V., ("Grupo ROSGO"). MOS holds the El Compas property and the lease on the La Plata processing plant in Zacatecas, Mexico. All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.

Pursuant to the agreement, Grupo ROSGO will pay Endeavour $5 million cash over five years with an initial payment of $250,000 on signing of the definitive agreement. Instalment payments of $500,000 will be made every six months other than the third payment, which will be $750,000. The payments are secured by a pledge of the shares of MOS.

Endeavour CEO, Dan Dickson commented, "We are pleased with the sale of El Compas to Grupo ROSGO as it streamlines our project portfolio and frees up management time to focus on advancing our extensive growth pipeline, including the Terronera project and Pitarrilla."

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

Contact Information
Galina Meleger, Vice President of Investor Relations
Tel: (604)640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding receipt of installment payments for the sale of El Compas, Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2022, advancing its extensive growth pipeline, including Terronera and Pitarrilla, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to, failure to receive installment payments of the sale price, the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent Form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour Silver CorporationEXKNYSE:EXKPrecious Metals Investing
EXK
Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect Positive Drill Results at the Parral Project

Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect Positive Drill Results at the Parral Project

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing drill program at its Parral project in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. The high-grade silver results show the potential for resource expansion at depth and along strike in the El Verde and Sierra Plata Deep areas along the Veta Colorada structure. Since April of this year, the Company has drilled over 5,300 meters in 23 holes, totaling 8,100 meters year to date, with the aim to define and extend mineralized zones.

Considerable exploration potential remains along the 35 square kilometre land package and exploration will be on-going, with additional testing for new discoveries with surface mapping and sampling underway. This program will aid the Company's goal to define a mineral resource large enough to support a preliminary economic assessment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman

Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed the Company's Lead Director, Rex McLennan, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. McLennan steps into the Chairman position to replace former Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last week (see news releases dated August 18 and August 24 2022).

Rex McLennan joined the Company as an Independent Director in June 2007, appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee. As an Independent Corporate Director, he has chaired the audit committees of a number of publicly traded companies, and was appointed Lead Director for Endeavour in May 2021; chairing the Corporate Governance and Nominating committee, as well as serving on the Audit and Safety & Sustainability committees. He is a past Director of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, Boart Longyear Ltd, and the World Gold Council, London UK.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Release - Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman

Release - Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed the Company's Lead Director, Rex McLennan, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. McLennan steps into the Chairman position to replace former Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last week (see news releases dated August 18 and August 24, 2022). Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Endeavour Silver Honours Bradford Cooke with Company Tribute and Details on Celebration of Life

Endeavour Silver Honours Bradford Cooke with Company Tribute and Details on Celebration of Life

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) has been showered with loving condolences and widespread sympathies from the mining and investment community for the recent passing of the company's founder, Director and Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke. Today we are honouring his memory with a special company presentation and details about his memorial.

Company Tribute

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke Passes Away

Endeavour Silver Founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke Passes Away

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) regrets to announce that the Company's founder, Director and Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Vancouver, BC at the age of 67. Endeavour wishes to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, business associates and his extensive network amongst the investment community.

Brad Cooke is well known as an accomplished geologist with nearly five decades of experience in the metals and mining industry. Brad has been a vibrant member of the mining community and will be dearly missed. As a professional geologist and entrepreneur, he has created shareholder value for stakeholders around the world through discovery, development and operations in his long-standing successful career. He has earned a reputation as an eternal optimist trying to shape the world for the greater good with constructive hard work.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Announces Appointment of Vice President Exploration

American Pacific Mining Announces Appointment of Vice President Exploration

American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Josh Carron has joined the Company as Vice President Exploration and will be based in Nevada, USA. Mr. Carron is an established geologist with a broad range of experience over twenty years in the global gold exploration industry.

"American Pacific will benefit greatly from Mr. Carron's experience which is highly relevant to our Company's exploration and development objectives," commented CEO Warwick Smith. "He has managed exploration programs leading to numerous significant gold discoveries and much of his work has been focused in Nevada where American Pacific is advancing several projects. One of his initial key mandates will be to review and assess the new projects in Idaho, Arizona and Nevada we have acquired from the pending Constantine Metal Resources transaction."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote for the Proposed Combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote for the Proposed Combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that the Company has received positive recommendations from both Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis") in support of the proposed plan of arrangement of GCM Mining and Aris Gold Corporation ("Aris Gold") announced on July 25, 2022.

ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms who provide proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds, and other institutional shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Receives Final Court Approval For The Spinout Of Nexus Metals

Nexus Gold Receives Final Court Approval For The Spinout Of Nexus Metals

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

September 8, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTCQB:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has received court approval by way of a final order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia for the completion of its arrangement (the " Arrangement ") involving the spinout of Nexus Metals Corp. (" Nexus Metals ") and its Canadian resource projects to shareholders.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Announces Intended Plans for its 2022-2023 Exploration Program and the Commencement of Drilling at its Sandy Project

NV Gold Corporation Announces Intended Plans for its 2022-2023 Exploration Program and the Commencement of Drilling at its Sandy Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intended plans for the 2022-2023 exploration and drilling program for its six highest priority projects in Nevada. The Company has secured a drill rig and has initiated drilling at its Sandy Project

Additionally the Company is in the process of completing a detailed strategic analysis and field investigation of the 31 targets identified by Goldspot Discoveries Corp's ("Goldspot") review of NV Gold's Data Library using its proprietary AI technology (see press release dated August 11, 2022 on the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com). This review is intended to identify longer term prospective projects to continuously add to NV Gold's project pipeline. NV Gold holds one of the largest, most prolific land packages in Nevada, arguably the best gold mining jurisdiction in the World.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldHaven Expands Smoke Mountain Land Position; Strengthens Presence in Promising Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt

GoldHaven Expands Smoke Mountain Land Position; Strengthens Presence in Promising Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") has doubled the size of its Smoke Mountain land position from 4,190 hectares to 8,645 hectares based on preliminary results from geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys conducted during the 2022 Smoke Mountain summer exploration program.

GoldHaven CEO, Justin Canivet reports "Preliminary results from work at Smoke Mountain confirm the gold and copper potential of the Project . The distribution of favourable host rocks coupled with newly defined geochemical anomalies drove the decision to add additional ground, more than doubling GOH's land position and significantly strengthening our presence in the highly endowed Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt ."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. Hydra consists of 306 mineral claims in four sub-projects totalling 15,837 hectares (39,134 acres), located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the newly-staked claims are in good standing until September 2025.

Highlights of ALX's Hydra Lithium Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×