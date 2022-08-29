Precious MetalsInvesting News

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed the Company's Lead Director, Rex McLennan, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. McLennan steps into the Chairman position to replace former Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last week (see news releases dated August 18 and August 24 2022).

Rex McLennan joined the Company as an Independent Director in June 2007, appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee. As an Independent Corporate Director, he has chaired the audit committees of a number of publicly traded companies, and was appointed Lead Director for Endeavour in May 2021; chairing the Corporate Governance and Nominating committee, as well as serving on the Audit and Safety & Sustainability committees. He is a past Director of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, Boart Longyear Ltd, and the World Gold Council, London UK.

His professional and executive career spans over 40 years including C-level executive positions serving as Chief Financial Officer for Viterra, prior to its acquisition by Glencore PLC in 2012, and Placer Dome, a global mining company acquired by Barrick Gold in 2006; with an earlier career with Imperial Oil, a major subsidiary of Exxon.

Mr. McLennan holds a Master of Business Administration from McGill University in Finance/Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics/Economics from the University of British Columbia. He also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

"Rex has been a Director of Endeavour Silver for 15 years and we have benefitted tremendously from his guidance during this time," said Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "He has been instrumental in the evolution of the Company and exemplifies our vision in sustaining growth for all of our stakeholders."

About Endeavour – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour Silver CorporationEXKNYSE:EXKPrecious Metals Investing
EXK
Endeavour Silver Honours Bradford Cooke with Company Tribute and Details on Celebration of Life

Endeavour Silver Honours Bradford Cooke with Company Tribute and Details on Celebration of Life

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) has been showered with loving condolences and widespread sympathies from the mining and investment community for the recent passing of the company's founder, Director and Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke. Today we are honouring his memory with a special company presentation and details about his memorial.

Company Tribute

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke Passes Away

Endeavour Silver Founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke Passes Away

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) regrets to announce that the Company's founder, Director and Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Vancouver, BC at the age of 67. Endeavour wishes to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, business associates and his extensive network amongst the investment community.

Brad Cooke is well known as an accomplished geologist with nearly five decades of experience in the metals and mining industry. Brad has been a vibrant member of the mining community and will be dearly missed. As a professional geologist and entrepreneur, he has created shareholder value for stakeholders around the world through discovery, development and operations in his long-standing successful career. He has earned a reputation as an eternal optimist trying to shape the world for the greater good with constructive hard work.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Retransmission - Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Retransmission - Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

This news release has been amended to reflect the correct estimate for the Company's 2022 All-in Sustaining Cost estimate of $20- $21 per ounce in the 2022 Revision to Guidance Section. Complete corrected text follows:

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's strong operating performance, Management has raised its 2022 production guidance. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's strong operating performance, Management has raised its 2022 production guidance. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

"We have continued to outperform our mine plans, by delivering an exceptional Q2 with production 15% above plan, stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "This has prompted management to raise our production outlook for 2022 to 7.6 – 8.0 million silver equivalent ounces. The additional production has allowed us to maintain our cost guidance on per ounce metrics, but industry-wide inflation continues to be a challenge. We are seeing the largest inflationary impacts on energy costs, plant reagents and steel prices which are affecting both operating and development costs. Cost control will continue to be a key focus as cost pressures are expected to continue for the remainder of the year."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

VanGold Closes El Cubo Acquisition

~ Endeavour Silver Now Our Largest Shareholder ~

VanGold Mining Corp (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD) is pleased to announce it has closed the acquisition of the El Cubo Mine and Mill complex (the "El Cubo Complex") from Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour") (EXK) (EDR) located 8km by road northeast of the Company's El Pinguico silver-gold project near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico

Behre's PEA provides a high-level view of VanGold's plan to process material from both El Pinguico and El Cubo at a centrally located mill. This study is an important step in unlocking value for all stakeholders at the Combined Project in Guanajuato.

The PEA summarized above is preliminary in nature, is based on numerous assumptions and includes the use mineral resources including inferred mineral resources considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, and other relevant issues. See the Company's news release dated February 16, 2021 for a more complete description of the key parameters, assumptions and risks associated with the PEA.

As part of the El Cubo Complex, VanGold has acquired the El Cubo mine including silver and gold resources outlined below, the El Cubo floatation mill and approximately 7,000 hectares of prospective mining concessions located adjacent to El Cubo and within the greater Guanajuato mine region.

Current Mineral Resources at the Combined Project:

The Mineral Resource estimates for the Combined Project detailed in the Behre's NI 43-101 PEA report effective date January 31, 2021 (the "Behre Report") are shown below in tables for El Cubo and El Pinguico respectively.

The remaining Mineral Resources in 2021 at El Cubo are shown in Table 1.1 and total approximately 1.96 million tonnes. Mineral Reserves have not been identified for El Cubo.

Table 1.1
Estimate of the Remaining El Cubo Mineral Resources as of 31 January 2021

Silver
Gold
Silver Eq
Classification
Tonnes
g/t
Oz
g/t
oz
g/t
Measured
None
Indicated
508,055
194
3,169,000
2.44
39,860
389
Inferred
1,453,000
214
10,004,000
2.78
129,900
435

Notes:
1. Silver Equivalent calculated using 1 ounce of gold is equal to 80 ounces of silver, on the basis of the average 5-year historic silver and gold prices.
2. Numbers have been rounded.
3. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves.

The Mineral Resources in 2021 at El Pinguico are shown in Table 1.2 and total approximately 210,000 tonnes. Mineral Reserves have not been identified for El Pinguico.

Table 1.2
El Pinguico Mineral Resources as of 31 January 2021

Silver
Gold
Silver Eq
Classification
Tonnes
g/t
oz
g/t
oz
g/t
Measured
None
Indicated
Surface Stockpile
185,000
67
398,500
0.45
2,680
103
Underground Stockpile
25,600
166
136,600
1.67
1,375
300
Total
210,600
79
535,100
0.60
4,055
127
Notes:
1. Silver Equivalent calculated using 1 ounce of gold is equal to 80 ounces of silver, on the basis of the average 5-year historic silver and gold prices.
2. Numbers have been rounded.
3. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to allow for the classification of the inferred resources at El Cubo as an indicated or measured mineral resource, however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of the inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated or measured mineral resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future.

A complete copy of the Behre Report is available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.vangoldmining.com.

The Endeavour Agreement:

As announced by the Company on Dec. 18, 2020, VanGold has paid US$15,000,000 for the El Cubo Complex as follows:

  • An upfront non-refundable down-payment of US$500,000 cash (paid).
  • US$7.0m cash on closing (paid).
  • US$5.0m in VanGold common shares on closing - priced at C$0.30 per share for a total of 21,331,058 VanGold shares (delivered).
  • US$2.5m promissory note due 12 months from closing (delivered).

Endeavour has agreed to (a) abstain from voting its shares of VanGold, other than as recommended by VanGold's management, for a period of 2 years, and (b) a 12-month restriction on the resale of any VanGold shares acquired in this transaction.

VanGold has also agreed to pay Endeavour up to an additional US$3.0m in contingent payments based on the following:

  • US$1.0m - upon VanGold producing 3,000,000 AgEq ounces at the El Cubo mill, derived from either the El Cubo or El Pinguico properties.
  • US$1.0m - if the price of gold closes at or above US$2,000 per ounce for 20 consecutive days within two years after closing.
  • US$1.0 m - if the price of gold closes at or above US$2,200 per ounce for 20 consecutive days within three years after closing.

About Endeavour:

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company listed on the NYSE:EXK and TSX:EDR. Endeavour owns and operates three underground silver-gold mines in Mexico and is currently advancing the Terronera Mine Project towards a development decision. Endeavour is also exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

About Vangold Mining Corp.:

VanGold Mining is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's El Cubo and El Pinguico projects are significant past producers of both silver and gold located in close proximity to Guanajuato city, and to each other. The Company is currently focused on refurbishing the El Cubo mill and commencing production from the combined El Cubo / El Pinguico operation, as well as delineating additional silver and gold resources through underground and surface drilling on its projects located in this 480-year-old mining camp.

Hernan Dorado Smith, a director of VanGold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James Anderson"
Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding VanGold Mining Corp, please contact:

James Anderson, Director, +1 (778) 989-5346

Email: james@vangoldmining.com

Continue to watch our progress at: www.vangoldmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which relate to future events or future performance including, but not limited to, the estimates of mineral resources; the ability of the Company to successfully refurbish the El Cubo mill and supply sufficient mineralized material from El Cubo and El Pinguico for processing through the mill at projected rates, on schedule, on budget, or at all, opportunities for exploration, development and expansion of El Cubo and El Pinguico; estimates of capital expenditures and operating costs related to the combined El Cubo / El Pinguico project including the potential upfront capital and development cost savings under the "contractor alternative"; future financial or operational performance and the impact of the Combined Project on the Company, including with respect to future development and production; the Company's ability to generate positive cash flow from the El Cubo mill as contemplated or at all and to improve on the base case, including the potential to add mine life by upgrading more of the existing inferred resource within El Cubo and discovering and defining further resources at both El Cubo and El Pinguico; the estimates of NPV and IRR for the Combined Project; life of mine projections for the Combined Project and the expenditures and success related to any future exploration and/or development programs.

Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to and assumptions made by the Company; which assumptions, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subjectto significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: ourmineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based, including geotechnical andmetallurgical characteristics of rock conforming to sampled results and metallurgical performance; tonnage of mineralized material to be minedand processed; resource grades and recoveries; assumptions and discount rates being appropriately applied to the PEA; successof the Company's combined El Cubo / El Pinguico operation; prices for silver and gold remaining as estimated; currencyexchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds for the Company's projects; capital, decommissioning andreclamation estimates; prices forenergy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanneddelays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals arereceived in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list ofassumptions is not exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, currency rate fluctuations, actual results of exploration, development and production activities, unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals and permits, inadequate insurance, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that VanGold will be able to successfully re-start the El Cubo mill to process mineralized materials in the amounts and at the costs anticipated. In addition, VanGold's decision to being processing mineralized material from its above and underground stockpiles at El Pinguico and estimated resources at El Cubo through the El Cubo mill is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and therefore is subject to increased uncertainty and risk of failure, both economically and technically. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them, and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, and other relevant issues. There are no assurances that the results of the Company's PEA will be realized. There is also uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access El Pinguico and/or El Cubo or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by law.

Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors regarding Reserve and Resource Estimates

Canadian public disclosure standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") set forth in Industry Guide 7 ("Industry Guide 7"), and information concerning mineralization, deposits, mineral reserve and resource information contained or referred to herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies in accordance with Industry Guide 7. In particular, but without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release uses the terms "measured mineral resources", ‘‘indicated mineral resources'' and ‘‘inferred mineral resources''. U.S. investors are advised that, while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, Industry Guide 7 does not recognize them. U.S. investors should also understand that "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "inferred mineral resources" exist, are economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimated "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a mineral resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws. However, Industry Guide 7 normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by Industry Guide 7 standards as in place tonnage and grade, without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with Industry Guide 7.

Vangold Mining Corp.
PH: +1(778) 989-5346 E: info@vangoldmining.com W: vangoldmining.com
CA: Suite 2820 - 200 Granville Street, Vancouver B.C. V6C 1S4

MX: Carretera - Guanajuato - Silao km 5.5, Int 4, Col. Marfil CP36250, Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico

SOURCE:Vangold Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639898/VanGold-Closes-El-Cubo-Acquisition

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Finlay Minerals completes Acquisition of the ATG Property expanding the ATTY Property

Finlay Minerals completes Acquisition of the ATG Property expanding the ATTY Property

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release issued on July 11, 2022 the Company has today closed its acquisition of the ATG Property from Electrum Resource Corporation (" Electrum "), expanding Finlay's ATTY Property. The acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms of an agreement dated as of July 11, 2022 between the Company and Electrum (the " Purchase Agreement "). The ATTY Property, which was purchased from Electrum in 1999, and the ATG Property are contiguous and located in the Toodoggone Mining District of British Columbia ; they are neighboured, to the south by Centerra Gold Inc.'s Kemess Underground and Kemess East copper (Cu) gold (Au) porphyry deposits, and to the north by Amarc Resources Freeport McMoRan's Joy property.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Finlay acquired the ATG Property, which comprises three mineral tenures totaling approximately 1,105 hectares, for consideration consisting of 1,750,000 fully paid common shares of Finlay with a deemed value of $0.08 per share, for a deemed total value of $140,000 (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Whitehorse Gold Signs Agreements to Acquire a Bolivian Tin Project and Adds Board Member

Whitehorse Gold Signs Agreements to Acquire a Bolivian Tin Project and Adds Board Member

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp., has signed agreements to acquire a 100% interest in a private Bolivian incorporated mining company (the "Tin Company") from its three shareholders (the "Vendors"), free of any debt (the "Agreements"). The Vendors are Bolivian nationals and arm's length parties.

The primary asset of the Tin Company is a tin-zinc-silver-lead polymetallic mineral project or ATE (Temporary Special Authorization) located in the Oruro Department, Bolivia. The property was subjected to some small-scale, historic mining and was explored and drilled by Rio Tinto in 1999.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Receives Drill Results from the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Drill Results from the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the results of a diamond drilling program carried out in the winter and early spring of 2022 at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. Three drill holes were completed. for a total of 1,240.3 metres, on two previously untested conductive trends. A total of 262 samples were submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan ("SRC"). Chip samples were submitted to Rekasa Rocks Inc. of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for portable Short Wave Infra-Red ("SWIR") spectral analysis to determine clay mineral alteration species.

Highlights of the 2022 Drilling Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Secures Drilling Team for Exploration in Colorado and British Columbia

First Tellurium Secures Drilling Team for Exploration in Colorado and British Columbia

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that it has secured Canadian Remote Drilling Services ("CRDS") of Maple Ridge, BC and Las Vegas, Nevada to conduct exploration drill campaigns at both the Klondike tellurium-gold project in Colorado and the Deer Horn tellurium-gold-silver project in British Columbia.

FTEL's immediate focus is at the Deer Horn Project, while the Klondike campaign is expected to launch later this year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Reports More Shallow High-Grade Gold from the East Target at the Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Reports More Shallow High-Grade Gold from the East Target at the Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final results from its 2021 - 2022 drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. The last two core holes (22MJ017 and 22MJ018) tested the East Target (see Figure 1), which hosts the best drill hole to date from the project: 13.85 metres averaging 14.39 gt gold in 22MJ006 (see Company news release dated July 13, 2022). Both of these drill holes encountered significant gold mineralization, sometimes coming to surface beneath thin glacial sediments

Hole 22MJ018 returned multiple significant gold intervals starting near-surface and continuing to depths of approximately 80 metres, an extension of nearly 50 metres down-plunge from previous drilling at this location. The intercepts are summarized below, but in aggregate, the grade-thickness of gold mineralization in this hole is more than 110 gram-metres. FireFox has now drilled six holes into three different target areas at Mustajärvi with > 90 gram-metres of gold mineralization. These intercepts occur along more than 1.5km strike of the shear zone.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 2.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 282.9 Metres at Its Valley Zone and Commences Drilling at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 2.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 282.9 Metres at Its Valley Zone and Commences Drilling at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • The top of drill hole V-22-007 returned 2.30 g/t Au over 282.9 m from bedrock surface, including 3.24 g/t Au over 146.0 m from 56.0 m downhole
  • Assays for bottom 127.1 m of drill hole V-22-007 still pending
  • Hole V-22-005 returned 1.52 g/t Au over 192.0 m from 132 m downhole, within a broad interval of 1.03 g/t Au over 331.3 m from bedrock surface to end of hole
  • First-ever drilling commenced at Gracie Zone, with visible gold observed in G-22-001
  • Drilling ongoing at both targets, assays pending for majority of program.

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce to announce initial, preliminary[1] assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon, and to provide a general exploration update. Holes V-22-005 and V-22-007 each intersected broad zones of mineralization averaging >1.5 gt Au over significant widths. V-22-007 averaged 2.30 gt Au over 282.9 m from bedrock surface to 288.0 m depth, with assays still pending past that point for the bottom 127.1 m (31% of the total hole

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Press release picture

Table 1 -Preliminary highlight intervals from the Valley Zone. Holes V-22-005 and V-22-007 both intersected a broad central corridor of abundant sheeted quartz veins cutting through the Valley intrusion. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known and may be gradational. **Only the top 282.91 m of V-22-007 have been received to date; assays for the bottom 127.1 m of the hole still pending.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×