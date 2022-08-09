Precious MetalsInvesting News

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's strong operating performance, Management has raised its 2022 production guidance. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

"We have continued to outperform our mine plans, by delivering an exceptional Q2 with production 15% above plan, stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "This has prompted management to raise our production outlook for 2022 to 7.6 – 8.0 million silver equivalent ounces. The additional production has allowed us to maintain our cost guidance on per ounce metrics, but industry-wide inflation continues to be a challenge. We are seeing the largest inflationary impacts on energy costs, plant reagents and steel prices which are affecting both operating and development costs. Cost control will continue to be a key focus as cost pressures are expected to continue for the remainder of the year."

Added Mr. Dickson, "During the 2 nd quarter, again we made the decision to withhold from sale a meaningful amount of silver, due to the drop in silver price. We are holding over 1.6 million silver equivalent ounces in finished goods inventory for future sale. Short term, the increased inventory has negatively impacted our quarterly financial metrics such as revenue, earnings, cash flow and our cash balance. Longer term, we anticipate selling the inventory at higher metal prices."

Q2 2022 Highlights

  • Higher Production: 1,359,207 ounces (oz) of silver and 9,289 oz of gold for 2.1 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) (1) reinforces delivery of improved consolidated production for the year.
  • Lower Revenue Due to Withholding Metal Sales : Revenue of $30.8 million from the sale of 602,894 oz of silver and 9,792 oz of gold at average realized prices of $22.72 per oz silver and $1,840 per oz gold.
  • Negative Earnings and Lower Cash Flow Due to Lower Revenue and Non-Cash Items : Net loss of $11.9 million, or $0.07 per share. Adjusted net loss of $4.3 million (2) after adjusting for a $7.6 million change in the fair value of investments. $3.6 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes (2) and Mine operating cash flow before taxes (2) of $8.8 million.
  • Operating Costs per Ounce In-Line with Guidance, Despite Industry-Wide Inflation: Cash costs (2) of $10.08 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs ( 2 ) of $19.56 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits.
  • Healthy Balance Sheet: Cash position of $116.2 million and working capital (2) of $149.7 million.
  • Guanacevi Continued to Outperform: Production exceeded plan driven by higher grades.
  • Bolañitos Remained Steady: Strong silver production from higher silver grades and increased throughput were offset by lower gold production and lower gold grades.
  • Withheld Significant Metal Inventories : Metal inventory at quarter end totaled 1,399,356 oz silver and 2,580 oz gold of bullion inventory and 12,408 oz silver and 587 oz gold in concentrate inventory. The market value of finished goods at June 30, 2022 was $34.5 million.
  • Advancing the Terronera Project : Work continued on the early works program initiated last year including engineering, critical contracts, procurement of long-lead items and extensive due diligence on the project financing. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months. $18 million has been spent as of June 30 th 2022, with an additional budget of $23 million expected to be spent through to the end of October to continue the advancement of the project.

Subsequent to Quarter End

  • Closed the Acquisition of the Pitarrilla Project: The addition of the Pitarrilla project enhances the company's growth profile while maintaining a silver focus.

Revision to Full Year 2022 Guidance

The following table summarizes the updated 2022 Production Guidance for Endeavour Silver:

Guanacevi Bolanitos Consolidated
Tonnes per day tpd 1,100 - 1,200 1,000 - 1,200 2,100 - 2,400
Silver production M oz 4.3 – 4.5 0.6 - 0.6 4.9 – 5.1
Gold production k oz 13.0 - 14.0 21.0 - 22.0 34.0 - 36.0
Silver Eq production 1 US$/oz 5.3 – 5.6 2.3 - 2.4 7.6 - 8.0
Cash costs, net of gold by-product credits 2 US$/oz $9.00 - $10.00
AISC, net of gold by-product credits 2 US$/oz $19.00 - $20.00
  • Consolidated Silver Equivalent( 1 ) Production has increased to 7.6 – 8.0 million oz from 6.7 – 7.6 million oz. The increase to consolidated production is primarily driven by higher than planned ore-grades along the El Curso orebody at Guanacevi. Production at Bolanitos has been slightly revised upwards to meet the upper end of its previous guidance.

  • Operating Costs Guidance is expected to remain unchanged with cash costs expected to average $9.00 - $10.00 per oz and AISC are expected to average $19.00 - $20.00 per oz. Management notes that the Company is tracking to meet the upper end of the guidance range, given persisting global inflationary pressures. Increases in prices of raw materials such as reagents, explosives, steel, diesel and power are driving continued cost escalation across the industry. The company has identified efficiencies to mitigate pressure on costs and cost metrics in the second half of the year, including enhanced monitoring and tracking at the mines, improved blasting in development, the gradual increase of tonnes milled and reduced waste handling at Guanacevi.

Financial Overview (see appendix for consolidated financial statements)

Three Months Ended June 30 Q2 2022 Highlights

Six Months Ended June 30
2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change
Production
1,359,207 1,073,724 27% Silver ounces produced 2,674,162 2,121,824 26%
9,289 11,166 (17%) Gold ounces produced 17,984 22,275 (19%)
1,346,276 1,062,267 27% Payable silver ounces produced 2,649,816 2,098,977 26%
9,117 10,955 (17%) Payable gold ounces produced 17,666 21,849 (19%)
2,102,327 1,967,004 7% Silver equivalent ounces produced ( 1) 4,112,882 3,903,824 5%
10.08 13.03 (23%) Cash costs per silver ounce ( 2) 10.14 10.48 (3%)
14.26 19.55 (27%) Total production costs per ounce ( 2) 14.69 17.51 (16%)
19.56 25.39 (23%) All-in sustaining costs per ounce (2) 20.22 22.69 (11%)
201,361 242,018 (17%) Processed tonnes 407,508 451,471 (10%)
132.63 119.94 11% Direct operating costs per tonne ( 2) 127.69 116.43 10%
148.11 141.61 5% Direct costs per tonne ( 2) 148.32 134.48 10%
14.12 18.52 (24%) Silver co-product cash costs (2) 14.74 16.89 (13%)
1,144 1,289 (11%) Gold co-product cash costs (2) 1,169 1,116 5%
Financial
30.8 47.7 (35%) Revenue ($ millions) 88.5 82.2 8%
602,894 1,120,266 (46%) Silver ounces sold 2,320,662 1,743,645 33%
9,792 9,810 (0%) Gold ounces sold 18,173 20,473 (11%)
22.72 26.82 (15%) Realized silver price per ounce 23.95 26.95 (11%)
1,840 1,866 (1%) Realized gold price per ounce 1,900 1,781 7%
(11.9) 6.7 (279%) Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) (0.3) 18.9 (101%)
(4.3) 2.4 (280%) Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2) ($ millions) 2.0 (3.7) 155%
4.5 10.2 56% Mine operating earnings ($ millions) 24.7 15.9 56%
8.8 17.2 (49%) Mine operating cash flow before taxes ($ millions) (2) 35.5 30.5 16%
3.6 8.7 (58%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes (2) 24.2 13.9 74%
(4.3) 15.9 (127%) EBITDA (2) ($ millions) 21.3 39.8 (47%)
149.7 146.8 2% Working capital (2) ($ millions) 149.7 146.8 2%
Shareholders
(0.07) 0.04 (275%) Earnings (loss) per share – basic ($) 0.00 0.12 (100%)
0.02 0.05 (61%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share (2) 0.14 0.08 62%
180,974,609 168,383,755 7% Weighted average shares outstanding 176,291,929 164,051,368 7%

( 1 ) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net revenue, decreased by 35% to $30.8 million (Q2 2021: $47.7 million).

Gross sales of $31.7 million in Q2 2022 represented a 34% decrease over the $48.3 million in Q2 2021. Silver oz sold decreased by 46%, due to the buildup of the larger finished goods inventory held at June 30, 2022. There was a 15% decrease in the realized silver price, resulting in a 54% decrease in proceeds from silver sales. Gold oz sold were flat with a 1% decrease in the realized gold price, resulting in a 1% decrease in proceeds from gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 602,894 oz silver and 9,792 oz gold for realized prices of $22.72 and $1,840 per oz, respectively, compared to Q2 2021 sales of 1,120,266 oz silver and 9,810 oz gold for realized prices of $26.82 and $1,866 per oz, respectively. In Q2 2022, London spot prices for silver and gold averaged $22.60 and $1,877, respectively.

The Company significantly increased its finished goods silver inventory and slightly decreased its finished goods gold inventory to 1,411,764 oz and 3,167 oz, respectively, at June 30, 2022 compared to 668,382 oz silver and 3,841 oz gold at March 31, 2022. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $20.8 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $13.5 million at March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $34.5 million, compared to $24.1 million at March 31, 2022. Earnings and other financial metrics, including mine operating cash flow (2) , operating cash flow (2) and EBITDA (2) were impacted by the withholding of sales during Q2 2022.

After cost of sales of $26.3 million (Q2 2021 - $37.5 million), a decrease of 30%, mine operating earnings were $4.5 million (Q2 2021 - $10.2 million). The decrease in cost of sales was impacted by the decrease in the quantity of silver ounces sold during the period offset by increased labour, power and consumables costs with lower royalty costs. Royalties decreased 49% to $2.2 million primarily due to the decrease in silver ounces sold during the period.

The Company had an operating loss of $1.3 million (Q2 2021: operating earnings of $0.8 million) after exploration and evaluation costs of $3.8 million (Q2 2021: $5.0 million), general and administrative costs of $1.3 million (Q2 2021: $4.3 million) a write off of exploration properties of $0.5 million (Q2, 2021 - $Nil), and care and maintenance cost of $0.2 million (Q2 2021: $0.1 million).

The loss before income taxes was $8.8 million (Q2 2021: earnings before taxes of $8.9 million) after finance costs of $0.3 million (Q2 2021: $0.2 million), a foreign exchange loss of $0.3 million (Q2 2021: gain of $0.7 million), and investment and other expense of $6.9 million (Q2 2021: investment and other income of $1.8 million). The investment and other expenses during Q2 2022 primarily resulted from an unrealized loss on marketable securities and warrants of $7.6 million (Q2 2021: $1.5 million).

The Company realized a net loss for the period of $11.9 million (Q2 2021: net earnings of $6.7 million) after an income tax expense of $3.1 million (Q2 2021: $2.2 million).   Current income tax expense increased to $1.3 million (Q2 2021 - $1.1 million) due to increased profitability impacting the income tax and special mining duty, while deferred income tax expense of $1.8 million is primarily due to the estimated use of loss carryforwards to reduce taxable income generated at both Guanacevi and Bolanitos (Q2 2021 – $1.1 million).

Direct operating costs (2) on a per tonne basis increased to $132.63, up 11% compared with Q2 2021 due to higher operating costs at Guanaceví and Bolañitos. Guanaceví and Bolañitos have seen increased labour, power and consumables costs and at Guanaceví, increased third party ore purchased and operating development have increased compared to the prior year.

Consolidated cash costs per oz( 2 ), net of by-product credits, decreased to $10.08 driven by increased silver grades, reduced royalty costs and increased by-product gold sales, offset by increased direct operating costs per tonne( 2 )    AISC( 2 ) decreased by 23% on a per oz basis compared to Q2 2021 as a result of a 27% increase in ounces produced driven by a 51% increase in silver grade, decreased allocated general and administrative costs and a decrease in mine site exploration offset by increased sustaining capital expenditures.

The complete financial statements and management's discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. To receive this material in hard copy, please contact Investor Relations at 604-640-4804, toll free at 1-877-685-9775 or by email at gmeleger@edrsilver.com.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the Company's Q2 2022 financial results will be held today at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
Telephone: Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610
Local or International +1-604-638-5340
Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (toll-free) +1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The replay passcode is 9151#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com .

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information
Galina Meleger,
Vice President of Investor Relations
Tel: (604)640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Endnotes

1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)

AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and R atios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.

Please see the June 30, 2022 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in the June 30, 2022 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Reconciliation of Working Capital

Expressed in thousands US dollars As at June 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021
Current assets $ 186,454 $ 161,762
Current liabilities 36,733 40,554
Working capital $ 149,721 $ 121,208
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30
(except for share numbers and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021
Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements ($ 11,923 ) $ 6,656 ($ 261 ) $ 18,905
Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax - - - (16,791 )
Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax - (5,807 ) - (5,807 )
Change in fair value of investments 7,626 1,539 2,269 9
Adjusted net earnings (loss) ($ 4,297 ) $ 2,388 $ 2,008 ($ 3,684 )
Basic weighted average share outstanding 180,974,609 168,383,755 176,291,929 164,051,368
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($ 0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 ($ 0.02 )
Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes
Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30
2022 2021 2022 2021
Mine operating earnings per financial statements $ 4,472 $ 10,205 $ 24,741 $ 15,869
Share-based compensation 113 111 240 229
Amortization and depletion 4,175 6,624 10,481 14,120
Write down of inventory to net realizable value - 272 - 272
Mine operating cash flow before taxes $ 8,760 $ 17,212 $ 35,462 $ 30,490
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share
Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30
(except for per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021
Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements ($ 18,548 ) $ 9,467 $ 3,185 $ 5,544
Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements (22,160 ) 806 (21,046 ) (8,360 )
Operating cash flow before working capital changes $ 3,612 $ 8,661 $ 24,231 $ 13,904
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 180,974,609 168,383,755 176,291,929 164,051,368
Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ 0.08
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30
2022 2021 2022 2021
Net income for the period per financial statements ($ 11,923 ) $ 6,656 ($ 261 ) $ 18,905
Depreciation and depletion – cost of sales 4,175 6,624 10,481 14,120
Depreciation and depletion – exploration 98 72 205 151
Depreciation and depletion – general & administration 51 38 99 72
Depreciation and depletion – care & maintenance 30 (11 ) 60 4
Depreciation and depletion – inventory write down - 6 - 6
Finance costs 212 216 389 507
Current income tax expense 1,325 1,146 2,340 1,817
Deferred income tax expense 1,752 1,116 7,974 4,243
EBITDA ($ 4,280 ) $ 15,863 $ 21,287 $ 39,825
Share based compensation 972 1,028 2,499 2,193
Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax - - - (16,791 )
Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax - (5,807 ) - (5,807 )
Change in fair value of investments 7,626 1,539 2,269 9
Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,318 $ 12,623 $ 26,055 $ 19,429
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 180,974,609 168,383,755 176,291,929 164,051,368
Adjusted EBITDA per share $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.12

Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne

Expressed in thousands US dollars
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Direct production costs per financial statements $ 7,797 $ 12,031 $ 19,828 $ 15,713 $ 7,770 $ 2,740 $ 26,223
Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 937 937 - 514 68 582
Opening finished goods (7,908 ) (2,995 ) (10,903 ) (5,935 ) (204 ) (442 ) (6,581 )
Finished goods NRV adjustment - - - - - 266 266
Closing finished goods 16,164 681 16,845 6,985 408 1,145 8,538
Direct operating costs 16,053 10,654 26,707 16,763 8,488 3,777 29,028
Royalties 2,128 66 2,194 4,158 70 112 4,340
Special mining duty (1) 795 127 922 684 257 (38 ) 903
Direct costs 18,976 10,847 29,823 21,605 8,815 3,851 34,271
By-product gold sales (5,719 ) (12,302 ) (18,021 ) (4,209 ) (11,909 ) (2,187 ) (18,305 )
Opening gold inventory fair market value 3,724 3,763 7,487 1,925 309 662 2,896
Closing gold inventory fair market value (4,662 ) (1,061 ) (5,723 ) (3,349 ) (633 ) (1,038 ) (5,020 )
Cash costs net of by-product 12,319 1,247 13,566 15,972 (3,418 ) 1,288 13,842
Amortization and depletion 940 3,235 4,175 2,487 3,800 337 6,624
Share-based compensation 57 56 113 54 51 6 111
Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion (1,689 ) (897 ) (2,586 ) (1,137 ) (118 ) (133 ) (1,388 )
NRV depreciation cost adjustment - - - - - 6 -
Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion 3,733 199 3,932 1,333 220 30 1,583
Total production costs $ 15,360 $ 3,840 $ 19,200 $ 18,709 $ 535 $ 1,534 $ 20,772


Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Throughput tonnes 94,017 107,344 201,361 111,893 107,912 22,213 242,018
Payable silver ounces 1,190,568 155,708 1,346,276 936,424 112,456 13,387 1,062,267
Cash costs per silver ounce $ 10.35 $ 8.01 $ 10.08 $ 17.06 ($ 30.39 ) $ 96.21 $ 13.03
Total production costs per ounce $ 12.90 $ 24.66 $ 14.26 $ 19.98 $ 4.76 $ 114.59 $ 19.55
Direct operating costs per tonne $ 170.75 $ 99.25 $ 132.63 $ 149.81 $ 78.66 $ 170.04 $ 119.94
Direct costs per tonne $ 201.84 $ 101.05 $ 148.11 $ 193.09 $ 81.69 $ 173.37 $ 141.61
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Direct production costs per financial statements $ 25,681 $ 20,868 $ 46,549 $ 23,773 $ 14,875 $ 6,303 $ 44,951
Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 1,591 1,591 - 1,003 206 1,209
Opening finished goods (10,093 ) (2,857 ) (12,950 ) (1,509 ) (250 ) (642 ) (2,401 )
Finished goods NRV adjustment - - - - - 266 266
Closing finished goods 16,164 681 16,845 6,985 408 1,145 8,538
Direct operating costs 31,752 20,283 52,035 29,249 16,036 7,278 52,563
Royalties 6,362 149 6,511 6,371 138 291 6,800
Special mining duty (1) 1,526 371 1,897 941 408 - 1,349
Direct costs 39,640 20,803 60,443 36,561 16,582 7,569 60,712
By-product gold sales (10,741 ) (23,790 ) (34,531 ) (7,673 ) (22,438 ) (6,352 ) (36,463 )
Opening gold inventory fair market value 1,900 4,784 6,684 735 746 1,283 2,764
Closing gold inventory fair market value (4,662 ) (1,061 ) (5,723 ) (3,349 ) (633 ) (1,038 ) (5,020 )
Cash costs net of by-product 26,137 736 26,873 26,274 (5,743 ) 1,462 21,993
Amortization and depletion 4,850 5,631 10,481 4,080 7,593 2,447 14,120
Share-based compensation 120 120 240 93 91 45 229
Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion (1,965 ) (635 ) (2,600 ) (271 ) (104 ) (804 ) (1,179 )
NRV depreciation and depletion cost adjustment - - - - - 6 6
Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion 3,733 199 3,932 1,333 220 30 1,583
Total production costs $ 32,875 $ 6,051 $ 38,926 $ 31,509 $ 2,057 $ 3,186 $ 36,752


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Throughput tonnes 195,270 212,238 407,508 200,525 205,604 45,342 451,471
Payable silver ounces 2,321,016 328,800 2,649,816 1,851,886 211,444 35,647 2,098,977
Cash costs per silver ounce $ 11.26 $ 2.24 $ 10.14 $ 14.19 ($ 27.16 ) $ 41.01 $ 10.48
Total production costs per ounce $ 14.16 $ 18.40 $ 14.69 $ 17.01 $ 9.73 $ 89.38 $ 17.51
Direct operating costs per tonne $ 162.61 $ 95.57 $ 127.69 $ 145.86 $ 77.99 $ 160.51 $ 116.43
Direct costs per tonne $ 203.00 $ 98.02 $ 148.32 $ 182.33 $ 80.65 $ 166.93 $ 134.48


Expressed in thousands US dollars
June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Closing finished goods 16,164 681 16,845 6,985 408 1,145 8,538
Closing finished goods depletion 3,733 199 3,932 1,333 220 30 1,583
Finished goods inventory $ 19,897 $ 880 $ 20,777 $ 8,318 $ 628 $ 1,175 $ 10,121

Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Cash costs net of by-product $ 12,319 $ 1,247 $ 13,566 $ 15,972 ($ 3,418 ) $ 1,288 $ 13,842
Operations share-based compensation 57 56 113 39 40 39 118
Corporate general and administrative 401 155 556 2,013 1,093 277 3,383
Corporate share-based compensation 527 214 741 460 250 64 773
Reclamation - amortization/accretion 69 53 122 13 11 3 27
Mine site expensed exploration 360 308 668 538 305 2 845
Intangible payments (0 ) 0 (0 ) 80 29 (16 ) 94
Equipment loan payments 246 488 734 300 524 - 824
Capital expenditures sustaining 7,050 2,788 9,838 3,696 3,366 - 7,062
All-In-Sustaining Costs $ 21,028 $ 5,310 $ 26,338 $ 23,112 $ 2,200 $ 1,656 $ 26,968
Growth exploration and evaluation 2,901 3,963
Growth capital expenditures 5,613 1,102
All-In-Costs $ 34,852 $ 32,033
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Throughput tonnes 94,017 107,344 201,361 111,893 107,912 22,213 242,018
Payable silver ounces 1,190,568 155,708 1,346,276 936,424 112,456 13,387 1,062,267
Silver equivalent production (ounces) 1,488,550 613,777 2,102,327 1,185,961 660,284 120,759 1,967,004
Sustaining cost per ounce $ 17.66 $ 34.10 $ 19.56 $ 24.68 $ 19.56 $ 123.73 $ 25.39
All-In-costs per ounce $ 25.89 $ 30.16
Expressed in thousands US dollars Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Cash costs net of by-product $ 26,137 $ 736 $ 26,873 $ 26,274 ($ 5,743 ) $ 1,462 $ 21,993
Operations share-based compensation 120 120 240 93 91 45 229
Corporate general and administrative 2,468 1,031 3,499 3,622 1,966 498 6,086
Corporate share-based compensation 1,444 603 2,047 987 536 136 1,658
Reclamation - amortization/accretion 134 106 240 25 22 5 52
Mine site expensed exploration 712 558 1,270 994 539 195 1,728
Intangible payments 29 12 41 111 60 15 187
Equipment loan payments 491 977 1,468 608 1,092 - 1,700
Capital expenditures sustaining 12,696 5,214 17,910 7,900 6,100 - 14,000
All-In-Sustaining Costs $ 44,230 $ 9,358 $ 53,588 $ 40,615 $ 4,663 $ 2,355 $ 47,633
Growth exploration and evaluation 5,314 6,970
Growth capital expenditures 10,538 1,434
All-In-Costs $ 69,440 $ 56,037
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Throughput tonnes 195,270 212,238 407,508 200,525 205,604 45,342 451,471
Payable silver ounces 2,321,016 328,800 2,649,816 1,851,886 211,444 35,647 2,098,977
Silver equivalent production (ounces) 2,900,560 1,212,322 4,112,882 2,323,618 1,261,071 319,135 3,903,824
Sustaining cost per ounce $ 19.06 $ 28.46 $ 20.22 $ 21.93 $ 22.05 $ 66.07 $ 22.69
All-In-costs per ounce $ 26.21 $ 26.70

Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital

Expressed in thousands US dollars
Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30
2022 2021 2022 2021
Capital expenditures sustaining $ 9,838 $ 7,062 $ 17,910 $ 14,000
Growth capital expenditures 5,613 1,102 10,538 1,434
Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows $ 15,451 $ 8,164 $ 28,448 $ 15,434

Reconciliation of Silver Co-Product Cash Costs and Gold Co-Product Cash Costs

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Direct production costs per financial statements $ 7,797 $ 12,031 $ 19,828 $ 15,713 $ 7,770 $ 2,740 $ 26,223
Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 937 937 - 514 68 582
Royalties 2,128 66 2,194 4,158 70 112 4,340
Special mining duty (1) 795 127 922 684 257 (38 ) 903
Opening finished goods (7,908 ) (2,995 ) (10,903 ) (5,935 ) (204 ) (442 ) (6,581 )
Finished goods NRV adjustment - - - - - 266 266
Closing finished goods 16,164 681 16,845 6,985 408 1,145 8,538
Direct costs $ 18,976 $ 10,847 $ 29,823 $ 21,605 $ 8,815 $ 3,851 $ 34,271
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Silver production (ounces) 1,194,150 165,057 1,359,207 939,241 120,044 14,439 1,073,724
Average realized silver price ($) 22.72 22.72 22.72 26.82 26.82 26.82 26.82
Silver value ($) 27,131,580 3,750,163 30,881,743 25,186,472 3,219,073 387,193 28,792,738
Gold production (ounces) 3,680 5,609 9,289 3,084 6,753 1,329 11,166
Average realized gold price ($) 1,840 1,840 1,840 1,866 1,866 1,866 1,866
Gold value ($) 6,772,598 10,322,691 17,095,289 5,754,599 12,600,781 2,479,852 20,835,232
Total metal value ($) 33,904,178 14,072,854 47,977,032 30,941,072 15,819,854 2,867,045 49,627,970
Pro-rated silver costs (%) 80 % 27 % 64 % 81 % 20 % 14 % 58 %
Pro-rated gold costs (%) 20 % 73 % 36 % 19 % 80 % 86 % 42 %
Pro-rated silver costs ($) 15,185 2,891 19,196 17,587 1,794 520 19,883
Pro-rated gold costs ($) 3,791 7,956 10,627 4,018 7,021 3,331 14,388
Silver co-product cash costs ($) 12.72 17.51 14.12 18.72 14.94 36.02 18.52
Gold co-product cash costs ($) 1,030 1,419 1,144 1,303 1,040 2,506 1,289
Expressed in thousands US dollars Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Direct production costs per financial statements $ 25,681 $ 20,868 $ 46,549 $ 23,773 $ 14,875 $ 6,303 $ 44,951
Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - $ 1,591 $ 1,591 - 1,003 206 1,209
Royalties 6,362 149 6,511 6,371 138 291 6,800
Special mining duty (1) 1,526 371 1,897 941 408 - 1,349
Opening finished goods (10,093 ) (2,857 ) (12,950 ) (1,509 ) (250 ) (642 ) (2,401 )
Finished goods NRV adjustment - - - - - 266 266
Closing finished goods 16,164 681 16,845 6,985 408 1,145 8,538
Direct costs 39,640 20,803 60,443 36,561 16,582 7,569 60,712
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Silver production (ounces) 2,328,000 346,162 2,674,162 1,857,458 226,271 38,095 2,121,824
Average realized silver price ($) 23.95 23.95 23.95 26.95 26.95 26.95 26.95
Silver value ($) 55,757,752 8,290,900 64,048,652 50,053,984 6,097,454 1,026,568 57,178,006
Gold production (ounces) 7,157 10,827 17,984 5,827 12,935 3,513 22,275
Average realized gold price ($) 1,900 1,900 1,900 1,781 1,781 1,781 1,781
Gold value ($) 13,599,206 20,572,670 34,171,876 10,378,054 23,037,606 6,256,754 39,672,414
Total metal value ($) 69,356,958 28,863,570 98,220,528 60,432,038 29,135,060 7,283,321 96,850,420
Pro-rated silver costs (%) 80 % 29 % 65 % 83 % 21 % 14 % 59 %
Pro-rated gold costs (%) 20 % 71 % 35 % 17 % 79 % 86 % 41 %
Pro-rated silver costs ($) 31,868 5,976 39,414 30,282 3,470 1,067 35,843
Pro-rated gold costs ($) 7,772 14,827 21,029 6,279 13,112 6,502 24,869
Silver co-product cash costs ($) 13.69 17.26 14.74 16.30 15.34 28.00 16.89
Gold co-product cash costs ($) 1,086 1,369 1,169 1,078 1,014 1,851 1,116

Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce

Expressed in thousands US dollars

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30
2022 2021 2022 2021
Gross silver sales $ 13,698 $ 30,052 $ 55,582 $ 46,987
Silver ounces sold 602,894 1,120,266 2,320,662 1,743,645
Realized silver price per ounces $ 22.72 $ 26.82 $ 23.95 $ 26.95
Expressed in thousands US dollars

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30
2022 2021 2022 2021
Gross gold sales $ 18,021 $ 18,305 $ 34,531 $ 36,463
Gold ounces sold 9,792 9,810 18,173 20,473
Realized gold price per ounces $ 1,840 $ 1,866 $ 1,900 $ 1,781


Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2022 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Appendix

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Revenue $ 30,782 $ 47,775 $ 88,522 $ 82,241
Cost of sales:
Direct production costs 19,828 26,223 46,549 44,951
Royalties 2,194 4,340 6,511 6,800
Share-based payments 113 111 240 229
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,175 6,624 10,481 14,120
Write down of inventory to net realizable value - 272 - 272
26,310 37,570 63,781 66,372
Mine operating earnings 4,472 10,205 24,741 15,869
Expenses:
Exploration and evaluation 3,784 5,025 7,000 9,155
General and administrative 1,348 4,293 5,645 7,816
Care and maintenance costs 189 55 379 576
Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net - - - (16,791 )
Write off of exploration properties 500 - 500 -
5,821 9,373 13,524 756
Operating earnings (loss) (1,349 ) 832 11,217 15,113
Finance costs 336 216 634 507
Other income (expense):
Foreign exchange (289 ) 659 522 (35 )
Gain on asset disposal - 5,841 - 5,841
Investment and other (6,872 ) 1,802 (1,052 ) 4,553
(7,161 ) 8,302 (530 ) 10,359
Earnings (loss) before income taxes (8,846 ) 8,918 10,053 24,965
Income tax expense:
Current income tax expense 1,325 1,146 2,340 1,817
Deferred income tax expense 1,752 1,116 7,974 4,243
3,077 2,262 10,314 6,060
Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period $ (11,923 ) $ 6,656 $ (261 ) $ 18,905
Basic earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.12
Diluted earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.11
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 180,974,609 168,383,755 176,291,929 164,051,368
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 184,569,970 172,195,942 179,018,499 167,743,113

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

June 30, December 31,
2022 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,226 $ 103,303
Other investments 8,293 11,200
Accounts and other receivable 13,486 14,462
Income tax receivable 1,219 177
Inventories 35,664 27,485
Prepaid expenses 11,566 5,135
Total current assets 186,454 161,762
Non-current deposits 595 599
Non-current income tax receivable 3,570 3,570
Non-current other investments 2,943 -
Non-current IVA receivable 7,528 4,256
Deferred income tax asset - 936
Intangible assets - 40
Right-of-use leased assets 614 664
Mineral properties, plant and equipment 141,806 122,197
Total assets $ 343,510 $ 294,024
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 26,383 $ 31,991
Income taxes payable 4,995 4,228
Loans payable 5,179 4,128
Lease liabilities 176 207
Total current liabilities 36,733 40,554
Loans payable 7,392 6,366
Lease liabilities 755 794
Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 7,576 7,397
Deferred income tax liability 8,545 1,506
Total liabilities 61,001 56,617
Shareholders' equity
Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued
and outstanding 181,051,354 shares (Dec 31, 2021 - 170,537,307 shares) 631,751 585,406
Contributed surplus 5,349 6,331
Retained earnings (deficit) (354,591 ) (354,330 )
Total shareholders' equity 282,509 237,407
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 343,510 $ 294,024

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Operating activities
Net earnings (loss) for the period $ (11,923 ) $ 6,656 $ (261 ) $ 18,905
Items not affecting cash:
Share-based compensation 972 1,028 2,499 2,193
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,324 6,723 10,786 14,347
Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net - - - (16,791 )
Write off of exploration properties 500 - 500 -
Deferred income tax expense 1,752 1,116 7,974 4,243
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (84 ) - (143 ) (220 ) - (53 )
Finance costs 336 216 634 507
Write down of inventory to net realizable value - 272 - 272
Loss (gain) on asset disposal 105 (5,841 ) 46 (5,807 )
Loss (gain) on other investments 7,626 (1,366 ) 2,269 (3,912 )
Net changes in non-cash working capital (22,156 ) 806 (21,042 ) (8,360 )
Cash from (used in) operating activities (18,548 ) 9,467 3,185 5,544
Investing activities
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 48 6,985 82 7,541
Mineral property, plant and equipment (15,451 ) (8,164 ) (28,448 ) (15,434 )
Purchase of investments (748 ) - (2,119 ) (832 )
Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities - 4,905 - 9,288
Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits 2 19 4 (1 )
Cash from (used) in investing activities (16,149 ) 3,745 (30,481 ) 562
Financing activities
Repayment of loans payable (1,214 ) (918 ) (2,297 ) (1,887 )
Repayment of lease liabilities (54 ) (43 ) (106 ) (85 )
Interest paid (204 ) (174 ) (381 ) (367 )
Public equity offerings - 29,034 46,001 59,134
Exercise of options 1,448 785 1,578 4,583
Share issuance costs (15 ) (664 ) (2,812 ) (1,266 )
Deferred share unit redemption (6 ) - (6 ) -
Performance share unit redemption - (2,174 ) (1,897 ) (2,174 )
Cash from (used) financing activities (45 ) 25,846 40,080 57,938
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (46 ) 144 139 64
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (34,742 ) 39,058 12,784 64,044
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 151,014 85,989 103,303 61,083
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 116,226 $ 125,191 $ 116,226 $ 125,191



Primary Logo

Endeavour Silver CorporationEXKNYSE:EXKPrecious Metals Investing
EXK

VanGold Closes El Cubo Acquisition

~ Endeavour Silver Now Our Largest Shareholder ~

VanGold Mining Corp (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD) is pleased to announce it has closed the acquisition of the El Cubo Mine and Mill complex (the "El Cubo Complex") from Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour") (EXK) (EDR) located 8km by road northeast of the Company's El Pinguico silver-gold project near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico

Behre's PEA provides a high-level view of VanGold's plan to process material from both El Pinguico and El Cubo at a centrally located mill. This study is an important step in unlocking value for all stakeholders at the Combined Project in Guanajuato.

The PEA summarized above is preliminary in nature, is based on numerous assumptions and includes the use mineral resources including inferred mineral resources considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, and other relevant issues. See the Company's news release dated February 16, 2021 for a more complete description of the key parameters, assumptions and risks associated with the PEA.

As part of the El Cubo Complex, VanGold has acquired the El Cubo mine including silver and gold resources outlined below, the El Cubo floatation mill and approximately 7,000 hectares of prospective mining concessions located adjacent to El Cubo and within the greater Guanajuato mine region.

Current Mineral Resources at the Combined Project:

The Mineral Resource estimates for the Combined Project detailed in the Behre's NI 43-101 PEA report effective date January 31, 2021 (the "Behre Report") are shown below in tables for El Cubo and El Pinguico respectively.

The remaining Mineral Resources in 2021 at El Cubo are shown in Table 1.1 and total approximately 1.96 million tonnes. Mineral Reserves have not been identified for El Cubo.

Table 1.1
Estimate of the Remaining El Cubo Mineral Resources as of 31 January 2021

Silver
Gold
Silver Eq
Classification
Tonnes
g/t
Oz
g/t
oz
g/t
Measured
None
Indicated
508,055
194
3,169,000
2.44
39,860
389
Inferred
1,453,000
214
10,004,000
2.78
129,900
435

Notes:
1. Silver Equivalent calculated using 1 ounce of gold is equal to 80 ounces of silver, on the basis of the average 5-year historic silver and gold prices.
2. Numbers have been rounded.
3. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves.

The Mineral Resources in 2021 at El Pinguico are shown in Table 1.2 and total approximately 210,000 tonnes. Mineral Reserves have not been identified for El Pinguico.

Table 1.2
El Pinguico Mineral Resources as of 31 January 2021

Silver
Gold
Silver Eq
Classification
Tonnes
g/t
oz
g/t
oz
g/t
Measured
None
Indicated
Surface Stockpile
185,000
67
398,500
0.45
2,680
103
Underground Stockpile
25,600
166
136,600
1.67
1,375
300
Total
210,600
79
535,100
0.60
4,055
127
Notes:
1. Silver Equivalent calculated using 1 ounce of gold is equal to 80 ounces of silver, on the basis of the average 5-year historic silver and gold prices.
2. Numbers have been rounded.
3. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to allow for the classification of the inferred resources at El Cubo as an indicated or measured mineral resource, however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of the inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated or measured mineral resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future.

A complete copy of the Behre Report is available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.vangoldmining.com.

The Endeavour Agreement:

As announced by the Company on Dec. 18, 2020, VanGold has paid US$15,000,000 for the El Cubo Complex as follows:

  • An upfront non-refundable down-payment of US$500,000 cash (paid).
  • US$7.0m cash on closing (paid).
  • US$5.0m in VanGold common shares on closing - priced at C$0.30 per share for a total of 21,331,058 VanGold shares (delivered).
  • US$2.5m promissory note due 12 months from closing (delivered).

Endeavour has agreed to (a) abstain from voting its shares of VanGold, other than as recommended by VanGold's management, for a period of 2 years, and (b) a 12-month restriction on the resale of any VanGold shares acquired in this transaction.

VanGold has also agreed to pay Endeavour up to an additional US$3.0m in contingent payments based on the following:

  • US$1.0m - upon VanGold producing 3,000,000 AgEq ounces at the El Cubo mill, derived from either the El Cubo or El Pinguico properties.
  • US$1.0m - if the price of gold closes at or above US$2,000 per ounce for 20 consecutive days within two years after closing.
  • US$1.0 m - if the price of gold closes at or above US$2,200 per ounce for 20 consecutive days within three years after closing.

About Endeavour:

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company listed on the NYSE:EXK and TSX:EDR. Endeavour owns and operates three underground silver-gold mines in Mexico and is currently advancing the Terronera Mine Project towards a development decision. Endeavour is also exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

About Vangold Mining Corp.:

VanGold Mining is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's El Cubo and El Pinguico projects are significant past producers of both silver and gold located in close proximity to Guanajuato city, and to each other. The Company is currently focused on refurbishing the El Cubo mill and commencing production from the combined El Cubo / El Pinguico operation, as well as delineating additional silver and gold resources through underground and surface drilling on its projects located in this 480-year-old mining camp.

Hernan Dorado Smith, a director of VanGold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James Anderson"
Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding VanGold Mining Corp, please contact:

James Anderson, Director, +1 (778) 989-5346

Email: james@vangoldmining.com

Continue to watch our progress at: www.vangoldmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which relate to future events or future performance including, but not limited to, the estimates of mineral resources; the ability of the Company to successfully refurbish the El Cubo mill and supply sufficient mineralized material from El Cubo and El Pinguico for processing through the mill at projected rates, on schedule, on budget, or at all, opportunities for exploration, development and expansion of El Cubo and El Pinguico; estimates of capital expenditures and operating costs related to the combined El Cubo / El Pinguico project including the potential upfront capital and development cost savings under the "contractor alternative"; future financial or operational performance and the impact of the Combined Project on the Company, including with respect to future development and production; the Company's ability to generate positive cash flow from the El Cubo mill as contemplated or at all and to improve on the base case, including the potential to add mine life by upgrading more of the existing inferred resource within El Cubo and discovering and defining further resources at both El Cubo and El Pinguico; the estimates of NPV and IRR for the Combined Project; life of mine projections for the Combined Project and the expenditures and success related to any future exploration and/or development programs.

Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to and assumptions made by the Company; which assumptions, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subjectto significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: ourmineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based, including geotechnical andmetallurgical characteristics of rock conforming to sampled results and metallurgical performance; tonnage of mineralized material to be minedand processed; resource grades and recoveries; assumptions and discount rates being appropriately applied to the PEA; successof the Company's combined El Cubo / El Pinguico operation; prices for silver and gold remaining as estimated; currencyexchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds for the Company's projects; capital, decommissioning andreclamation estimates; prices forenergy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanneddelays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals arereceived in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list ofassumptions is not exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, currency rate fluctuations, actual results of exploration, development and production activities, unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals and permits, inadequate insurance, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that VanGold will be able to successfully re-start the El Cubo mill to process mineralized materials in the amounts and at the costs anticipated. In addition, VanGold's decision to being processing mineralized material from its above and underground stockpiles at El Pinguico and estimated resources at El Cubo through the El Cubo mill is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and therefore is subject to increased uncertainty and risk of failure, both economically and technically. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them, and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, and other relevant issues. There are no assurances that the results of the Company's PEA will be realized. There is also uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access El Pinguico and/or El Cubo or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by law.

Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors regarding Reserve and Resource Estimates

Canadian public disclosure standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") set forth in Industry Guide 7 ("Industry Guide 7"), and information concerning mineralization, deposits, mineral reserve and resource information contained or referred to herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies in accordance with Industry Guide 7. In particular, but without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release uses the terms "measured mineral resources", ‘‘indicated mineral resources'' and ‘‘inferred mineral resources''. U.S. investors are advised that, while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, Industry Guide 7 does not recognize them. U.S. investors should also understand that "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "inferred mineral resources" exist, are economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimated "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a mineral resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws. However, Industry Guide 7 normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by Industry Guide 7 standards as in place tonnage and grade, without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with Industry Guide 7.

Vangold Mining Corp.
PH: +1(778) 989-5346 E: info@vangoldmining.com W: vangoldmining.com
CA: Suite 2820 - 200 Granville Street, Vancouver B.C. V6C 1S4

MX: Carretera - Guanajuato - Silao km 5.5, Int 4, Col. Marfil CP36250, Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico

SOURCE:Vangold Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639898/VanGold-Closes-El-Cubo-Acquisition

VanGold to Acquire El Cubo Mine & Mill from Endeavour Silver Corp.

Signs Financing Term Sheet for US$7.5m Silver/Gold Loan Facility

Vancouver, British Columbia - VanGold Mining Corp (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter agreement with Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour") (EXK) (EDR) to acquire the El Cubo mine and mill complex located 8km by road northeast of the Company's El Pinguico silver-gold project near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico

Currently, the El Cubo mine, plant and tailings facilities are on short term care and maintenance and VanGold intends to re-start the mill at approximately 750 tonnes per day using mineralized material from its surface and underground stockpiles at its El Pinguico project as a significant portion of its estimated throughput for the first 36 months of operation.

VanGold Director Daniel J. Oliver said, "This is a transformational acquisition for VanGold Mining. Our preliminary internal financial model shows a swift path to restarting production, a favorable payback period, and robust cash flows with silver at US$23 and gold at US$1850."

As part of the El Cubo Complex, VanGold will acquire the El Cubo mine including remaining historical resources (see "Mining History of El Cubo Complex" below), the El Cubo mill (also known as the El Tajo mill), and approximately 7,000 hectares of prospective mining concessions located adjacent to the El Cubo mill and within the greater Guanajuato mine region. The Endeavour Agreement remains subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Mining History of El Cubo Complex:

Mining on the El Cubo Complex has occurred since the 17th century. The Sierra structure, which includes the El Cubo Mine and the adjacent Peregrina Mine …., accounts for much of the gold and silver produced in the Guanajuato district - on the order of 2,000,000 ounces of gold and 80,000,000 ounces of silver.[ii] Gold was originally mined from shallow pits near the San Eusebio vein, one of those on the El Cubo concessions which later produced significant amounts of gold and silver. In the 19th and 20th centuries, mining at El Cubo focused on northwest striking veins known as the Villalpando, Dolores, La Loca, and La Fortuna, and production was divided between many operators… At the time, significant grades and widths were encountered on the Villalpando vein, including shoots up to 4 m wide and intercepts which assayed close to 1 kg of silver per tonne. (Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report prepared for Endeavour Silver Corp. by Hard Rock Consulting LLC., of Lakewood Colorado - Amended March 2018).

As reported by Endeavor on January 29, 2020 [iii], as at December 31, 2019, the El Cubo Complex contained the following silver-gold resources:

Resource

Tonnes

Ag g/t

Au g/t

Ag oz

Au oz

Ag Eq oz

Measured

19,000

224

1.89

140,000

1,200

236,000

Indicated

32,000

209

2.03

214,000

2,100

382,000

Inferred

463,000

163

1.89

2,419,000

28,200

4,675,000

VanGold is not treating these estimates as current mineral resources as a qualified person on behalf of VanGold has not done sufficient work [iv] to classify these estimates as current resources. [v]

The Endeavour Agreement:

Chairman and CEO James Anderson said: "We are delighted to have come to this agreement with Endeavour - and look forward to welcoming Endeavour as our largest shareholder. After working well with the Endeavour team during our 1,000-tonne bulk sample in June 2020, it became clear that El Cubo would be the perfect production fit for VanGold. The availability of mineralised material from El Pinguico's surface stockpile, El Pinguico's underground stockpile, El Pinguico's remaining high grade historical stopes and pillars, as well as El Cubo's historical resources gives us great flexibility in deciding where to source material for the mill, and how to sequence that throughput."

VanGold will pay US$15,000,000 for the El Cubo Complex as follows:

  • An upfront non-refundable down-payment of US$500,000 cash (paid).
  • US$7.0m cash on closing.
  • US$5.0m in VanGold common shares on closing - priced at C$0.30 per share for a total of 21,331,058 VanGold shares.
  • US$2.5m promissory note due 12 months from closing.

Endeavour has agreed to (a) abstain from voting its shares of VanGold, other than as recommended by VanGold's management, for a period of 2 years and (b) a 12-month restriction on the resale of any VanGold shares acquired in this transaction.

VanGold has also agreed to pay Endeavour up to an additional US$3.0m in contingent payments based on the following:

  • US$1.0m - upon VanGold producing 3,000,000 AgEq ounces from the El Cubo mill.
  • US$1.0m - if the price of gold closes at or above US$2,000 per ounce for 20 consecutive days within two years after closing.
  • US$1.0 m - if the price of gold closes at or above US$2,200 per ounce for 20 consecutive days within three years after closing.

Closing of the Endeavour Agreement is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions including final due diligence by VanGold, financing (see "Financing for the Acquisition" below) and receipt of all requisite third party and regulatory approvals including the acceptance of the TSXV on or before March 17, 2021, failing which either VanGold or Endeavour may terminate the Endeavour Agreement.

About Endeavour: Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company listed on the NYSE:EXK and TSX:EDR. Endeavour owns and operates three underground silver-gold mines in Mexico and is currently advancing the Terronera Mine Project towards a development decision. Endeavour is also exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Financing for the Acquisition:

VanGold also announces that it has signed an indicative term sheet with a Swiss based metals trading firm to provide US$7.5m of financing in the form of a gold and silver loan in support of VanGold's acquisition of the El Cubo Complex. The loan will be for a term of 16 months, secured against VanGold's assets and repayable over a period of 12 months (following a four month grace period) by VanGold delivering fixed monthly ounces of gold and silver produced through the El Cubo mill at a discount to the prevailing spot price. VanGold estimates the amount of gold and silver required to repay this loan facility will represent approximately 33% of the projected gold and silver to be recovered by VanGold from operations at the El Cubo mill during the 12 month repayment period of the loan. This financing is subject to various conditions of the lender including completion of satisfactory due diligence, execution of binding loan and security documentation and TSXV acceptance, which both parties anticipate completing in early 2021.

VanGold's El Pinguico Project:

El Pinguico is a high-grade gold and silver deposit that was mined from the early 1890s until 1913. Toward the end of that period it was mined exclusively by The Pinguico Mines Company of New York City, whose shares traded on the Boston and New York Stock Exchanges. The mining was done principally from the El Pinguico and El Carmen veins, which are thought to be splays off the Mother Vein, or ‘Veta Madre'.

The Veta Madre is associated with a mega fault that outcrops for 25 kilometres and is the most important source of precious metal mineralization in the region. Current geologic interpretation, based on regional mapping and projections from the Veta Madre developed at adjacent historic mine operations, suggest that the Veta Madre vein system may cross VanGold's property at depth, underneath the high grade El Pinguico and El Carmen veins. Very limited drilling has been done on the property and no drilling has yet attempted to encounter the Veta Madre at depth. The intersection of these major vein structures are excellent exploration targets and may result in zones of significant size and grades.

Hernan Dorado Smith, a director of VanGold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Vangold Mining Corp.

VanGold Mining is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating high-grade past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's flagship El Pinguico project is a significant past producer of both silver and gold located just 7km south of the city. The Company remains focused on the near-term potential for development and monetization of its surface and underground stockpiles of mineralized material at El Pinguico, and in delineating silver and gold resources through underground and surface drilling on projects located in this historic mining camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James Anderson"
Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding VanGold Mining Corp, please contact:

James Anderson, Director, +1 (778) 989-5346
Email: james@vangoldmining.com

Continue to watch our progress at: www.vangoldmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which relate to future events or future performance including, but not limited to, the successful acquisition of the El Cubo Complex on the proposed terms and estimated timing for closing thereof, the ability of VanGold to raise the necessary funding to purchase the El Cubo Complex on the terms and conditions contemplated, the ability of VanGold to successfully re-start the El Cubo mill, supply sufficient mineralized material from the Company's El Pinguico project and the El Cubo Complex for processing through the El Cubo mill at the projected rate to produce sufficient ounces of silver and gold to repay the proposed gold and silver loan, the ability to generate positive cash flow from the El Cubo mill as contemplated or at all, the exploration and development potential of the El Cubo Complex and the potential existence of mineral resources thereon, and the potential intersection at depth of the "Veta Madre" with the Company's El Pinguico and El Carmen veins. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, currency rate fluctuations, actual results of exploration and development activities, unanticipated geological formations and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that VanGold will successfully finance and complete the acquisition of the El Cubo Complex on the terms contemplated or at all or, if acquired, that the Company will be able to re-start the El Cubo mill to process mineralize materials in the amounts and at the costs anticipated. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access El Pinguico or El Cubo or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by law.

Vangold Mining Corp.
PH: +1(778) 989-5346 E: info@vangoldmining.com W: vangoldmining.com
CA: Suite 2820 - 200 Granville Street, Vancouver B.C. V6C 1S4
MX: Carretera - Guanajuato - Silao km 5.5, Int 4, Col. Marfil CP36250, Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico

[i] As extracted from Endeavour's management discussion and analysis dated February 20, 2020 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Endeavour 2019 MDA"). Endeavour reported that: (a) silver equivalents were calculated using an 80:1 ratio, with 2018 silver equivalents being restated from 75:1 to 80:1 for comparative purposes; (b) ASIC per ounce included mining, processing (including smelting, refining, transportation and selling costs), direct overhead, corporate general and administration, on-site exploration, share-based compensation, reclamation and sustaining capital net of gold credits; and (c) non-IFRS measures reported on included cash costs net of by-products on a payable silver basis, total production costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce and direct production costs per tonne, in order to manage and evaluate operating performance at the El Cubo Complex (some of which are widely used in the silver mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning, and are reported on a production basis). See the Endeavour 2019 MDA for reconciliation of these costs and measures to IFRS.

[ii] These figures are historical in nature, have not been verified by VanGold and should not be relied upon.

[iii] Extracted from Endeavour's news release dated January 29, 2020.

[iv] These figures are historical in nature, have not been verified by VanGold and should not be relied upon. A thorough review by VanGold's "qualified person" of all historic data, along with additional exploration and validation work to confirm results and estimation parameters, would be required in order to produce a current mineral resource estimate for the El Cubo Complex.

[v] Endeavour reported that its El Cubo mineral resource estimates were (a) calculated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, (b) cut-off grades were based on a 196 g/t silver equivalent for Area II (that comprises Dolores Mine) of El Cubo and 238 g/t silver equivalent for Areas I and IV (that comprises Santa Cecilia and San Nicolas Mines) of El Cubo, (c) silver equivalent grades and ounces are based on 80:1 silver:gold ratio and calculated using only silver and gold, and (d) price assumptions were US$16.34/oz for silver and US$1,279/oz for gold.

SOURCE: Vangold Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621770/VanGold-to-Acquire-El-Cubo-Mine-Mill-from-Endeavour-Silver-Corp

VanGold to Acquire El Cubo Mine & Mill from Endeavour Silver Corp

Signs Financing Term Sheet for US$7.5m Silver/Gold Loan Facility

VanGold Mining Corp (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter agreement with Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour") (EXK)(EDR) to acquire the El Cubo mine and mill complex located 8km by road northeast of the Company's El Pinguico silver-gold project near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico

Endeavour Silver Reports Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates and Pre-Feasibility Study for Terronera Mine, Jalisco, Mexico

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) reports updated NI43-101 Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates and a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) for its Terronera mine project located 40 kilometres northeast of Puerto Vallarta in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. The PFS will be filed on SEDAR and EDGAR within 45 days of this news release.
As quoted in the press release:

Bradford Cooke, CEO of Endeavour Silver, commented, “We look forward to getting the green light to develop Terronera into our fifth mine. The main mineralized zone is relatively shallow, steeply dipping, thick and high grade, which at today’s metal prices should generate reasonably robust economic returns. The two-stage development plan starts at 1,000 tpd and expands to 2,000 tpd, which allows us to finance and build a smaller mine, then expand it once the mine is generating positive cash flow. We consider the exploration potential to make new discoveries and expand the resources at Terronera to be very good.
“In 2016, drilling on the Terronera vein expanded the main high-grade, mineralized zone to depth. Surface sampling also located high-grade, silver-gold mineralization in nine other veins on the property. Recently released, very high grade drill results from the La Luz vein confirm the potential for new discoveries. The deep Terronera and shallow La Luz drill results were not included in either the updated Mineral Resource Estimate or the PFS, and they represent one of several opportunities for extending the mine life and optimizing the PFS.”

Endeavour Silver Reports Initial NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment for El Compas Mine, Zacatecas, Mexico

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) reports its initial NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for its El Compas mine project located adjacent to the city of Zacatecas in Zacatecas state, Mexico. The PEA will be filed on SEDAR and EDGAR within 45 days of this news release.
As quoted in the press release:

Bradford Cooke, CEO of Endeavour Silver, commented, “We look forward to developing El Compas into our fourth mine. The mine should generate robust economic returns at current metal prices because the two known mineralized zones (El Compas and El Orito) are relatively shallow and high grade. The operation is very scalable if we discover or purchase additional mineral resources in the Zacatecas district and refurbish the second ball mill to double the plant capacity to 500 tonnes per day (tpd). With the low capital investment of US$10 million funded by existing cash, and the short timeline of only six months to initial production once we receive the explosives permit and tax clarity, the El Compas mine has the near-term potential to become a healthy contributor to our consolidated cash flow.”

FireFox Gold Identifies Potential Gold-Hosting Structures at Naula Project in Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Identifies Potential Gold-Hosting Structures at Naula Project in Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed a detailed airborne magnetic survey over its 100% controlled Naula Project in Lapland, Finland. Naula is a new project for the Company, lying in the western portion of the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), approximately 13 kilometres west of the town of Sirkka and 28 kilometres northwest from the town of Kittilä (Figure 1). FireFox has identified several strong targets at Naula and has applied for exploration permits covering approximately 26 km2

The FireFox technical team collaborated with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot")(TSX.V: SPOT.V) in the interpretation and evaluation of the new survey. Interpretation of the survey data has considerably upgraded FireFox's understanding of the geology at Naula, which had been based on widely spaced government magnetics surveys and limited work by others in the area. The data appear to indicate the presence of at least two significant NNE-SSW striking structures that had not been previously mapped. If confirmed, such structures can be highly prospective for gold in Lapland. Flexures in the major structures and their intersections with other faults are high priority targets for follow-up exploration.

Japan Gold Provides Update on the Barrick Alliance

Japan Gold Provides Update on the Barrick Alliance

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Barrick Alliance following the 6-month extension to its Initial Evaluation Phase in February 2022.

Thorough field and data reviews were completed by senior Barrick and Japan Gold personnel from May to July this year across identified areas of high-prospectivity within the 29 project Barrick Alliance portfolio. These comprehensive reviews will allow Barrick to decide on projects that meet their criteria for advancement to the Second Evaluation Phase by August 31, 2022.

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results PG Highway Project, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results PG Highway Project, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK, FRA:0NB, OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to provide a summary of results from geophysical surveying on the PG Highway (PGH) property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the PGH property TMC Geophysique completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic, TDEM) surveying designed to test a one square kilometre area to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. Rock samples obtained by Black Tusk returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-03-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. TMC Geophysique has provided to Black Tusk data and maps with a summary report of the survey results.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) reported today that it will, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, extend the closing date of its private placement first announced by news release dated June 23, 2022 (the "Offering") by 30 days from the date of this news release

The Company closed the first tranche of the Offering for gross proceeds of C$415,800 on July 20, 2022, as reported in a news release dated July 21, 2022.

Virtual Public Venture Company Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Public Venture Company Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3zyrFyM

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Alexco Announces the Filing of Management Information Circular in Connection with Special Meeting to Approve Acquisition by Hecla

Alexco Announces the Filing of Management Information Circular in Connection with Special Meeting to Approve Acquisition by Hecla

For any questions, please contact Alexco Resource's proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 (1-416-304-0211 outside North America ) or email assistance@laurelhill.com .

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed and mailed the management information circular dated July 28, 2022 (the " Circular ") and related meeting materials (collectively, the " Meeting Materials ") for its special meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders (the " Shareholders "), optionholders, restricted share unit holders, and deferred share unit holders of Alexco (collectively, the " Securityholders ") to be held on August 30, 2022 at 10:00 am (Pacific Time) (the " Meeting ") in connection with the proposed business combination with Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE: HL ) (" Hecla "), announced on July 5, 2022 .

