enCore Energy Provides Update on Distribution of Verdera Common Shares to its Shareholders

NASDAQ:EU
TSXV: EU
www.encoreuranium.com
- Encore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ, TSXV: EU) (the "Company" or "enCore"), America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today that the Company's board of directors (the "Board") has set a record date for its distribution of common shares of Verdera Energy Corp. ("Verdera") (TSXV: V) (OCTQB: VUECF) as a special dividend on September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2026.
As previously disclosed (see news releases dated February 18, 2026, and March 18, 2025), the Company, NM Energy Holding Canada Corp. and Verdera entered into (i) a Share Purchase Agreement, dated March 17, 2025, pursuant to which, among other things, the Company was issued 50,000,000 non-voting preferred shares of Verdera (the "Consideration Shares") and (ii) a Side Letter dated April 4, 2025, by and between the Company and Verdera, pursuant to which Verdera agreed to register the common shares issuable on conversion of the Consideration Shares under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and the Company agreed, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the effectiveness of a resale registration statement of Verdera, to elect to convert 35,000,000 Consideration Shares into Verdera common shares (the "Distribution Shares") and set a record date for, and complete, the Company's distribution of such shares to the Company's shareholders by way of stock dividend or similar distribution. Verdera has informed the Company that the Securities and Exchange Commission has declared the resale registration statement effective. As such, the Company has declared a pro rata distribution of the Distribution Shares, determined by dividing the Distribution Shares by the number of common shares of the Company outstanding on September 25, 2026, rounded down to the nearest whole Distribution Share. The distribution will be payable on September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2026. Certain of the Distribution Shares are subject to contractual restrictions on transfer until November 20, 2026, and February 20, 2027.
The distribution is subject to the completion of all necessary filings with and receipt of all approvals from the Nasdaq Capital Market LLC and the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Encore Energy Corp.
Encore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable uranium to fuel the rapidly expanding U.S. nuclear energy needs. enCore's team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of uranium ISR operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore exclusively uses ISR for uranium extraction, a minimally invasive, eco-friendly, and economically competitive mineral extraction technology co-developed by enCore's leadership.
Building on enCore's demonstrated and continuing success in South Texas, future projects in enCore's planned project pipeline include the expansion of Alta Mesa to include the Alta Mesa East property, the Dewey Burdock project in South Dakota, and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming. The Company holds other assets, including non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impacts from corporate projects.
For further information please contact:
William M. Sheriff
Executive Chair
972.333.2214
info@encoreuranium.com
www.encoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words as "anticipates," "will," "may," "expects," "plans," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "continue," "potential," and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," or "will" be taken.
Forward-looking statements and information that are not statements of historical fact include, but are not limited to, any statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects, statements regarding the timing of completion of a distribution of the Distribution Shares to shareholders of the Company should be considered forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.
A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation the risk that the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to delaying or not completing the intended distribution of Distribution Shares, including the risk that a distribution of the Distribution Shares may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant final approval for such distribution; and factors relating to forward-looking statements listed above which include risks as disclosed in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ and with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, management discussion and analysis and annual information form. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the respective securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
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SOURCE Encore Energy Corp.