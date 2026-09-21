enCore Energy Engages North Star Investor Relations and Provides Update on Distribution of Verdera Common Shares to its Shareholders

Encore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ, TSXV: EU) (the "Company" or "enCore"), America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today that the Company has engaged North Star Investor Relations Inc. ("North Star") to provide investor relations consulting services pursuant to a consulting agreement effective September 18, 2026 (the "Consulting Agreement"). North Star will support the Company's investor relations activities, including shareholder outreach, capital markets intelligence, media communications, and the coordination of press releases.
Under the Consulting Agreement, the Company will pay North Star a monthly cash retainer of CAD $10,000 for an initial term of one year. The Consulting Agreement may be renewed at the end of the initial term, to be mutually agreed upon between the Company and North Star, and it may be terminated by either party upon 30 days' prior written notice. North Star is owned by Graham Farrell and has an office at 130 King St. W #1900, Toronto, ON M5X 2A2 and can be reached at graham@northstarir.ca. North Star and its principals are at arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, held no securities of the Company at the time the Consulting Agreement was executed.
The provision of services by North Star under the Consulting Agreement is subject to TSXV approval.
Distribution of Verdera Common Shares
As previously disclosed on September 15, 2026, the Company set a record date for its distribution of 35,000,000 common shares of Verdera Energy Corp. (the "Distribution Shares") as a special dividend on September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2026. The pro rata distribution of the Distribution Shares will result in the Company's shareholders receiving approximately 0.18 of a Distribution Share for each common share of the Company, subject to adjustment on the record date.
The distribution is subject to the completion of all necessary filings with, and receipt of all approvals from, the Nasdaq Capital Market LLC and the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Encore Energy Corp.
Encore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable uranium to fuel the rapidly expanding U.S. nuclear energy needs. enCore's team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of uranium ISR operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore exclusively uses ISR for uranium extraction, a minimally invasive, eco-friendly, and economically competitive mineral extraction technology co-developed by enCore's leadership.
Building on enCore's demonstrated and continuing success in South Texas, future projects in enCore's planned project pipeline include the expansion of Alta Mesa to include the Alta Mesa East property, the Dewey Burdock project in South Dakota, and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming. The Company holds other assets, including non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impacts from corporate projects.
For further information please contact:
William M. Sheriff
Executive Chair
972.333.2214
info@encoreuranium.com
www.encoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words as "anticipates," "will," "may," "expects," "plans," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "continue," "potential," and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," or "will" be taken.
Forward-looking statements and information that are not statements of historical fact include, but are not limited to, any statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects and statements regarding the timing and completion of a distribution of the Distribution Shares to shareholders of the Company and should be considered forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.
A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements, including factors relating to forward-looking statements listed above which include risks as disclosed in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ and with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, management discussion and analysis and annual information form. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the respective securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
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SOURCE Encore Energy Corp.