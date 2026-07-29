EMS and BD expand access to GLP-1 therapies in Brazil with semaglutide launch

EMS and BD expand access to GLP-1 therapies in Brazil with semaglutide launch

 Collaboration pairs leadership in pharmaceuticals and advanced drug delivery technology to support a consistent, reliable treatment experience for metabolic disease patients.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, and EMS, one of Brazil's leading pharmaceutical companies, today announced their collaboration in the launch of a semaglutide therapy in Brazil. This collaboration and launch underscore a shared commitment to addressing patients' ongoing healthcare challenges associated with chronic diseases, including obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The BD Vystra™ Injection Pen platform

Global demand for GLP‑1 therapies has highlighted the critical need for delivery systems that enable safe, accurate, and consistent dosing for patients. Many patients face challenges with ease of use, confidence with self‑injection and adherence to treatment, making intuitive and reliable delivery solutions increasingly important.

EMS's semaglutide utilizes BD's established injection pen platform, which features an intuitive design built for ease of use. The BD Vystra™ Injection Pen platform reflects BD's deep expertise in drug delivery systems design and manufacturing, supporting scalable solutions that can help meet rising demand for injectable therapies.

"BD's partnership with EMS introduces a critical treatment option backed by scalable, patient-centric delivery technology," said Patrick Jeukenne, Worldwide President of Pharmaceutical Systems at BD. "By combining this therapy with BD's established pen platform, patients benefit from a proven, research backed design that supports usability for self-injection."

"Launching our semaglutide marks an important step in expanding access to advanced metabolic therapies in Brazil," said Gabriel Sanchez, Vice President of EMS. "By co-creating with BD, we're able to provide solutions that meet the needs of our clinicians and patients alike."

About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at  www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X   or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

About EMS
EMS is one of Brazil's leading pharmaceutical companies, with more than 60 years of experience developing and delivering innovative, high-quality therapies. The company operates across prescription medicines, generics and OTC, with a growing global footprint spanning more than 60 countries. EMS continues to invest in advanced manufacturing and R&D, including peptide capabilities to support GLP 1 therapies for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Contacts:

Media

Investors

Matt Marcus
VP, Public Relations
Matt.Marcus@bd.com   

Shawn Bevec 

SVP, Investor Relations

Investor_Relations@bd.com  

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