EMP METALS - PROJECT AURORA LITHIUM DEMONSTRATION PLANT CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS,OTC:EMPPF) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to provide an update on construction of its lithium demonstration plant, known as Project Aurora, at the Company's Viewfield Project in Saskatchewan Canada.

Construction of the 8,400 square foot production facility building commenced in mid-September. EMP is currently underway with the balance of the on-site work ( see Figure 1 ), focused now on finalizing the building and the interior finishing, and fully on track for completion in early November. The next phase installation of electrical work is set to begin in the New Year. Currently, production equipment skids are being built at Saltworks Technologies Inc.'s production facility in Richmond, BC and are expected to begin shipping to site in Q1 2026.

Paul Schubach , COO of EMP Metals, commented, "We are pleased with the progress on the building and site development for our demonstration plant at our core Viewfield site. Focus remains on delivering a high quality, cost-effective build with integrated environmental controls to ensure Project Aurora operation is set up for success. We are on schedule to hit our construction milestones in preparation to receive processing equipment in early 2026."

The Project Aurora demo plant will establish, test, and optimize a wellhead connected, continuous flow, modular Hub and Spoke lithium extraction and refining model. The on-site program aims to unlock performance improvements and cost savings while de-risking future investments. Project Aurora, a joint initiative between EMP Metals Corp. and Saltworks, is aimed at driving down costs, simplification, and leveraging the best available and most economic technology while optimizing a complete lithium system, from well to battery chemical. As part of the collaborative's launch, Saltworks will advance full-scale plant design and cost estimates for a 3,000+ tonne per year modular, repeatable commercial refinery for EMP Metals utilizing data and insights from the demo plant project.

About EMP Metals
EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction ( DLE ). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Focused on Direct Lithium Extraction Brine Lithium Resources in Saskatchewan

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ).  Third-party laboratory testing returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 148 mgl. 1

The flow test confirmed high lithium concentrations ranging from 77 to 148 mg/l within 3 zones targeted for future development within the Duperow beds ( Figure 2 ).
The Wymark C zone tested 147 to 148 mg/l from a 11.6 m thick zone with average porosity of 10.4%.
The Wymark E zone tested 101 to 106 mg/l from a 4.9 m thick zone with average porosity of 12.7%.
The Wymark B zone tested 77 mg/l from a 16.9m thick zone with average porosity of 13.8%.

VANCOUVER, BC Dec. 21, 2022 CNW EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from the OTC Markets Group for listing of its common shares on the OTCQB under the symbol "EMPPF". It is anticipated that EMP Metals' uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin December 21, 2022 .

EMP Metals' common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "EMPS".

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that Hub City Lithium Corp. (" HCL "), a subsidiary company to EMP, has acquired an additional wellbore in its Mansur Permit Area.

The new well, 141/08-03-009-13 W2M (" Third Test Well "), is located at the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan and is approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well in the Mansur which confirmed concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Duperow zone and approximately one and a half miles from the second test well for which results are pending (please see press release dated October 31 , 2022).  The Third Test Well has been acquired for no consideration and the assumption of future abandonment and reclamation costs.

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has spud its first targeted lithium well in Viewfield, Saskatchewan.  Drilling operations are expected to be completed by November 14 th 2022.  Following drilling, testing of the Duperow formation to evaluate brine concentration and flow rates will commence.

Brine sampling of a vertical wellbore on HCL's Mansur property returned lithium concentrations of up to 96 mg/l in the Duperow formation.  EMP is concurrently testing a second well on the Mansur permit (see press release dated October 31, 2022 ), and drilling the Viewfield well approximately 40 km to the southeast.  Both of these tests offset the 14-12 Midale well, which has similar geology, and tested lithium concentrations up to 190 mg/l. 1 Positive results at Viewfield and Mansur have the potential to establish a lithium brine resource that is contiguous over several townships of HCL's land holdings.

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has now commenced the re-entry of wellbore 10114-36-008-13 W2M (the "Second Test Well") to test the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the Duperow zone. The Second Test Well is located in the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well, 1111-02-009-13W20, which confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mgl (see press release dated February 2, 2022 ).

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP, commented, "We are pleased to commence this second re-entry at Mansur and believe it will be a key catalyst for EMP Metals and the expansion of our prospect. This operation will complement our results from our first re-entry, and we are optimistic this step-out re-entry will allow us the option to consider a Preliminary Economic Assessment."

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the " Agreement ") with the Takla Nation for exploration activities associated with the Klow property in central British Columbia . The Agreement outlines a collaborative framework for FPX and Takla Nation to move forward responsibly with early-stage exploration, establishing important protocols for engagement, environmental protection, employment, training, and business opportunities.

"This Agreement underscores our commitment to engagement with Indigenous communities from the earliest stages of our exploration work," said Martin Turenne , President, CEO, and Director of FPX. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Takla Nation, guided by transparency, respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development in Takla territory."

"The signing of this agreement marks an important step in strengthening our relationship with FPX. By establishing clear principles for engagement, this agreement ensures that our voices are heard from the earliest stages of exploration," commented Chief John French of Takla Nation. "We look forward to working collaboratively with FPX to protect our lands and ensure shared benefits for our community."

Background

The Klow Property is situated approximately 120 km northwest of Fort St. James and around 45 km north of FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project. Portions of the Klow Property are accessible via an all-season public road which connects Fort St. James to Takla Landing . Like the Baptiste Nickel Project, the exploration target for the Klow property is nickel in the form of awaruite, a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral (Ni 3 Fe) hosted by serpentinized ultramafic rocks.

Exploration at the Klow Property has advanced in several stages since its initial evaluation. Between 2010 and 2012, FPX conducted geological mapping and rock sampling that delineated a large awaruite target area measuring approximately 1.5 by 1.0 kilometres, with encouraging surface grades. In 2012, a five-hole, 1,579-metre diamond drill program tested a portion of this target, with hole DH-4 intersecting 316 metres grading 0.10% nickel-in-alloy 1 from 10 metres downhole. In 2024, the Company re-analyzed 68 archived core samples from DH-4 using Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) methods, which confirmed strong correlation with historical nickel-in-alloy values and returned DTR nickel grades averaging 7–10% higher than the original nickel-in-alloy results. Also in 2024, FPX expanded the Klow mineral claims to 251 km 2 , covering mainly prospective ultramafic rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafite, host to mineralization at Baptiste.

As announced in May 2025 , FPX undertook a summer 2025 surface rock sampling program, 100% funded by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). The Agreement with Takla Nation will enable planning and readiness for future exploration activities.

Klow Property Earn-In Agreement

As previously disclosed, FPX and JOGMEC have entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Klow Earn-In Agreement ") which provides JOGMEC the option to earn a beneficial interest in the Company's Klow Property in central British Columbia .

The key terms of the Klow Earn-in Agreement are as follows:

  • FPX grants to JOGMEC the option to earn a 60% beneficial interest in Klow by funding $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by no later than March 31, 2027 (extended from a prior deadline of March 31, 2026 by mutual agreement of the parties)
  • Once JOGMEC has earned its 60% beneficial interest in Klow, the parties will thereafter fund exploration expenditures pro rata to their ownership interest
  • If either party's beneficial interest in Klow is diluted below 10%, that party's beneficial interest will be converted into a 1.5% NSR royalty over Klow, with the other party retaining a right to buy-back 1.0% of the NSR royalty for $3,500,000

Note 1: results were obtained by geochemical analysis and may not accurately represent Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel grades. DTR nickel values refer to the portion of the total contained nickel that is recovered from a magnetically separated fraction of the sample. Nickel-in-alloy results refer to nickel recovered by a selective geochemical leach which targets nickel contained in awaruite. While both methods measure nickel in awaruite, awaruite particle exposure and grain size influence each method slightly differently, therefore these results are not directly comparable.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Red Mountain Deposit Remains Open to Expansion in Multiple Directions with Assays Pending

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its summer 2025 drill program at its wholly-owned Red Mountain Project in south-central Alaska.

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX Code: RDS) (‘Redstone’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has received binding commitments for a private placement to professional and sophisticated investors of up to A$650,000 (before costs), exceeding the minimum raising target of $500,000. The terms of the share placement comprise the issue of 185,714,286 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of 0.35 cents per share (Placement Shares) and, subject to shareholder approval, placement participants will also receive a one (1) for three (3) free attaching unlisted $0.007 option exercisable for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue (Placement Options), (the Placement).

The Placement provides funding to continue its planned work programs to unlock the potential of its 100% owned West Musgrave Copper project (the ‘Project’) in Western Australia.

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) holds a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in New South Wales and Western Australia, anchored by the flagship Hill End Gold Project. Together with the nearby Hargraves Gold Project, located 35 kilometres to the north, these assets form a district-scale position within the highly prospective Hill End - Hargraves corridor, which has historically produced more than four million ounces of gold.

The Company's priority during the year ended 30 June 2025 was advancing Hill End from development into production. This work culminated in the achievement of first gold in August 2025, marking Vertex's successful transition from explorer to producer. Hargraves provides additional exploration potential and the opportunity to establish a long-term satellite ore source, complementing production at Hill End and supporting the Company's vision of building a sustainable gold hub in the district.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X78F5UJ7



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 30, 2025): - TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has completed the onshore 350-line kilometer 2D seismic program on Block VIII, including the newly added area of Mussel Basin.

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer Booklet

Download the PDF here.

