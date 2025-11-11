Emerson to Automate Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass Lithium Project

Emerson to Automate Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass Lithium Project

Advanced automation at world's largest known measured lithium deposit to accelerate U.S. clean energy future

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it has been selected by Lithium Americas Corp. to provide its comprehensive automation portfolio and expert technical services for the Thacker Pass project in northern Nevada. Emerson's automation will help develop the mine and processing facilities at Thacker Pass to enable a U.S. supply of lithium, a critical raw material for batteries that power electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and data centers.

As more consumers drive electric vehicles and use renewable energy, the demand for lithium, often called "white gold" for its role in powering clean energy, is expected to grow fivefold from today to 2040. With the United States ranked third globally in known lithium resources, projects like Thacker Pass are essential for energy security and job creation.

Emerson brings decades of mining experience and innovation to Lithium Americas, delivering its comprehensive automation portfolio, an efficient approach to project execution, and local technology support to help Thacker Pass operate safely, efficiently and reliably.

"Working with Emerson is expected to help us fulfill our purpose to safely and sustainably produce lithium from Thacker Pass," said Lithium Americas President and CEO Jonathan Evans. "Their automation technologies will help us enable North America to reduce dependence on foreign critical minerals and drive value for our stakeholders."

Thacker Pass is the world's largest known measured lithium resource (Measured and Indicated) and reserve (Proven and Probable). Thacker Pass Phase 1 is expected to produce up to 40,000 tonnes of battery-quality lithium carbonate per year – enough to support production of batteries for up to 800,000 electric vehicles annually.  

"Thacker Pass is a landmark project for North America's electrification," said Emerson's Chief Operating Officer Ram Krishnan. "Our goal is to help Lithium Americas start up safely and operate reliably, powering the next chapter of American innovation."

Emerson's integrated automation architecture includes intelligent field measurement instrumentation, process control hardware and software, final control and isolation valves, and reliability technologies to help optimize production, enhance worker safety, reduce downtime and minimize environmental impact. Its modernization scope also emphasizes capital efficiency and lowering the project's total cost of ownership.

Caltrol, Emerson's Impact Partner in the region, will support the project with a local valve and instrument repair and service center to provide expert service and maintenance, ensuring rapid response, consistent engineering standards and emergency support.

Construction is already underway with Emerson and Lithium Americas working closely to get the site ready for commissioning.

Additional resources: 

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, control systems, and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

