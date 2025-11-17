Emerson Selected to Automate South32's Hermosa Project, Driving Efficiencies, Minimizing Environmental Impact

Emerson Selected to Automate South32's Hermosa Project, Driving Efficiencies, Minimizing Environmental Impact

Advanced software portfolio will help power innovative remote operations center for the company's first 'next generation mine' project

Industrial technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today that global mining company South32 has chosen its advanced automation solutions and engineering expertise to support the zinc deposit of the Hermosa mine project in Arizona. The multi-million-dollar automation project will deploy integrated remote operations systems for South32's first 'next generation mine,' enabling the production of critical minerals while minimizing environmental impact.

Global demand for zinc, silver and lead is forecast to rise by roughly 10–25% by 2035, driven by industrial growth, electrification and renewable energy expansion. The Hermosa project will produce those critical metals and others to support transportation infrastructure, battery production, construction, defense technologies, solar energy and corrosion-resistant steel manufacturing for a low-carbon future.

Emerson's advanced software enables key efficiencies to be designed into South32's Centro, its remote operations center, currently under construction about 30 miles from the mine site. Centralized control software, asset management systems, smart field devices and remote operations technologies will be integrated to improve safety, efficiency and environmental performance. Centro is a commercial, office-style facility that will host approximately 200 full-time staff to remotely monitor and operate underground and surface equipment.

"The Hermosa project represents the kind of forward-looking investment that drives both economic growth and energy security," said Ram Krishnan, chief operating officer of Emerson. "By combining advanced automation with a commitment to environmental responsibility, South32 is setting a new standard for sustainability and innovation in mining."

Emerson's DeltaV™ automation platform will help make this possible by gathering real-time data from across the mine into a single secure control system. Operators will remotely monitor and optimize key systems – from ore handling to power and water usage – while running a fully digital, low-emission mining operation.

Caltrol, Emerson's Impact Partner in the region, will support the project with expert service and maintenance, ensuring rapid response, consistent engineering standards and emergency support.

South32 is a Perth-based, globally diversified mining and metals company with operations in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.

Additional resources:

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, control systems and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerson-selected-to-automate-south32s-hermosa-project-driving-efficiencies-minimizing-environmental-impact-302614916.html

SOURCE Emerson

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Emerson Electric CompanyEMRNYSE:EMR
EMR
The Conversation (0)
Emerson Electric Company

Emerson Electric Company

Keep Reading...
BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Significant activities by the BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investees during the June 2025 quarter were as follows: Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest) PEP-11 Permit Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that it has submitted a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for its proprietary photothermal light device, entitled, "ENDOSCOPE WITH EMR OPTICAL FIBER AND... Keep Reading...
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs New Deal With Kuwait Agency For AR Navigation

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs New Deal With Kuwait Agency For AR Navigation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a new deal with AMANAH... Keep Reading...
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Highlights: Completed 21,126 metres in 78 holes for the planned 20,000-metre drilling program in 2023. Intersected high-grade nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum massive to semi-massive sulphides and wide disseminated sulphide mineralized zones, e.g., 10 metres grading 0.48% Ni, 1.48%... Keep Reading...
Cosa Resources Announces Appointment of Craig Parry as Strategic Advisor

Cosa Resources Announces Appointment of Craig Parry as Strategic Advisor

(TheNewswire) Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Parry as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, effective immediately. The Company also announces that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. (" Red Cloud ") to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada