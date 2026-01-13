Emerson Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Emerson Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will report its first quarter results after market close on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Emerson senior management will discuss the results during an investor conference call that same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

All interested parties may listen to the live conference call and view presentation slides, which will be posted in advance of the call, by going to the Investors area of Emerson's website at https://ir.emerson.com and completing a brief registration form. A replay of the conference call will be available for three months following the webcast at the same location on the Emerson website.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

