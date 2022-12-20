Emerita Intersects 25.1 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper, 1.5% Lead, 6.0% Zinc, 0.74 G/T Gold and 82.0 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit, Awards Contract to Prepare Independent Resource Estimate

Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Discovered At Copper Ridge

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Emerita has received assay results for 7 additional drill holes from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit. Presently, there are 14 drills on La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at La Infanta. Six drilling companies are engaged in the program. The Company has currently completed 100 drill holes at La Romanera, with another 14 in progress. At La Infanta, 77 drill holes have been completed to date and 1 hole is in progress. A video of our 14 drill rigs operating on La Romanera deposit can be seen at the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfgN9IfqQPw

According to David Gower, P.Geo, CEO of Emerita, "The Company is planning to complete the maiden NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource estimate for IBW around the end of Q1 or early Q2 2023. We expect to lock in the databases for both La Romanera and La Infanta deposits for this estimate between January 31 and February 15, 2023 so the resource modeling can proceed. We plan to complete approximately 35 more holes by that time, most of these are short holes targeting the upper part of the deposit or specific areas where drill spacing should be improved. It is expected both deposits will remain open for further expansion when we lock the database for this estimate."

Emerita has awarded the contract to complete the independent mineral resource estimate and Technical Report to Wardell Armstrong International ("WAI"). WAI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wardell Armstrong LLP, a British multidisciplinary Environmental, Engineering and Mining consultancy, first established in 1837, and now operating from 13 offices in the UK and internationally. WAI has a strong client list, including companies and organisations from the private and public sectors, as well as many major financial institutions. WAI has been involved in multiple LSE Main Board and AIM listings as well as NI 43-101 Technical Reports for TSX and Competent Person's Reports for ASX listed companies. WAI has a long track record of providing high quality technical services to the mining industry worldwide and has significant experience with deposits and operations of the Iberian Pyrite Belt over the last 30 years.

Assay results have been received from 7 drill holes (LR016, LR040, LR044, LR046, LR047, LR052 and LR057) at the La Romanera deposit (Figures 1, 2 and 3 and Table 1). These intercepts are located on the east and west edges of the footprint of the historical boreholes, between -100 and -250 m vertical elevation.

Drill Hole LR016: The Upper Lens was intersected at 260.7 m down the hole and comprises 3.8 m of stockwork mineralization grading 0.2 % Cu; 3.2 % Pb; 0.6 % Zn; 1.08 g/t Au and 123 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intercepted at 288.0 m, 23 m below the Upper Lens and encountered 40.2 m of massive sulphide mineralization grading 0.3% Cu; 1.5 % Pb; 4.3 % Zn; 1.36 g/t Au and 75.5 g/t Ag, including 7.0 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 2.6 % Pb; 5.9 % Zn; 2.78 g/t Au and 110.5 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR040: The Lower Lens was intercepted at 485.4 m down hole, about 350 m below surface. Mineralization is characterized by massive sulphide, primarily pyrite and encountered 20.6 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.0 % Pb; 0.6 % Zn; 1.54 g/t Au and 62.3 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR044: The Upper Lens was intercepted at 288.3 m down the hole. It intercepted 4.4 m grading 0.7 % Cu; 6.1 % Pb; 9.2 % Zn; 2.14 g/t Au and 207.3 g/t Ag. This hole also intercepted the Lower Lens, which comprised primarily massive pyrite with low base and precious metal content.

Drill Hole LR046: The first intercept for hole LR046 is located approximately 250 m vertically below surface. The mineralization was encountered at 308.2 m down the hole comprising 7.5 m of massive sulphide grading 0.7 % Cu; 0.5 % Pb; 0.4 % Zn; 2.24 g/t Au and 132.0 g/t Ag. This would correspond to the Upper Lens. The Lower Lens appears 3.7 m after the Upper Lens. It intercepted 22.2 m of massive sulphide mineralization grading 1.0 % Cu; 0.45 g/t Au and 72.0 g/t Ag. 18.2 m below the Lower Lens, the hole intercepts 2.2 m of stockwork mineralization grading 1.4 % Cu; 0.5 % Pb; 1.6 % Zn; 0.82 g/t Au and 37.9 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR047: This hole intercepts the Lower Lens only. The hole encountered 31.6 m of sulphide mineralization at 307 m down the hole. The most abundant mineral is pyrite. The intercept returned 0.2 % Cu; 0.7 % Pb; 3.9 % Zn; 0.39 g/t Au and 46.0 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR052: This hole encountered two stockwork zones with sub economic grades, at 360.2 m and 374.6 m. the first stockwork zone is 6.3 m grading 0.6 % Cu; 0.51 g/t Au and 28.6 g/t Ag. The second stockwork zone is 4.2 m grading 0.9 % Cu; 0.32 g/t Au and 8.5 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR057: The Upper Lens was intersected at 301.4 m down the hole and comprises 26.0 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 2.2 % Pb; 0.4 % Zn; 1.71 g/t Au and 204.8 g/t Ag, including 7.6 m grading 0.2 % Cu; 4.7 % Pb; 1.0 % Zn; 1.84 g/t Au and 277.1 g/t Ag . The Lower Lens was intercepted at 328.8 m, 1.4 m below the Upper Lens and encountered 25.1 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.5 % Pb; 6.0 % Zn; 0.74 g/t Au and 82.0 g/t Ag, including 6.6 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 2.6 % Pb; 9.7 % Zn; 0.89 g/t Au and 125.1 g/t Ag.

221220 Fig 1

Figure 1: Plan map showing drill hole locations

View Figure 1 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c43f75a-4a32-4c1f-8109-f0828dd1bad4


221220 Fig 2

Figure 2: Vertical Longitudinal projection of the Upper Lens at the La Romanera Deposit

View Figure 2 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/559875e2-88c1-45ea-83f7-4d0ae7d34c2e


221220 Fig 3

Figure 3: Vertical Longitudinal projection of the Lower Lens at La Romanera Deposit

View Figure 3 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fe0a7ef-58ce-4e68-aef0-ce18d3692505



DDH Easting Northing Elevation azimuth dip depth
(m) 		FROM TO Width
(m) 		Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Au_g/t Ag_g/t
LR016 646748 4172458 152 181 -74 337.0 260.7 264.5 3.8 0.2 3.2 0.6 1.08 123.7
LR016 288.0 328.2 40.2 0.3 1.5 4.3 1.36 75.5
incl. 288.0 295.0 7.0 0.3 2.6 5.9 2.78 110.5
LR040 646716 4172736 146 200 -53 512.6 485.4 506.0 20.6 0.3 1.0 0.6 1.54 62.3
LR044 646660 4172585 152 196 -53 356.4 288.3 292.7 4.4 0.7 6.1 9.2 2.14 207.3
LR046 646660 4172585 152 196 -60 386.0 308.2 315.7 7.5 0.7 0.5 0.4 2.24 132.0
LR046 319.4 341.6 22.2 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.45 72.0
LR046 359.8 362.0 2.2 1.4 0.5 1.6 0.82 37.9
LR047 646845 4172507 154 198 -59 360.5 307.0 338.5 31.6 0.2 0.7 3.9 0.39 46.0
LR052 646660 4172585 152 198 -65 412.7 360.2 366.5 6.3 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.51 28.6
LR052 374.6 378.8 4.2 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.32 8.5
LR057 646845 4172507 154 199 -65 372.0 301.4 327.4 26.0 0.3 2.2 0.4 1.71 204.8
incl. 319.0 326.6 7.6 0.2 4.7 1.0 1.84 277.1
LR057 328.8 353.8 25.1 0.3 1.5 6.0 0.74 82.0
incl. 343.9 350.5 6.6 0.3 2.6 9.7 0.89 125.1

Table 1: Drill hole data

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Drilling at La Romanera is HQ size and core is placed into core trays at the drill site and transported directly from the site to Emerita's coreshack (15KM) from La Romanera and (8KM) from La Infanta. Once the cores are received at Emerita's coreshack they are photographed and geotechnical logging is performed. Geological, mineralogical and structural logging follows and mineralized zones are identified. The samples are marked every 1m or less, and respecting lithological contacts, with most of the samples 1.0m long. The zone immediately above and below the mineralized zones are also sampled. Core samples are sawed in half and half of the core is returned to the core tray for future reference. Once the core samples are cut, bagged and tagged, they are shipped to the ALS laboratory in Seville by Emerita personnel where sample preparation is done. In Seville, ALS performs the mechanical preparation of the samples and then the pulps are sent to ALS Ireland (ICP) and ALS Romania (fire assay). The analysis at ALS Lab corresponds to the ME-ICPore (19 elements) package, together with the Au-AA23 fire assay (Gold). ALS is independent of Emerita.

10% of the analyzed samples correspond to control samples (fine blanks, coarse blanks, high, medium and low grade standards). In addition, 10% of pulps are reanalyzed at a second independent certified laboratory (AGQ Lab Sevilla). When the analysis is completed, the certificates are received from the laboratory and the QA/QC protocol identifies any deviation or anomaly in the results and the entire batch is re-assayed in such case. Once the data is approved by the QA/QC protocol assays are entered digitally directly into the database.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information contact:

Joaquin Merino
+34 (628) 1754 66 (Spain)

Vincent Chen
+1 778 990 9433 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization of the IBW Project; the Company's drill program; the timing of assay results; the prospectivity of the Project; the timing and ability of the Company to produce an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the " Offering "), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces Increase to "Bought Deal" Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (" Clarus ") and Research Capital Corporation (" Research Capital ") as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of its previously announced C$10,000,100 "bought deal" private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis 14,546,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$16,000,600 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $10,000,100 "Bought Deal" Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint book runners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 9,091,000 Units of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 1,363,650 Units at the same price, exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of up to two days prior to closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,015.

Emerita Announces Closing of $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 13,636,363 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering").

Emerita Announces $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 13,636,363 of units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering"). Mr. Eric Sprott has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entire Offering.

1844 Resources Completes Its First Reconnaissance Program on Native Copper Project, Gaspesie, Quebec

1844 Resources Completes Its First Reconnaissance Program on Native Copper Project, Gaspesie, Quebec

 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces the completion of the 2022 work program (the "Program") conducted on the Native Copper project. The Program, completed between July and September, consisted of targeted prospecting, trenching and spot sampling, along with the rehabilitation of existing roadways. This work was driven by the results of a high-resolution magnetic survey, completed by Prospectair Geosurveys, combined with the compilation of all 2D historical data. (Figure 1) This data, combined for the first time in the projects history, allowed for a very specific and methodical summer exploration program.

The compilation highlighted volcano-sedimentary units of both the Observation and the Lake Mckay zones those two Members identified as metallotects demonstrated the presence of copper mineralization in five sectors known as Vondenbleau, Power, Ruisseau Cantin, Fer-à-Cheval and Triangle d'Argent. The best historical results were obtained on the Triangle d'Argent area, with values of up 4.14% Cu and 7g/t Ag over 1.0 m and 10.3% Cu and 21.3 g/t Ag over 9.0 m, both in trenches. Numerous copper nuggets were also obtained in volcanics at Triangle d'Argent. The description of the mineralization indicates that the model for the formation relates to Native Copper Orebodies of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Xander Resources Announces Additional Non-Brokered Private Placement and Increase in Private Placement

Xander Resources Announces Additional Non-Brokered Private Placement and Increase in Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of November 17, 2022, wherein the Company announced that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") raising up to $600,000 through the issuance of up to 17,142,857 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.035 per FT Unit, it has increased the Private Placement to up to a total of $650,000 from the previously announced $600,000. All other aspects of the Private Placement remain the same as disclosed in the November 17 th news release

Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been notified by Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air") that it has entered into a CAD$15 million mineral royalty financing agreement with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag"). Clean Air has closed an initial tranche of $10 million of the CAD$15 million contained within the agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Clean Air will utilize a portion of the funds to make the final payment of CAD$1.5 million to Panoramic Resources Inc. and will satisfy the final condition to earn a 100% interest in the Thunder Bay North Project from Benton. Benton currently holds 24.6 million shares of Clean Air and retains a 0.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Escape Lake Deposit and a 0.5% NSR royalty on a large portion of the Thunder Bay North deposit (see Benton press release dated May 15, 2020).

Fabled Copper Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire TJ Property and Proposes Potential Share Consolidation

Fabled Copper Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire TJ Property and Proposes Potential Share Consolidation

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into letter of intent dated December 16, 2022 (the "LOI") to acquire the "TJ Property" (the "Property") located in the Skeena mining division of British Columbia, from an arm's length vendor, ARR Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Vendor

TJ Property

Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

Highlights

  • Provides potential for near-term open pit production from near-surface high grade mineralization at Texmont.
  • High grade potential of regional package already demonstrated at multiple properties – Texmont, Sothman, Bannockburn . Mineralization outcrops at all three properties
    • Texmont – Historic resource 1 of 3.2 million tonnes of 0.9% nickel hosted within bulk tonnage target.
    • Sothman – Historic resource 2 of 190,000 tons grading 1.24% nickel
    • Bannockburn – Historic drilling with multiples intervals greater than 2%
  • Crawford PGM zone results include two holes with core length of 30 metres of 1.82 g/t palladium + platinum and 15.0 metres of 1.88 g/t platinum + palladium

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has signed a deal to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Texmont property situated between the Company's Deloro and Sothman properties south of Timmins, Ontario . The Company is also reporting results from the first four holes at Texmont and first five holes targeting higher grade mineralization at Sothman.  All nine holes have assays pending.

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF ITS WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF ITS WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce further results from work being conducted on behalf of the Company by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia . This ongoing work indicates significant uptake of CO 2 from a composite sample in bench-top testing. The results indicate a carbon sequestration capability of approximately 34.4 kt CO 2 per year (2.1 kt CO 2 per Mt tailings).

" We are very excited to announce that we have demonstrated substantial carbon capture from the Wellgreen deposit," commented Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek. "This represents an opportunity to capture carbon in the form of CO 2 that will significantly reduce Nickel Creek's overall carbon footprint.  This will provide a value to the downstream processors of our nickel, in particular the EV battery market, where reducing the carbon footprint is a critical part of the green economy."

Japan Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Verified Improved Heat Transfer on Aluminium with THERMAL-XR & Market Update

Ginkgo Bioworks and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Botswana Announce Plans to Develop and Implement New Biosecurity Capabilities in Botswana

