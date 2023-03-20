Gold Price Nears US$2,000 as US Banks Collapse

Base MetalsInvesting News

Emerita Intersects 22.5 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 2.6 % Lead; 5.1 % Zinc; 3.17 g/t Gold and 91.0 g/t Silver, Including 5.0 Meters Grading 0.3 % Copper; 4.1 % Lead; 10.4 % Zinc; 3.38 g/t Gold and 147.6 g/t Silver from 141.9 m

Emerita Intersects 22.5 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 2.6 % Lead; 5.1 % Zinc; 3.17 g/t Gold and 91.0 g/t Silver, Including 5.0 Meters Grading 0.3 % Copper; 4.1 % Lead; 10.4 % Zinc; 3.38 g/t Gold and 147.6 g/t Silver from 141.9 m

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing 2022 - 2023 delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). Assays from an additional 14 drill holes have been received. IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assays are reported for the following 14 drill holes (LR022, LR027, LR031, LR036, LR039, LR048, LR055, LR063, LR068, LR070, LR072, LR099, LR110 and LR120) at La Romanera deposit (Figures 1, 2 and 3 and Table 1).

The 14 drill holes are broadly distributed, in the upper and central parts of the deposit, and on the edges of the known mineralization between +50 and -300 m elevation. The distribution of the drill holes has been designed to maintain a drilling spacing of approximately 50 x 50 m to support a high-quality mineral resource estimate. Work has begun on the initial National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") mineral resource estimate (the "Resource Estimate"). The Qualified Person from Wardell Armstrong LLP has completed site visits and data has been transferred to complete the modeling required for the Resource Estimate

According to Ian Parkinson, EVP Corporate Development for Emerita, "Our team is excited to reach this milestone and start the process of putting together this interim mineral resource estimate. Drilling will continue to expand the resources, however we are confident that we have delineated sufficient mineralization with a tight enough drill spacing to support a robust and significant mineral resource estimate. Metallurgical sampling is expected to commence during the resource estimation phase."

The Company recently surpassed 70,000 m of drilling on the IBW project, approximately 78% at La Romanera deposit and 22% at La Infanta deposit. Drilling continues with 15 rigs.

Drill hole results are summarized below. The following holes are expected to exceed the cut off grade and be included in the Resource Estimate:

Drill Hole LR036:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 297.5 m down the hole and comprises 2.8 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.4 % Cu; 2.2 % Pb; 5.8 % Zn; 2.0 g/t Au and 117.5 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 302.5 m down the hole and comprises 15.0 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.3 % Cu; 0.9 % Pb; 2.2 % Zn; 1.0 g/t Au and 30.8 g/t Ag

Drill Hole LR048:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 200.4 m down the hole and comprises 13.1 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.2 % Cu; 1.5 % Pb; 6.4 % Zn; 1.2 g/t Au and 83.8 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 212.6 m down the hole and comprises 13.1 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.1 % Pb; 4.9 % Zn; 1.1 g/t Au and 89.4 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR055:

The lower Lens was intersected at 292.5 m down the hole and comprises 5.0 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.6 % Pb; 4.7 % Zn; 1.0 g/t Au and 98.8 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR063:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 185.0 m down the hole and comprises 3.5 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.2 % Cu; 1.4 % Pb; 6.4 % Zn; 0.4 g/t Au and 81.4 g/t Ag. The Lower lens was intersected at 259.9 m down the hole and comprises 6.3 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.1 % Cu; 1.0 % Pb; 2.4 % Zn; 1.0 g/t Au and 29.1 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR068:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 384.2 m down the hole and comprises 7.0 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.4 % Cu; 0.2 % Pb; 0.1 % Zn; 0.7 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 404.0 m down the hole and comprises 8.2 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.4 % Cu; 6.6 % Pb; 16.4 % Zn; 1.1 g/t Au and 240.4 g/t Ag, including 3.1 m grading 0.4 % Cu; 15.7 % Pb; 38.6 % Zn; 2.3 g/t Au and 535.7 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR072:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 260.8 m down the hole and comprises 4.6 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.1 % Cu; 2.3 % Pb; 2.8 % Zn; 2.0 g/t Au and 72.7 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 320.4 m down the hole and comprises 15.5 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.8 % Cu; 0.4 % Pb; 0.3 % Zn; 2.0 g/t Au and 52.8 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR110:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 140.1 m down the hole and comprises 22.5 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.2 % Cu; 2.6 % Pb; 5.1 % Zn; 3.17 g/t Au and 91.0 g/t Ag, including 5.0 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 4.1 % Pb; 10.4 % Zn; 3.4 g/t Au and 147.6 g/t Ag, from 141.9 m down the hole.

Drill Hole LR120:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 184.0 m down the hole and comprises 13.6 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.1 % Cu; 1.5 % Pb; 3.4 % Zn; 2.3 g/t Au and 41.2 g/t Ag, including 4.7 m grading 0.1 % Cu; 1.6 % Pb; 3.9 % Zn; 3.4 g/t Au and 57.4 g/t Ag, from 192.4 m down the hole.

The following drill holes intersected predominantly massive pyrite mineralization with lower grades of base and/or precious metals:

Drill Hole LR022:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 204.0 m down the hole and comprises 9.0 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.4 % Cu; 0.1 % Pb; 0.1 % Zn; 0.32 g/t Au and 7.6 g/t Ag .

Drill Hole LR027:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 498.3 m down the hole and comprises 7.1 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.4 % Cu; 0.1 % Pb; 0.2 % Zn; 0.21 g/t Au and 8.3 g/t Ag .

Drill Hole LR031:

The drill hole did not intersect any significant base metal mineralization.

Drill Hole LR039:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 439.4 m down the hole and comprises 26.8 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.5 % Cu; 0.2 % Pb; 0.1 % Zn; 0.5 g/t Au and 12.0 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 469.6 m down the hole and comprises 9.6 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.9 % Cu; 0.1 % Pb; 0.5 % Zn; 0.4 g/t Au and 28.7 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR070:

The drill hole did not intersect any significant base metal mineralization.

Drill Hole LR099:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 401.1 m down the hole and comprises 9.0 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.3 % Cu; 0.6 % Pb; 0.5 % Zn; 1.0 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag, including 3.8 m grading 0.6 % Cu; 1.1 % Pb; 0.6 % Zn; 1.5 g/t Au and 79.2 g/t Ag, from 405.6 m down the hole.

Geophysical Survey

High grade polymetallic sulphide mineralization over considerable widths have been intersected in several of the deepest drillholes (below 500 meters) at La Romanera deposit (see news release dated March 2, 2023), and the deposit remains open at depth. To explore more effectively at depth, the Company has engaged the services of International Geophysical Technology (IGT), a specialized, independent geophysical contractor based in Madrid, Spain, which is carrying out a survey of the 4 deepest holes using Downhole TEM and Mise-à-la-Masse geophysical methods (Photo 1). This technology is designed to assist in targeting the deeper drilling to maximize the success of the program. It also has potential to identify additional sulphide lenses at depth that has been known to occur at other deposits in the Iberian Pyrite Belt which comprise several mineralized zones.

EMO_230320_photo1

Photo 1: IGT borehole EM geophysical equipment operating at La Romanera deposit

EMO_230320_Fig1

Figure 1: Plan map showing drill hole trace surface projections, La Romanera deposit

EMO_230320_Fig2

Figure 2: Longitudinal section showing intercepts in the Lower Lens, La Romanera Deposit


EMO_230320_Fig3

Figure 3: Longitudinal section showing intercepts in the Upper Lens, La Romanera Deposit


Table 1: Diamond drill hole data, La Romanera deposit

DDH Easting Northing Elevation azimuth dip depth
(m) 		FROM TO Width
(m) 		Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Au_g/t Ag_g/t LENS
LR022 646414 4172539 142 175 -66 271.2 204.0 213.0 9.0 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.32 7.6 LL
LR027 646802 4172735 150 197 -50 538.2 498.3 505.3 7.1 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.21 8.3 LL
LR031 646811 4172660 152 173 -62 524.6 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTS
LR036 646435 4172638 154 204 -69 378.7 297.5 300.3 2.8 0.4 2.2 5.8 2.03 117.5 UL
LR036 302.5 317.5 15.0 0.3 0.9 2.2 0.95 30.8 LL
LR039 646597 4172725 144 198 -60 495.0 439.4 466.2 26.8 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.49 12.0 UL
LR039 469.6 479.1 9.6 0.9 0.1 0.5 0.39 28.7 LL
LR048 646817 4172418 150 225 -66 306.5 200.4 211.8 11.4 0.2 1.5 6.4 1.21 83.8 UL
LR048 212.6 225.7 13.1 0.3 1.1 4.9 1.06 89.4 LL
LR055 646967 4172385 170 210 -75 308.6 292.5 297.5 4.9 0.3 1.6 4.7 1.01 98.8 LL
LR063 646967 4172385 170 237 -64 375.1 185.0 188.5 3.5 0.2 1.4 6.4 0.37 81.4 UL
LR063 259.9 266.2 6.3 0.1 1.0 2.4 1.04 29.1 LL
LR068 646780 4172582 154 190 -61 428.0 384.2 391.2 7.0 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.69 7.4 UL
LR068 404.0 412.2 8.2 0.4 6.6 16.4 1.06 240.4 LL
incl. 409.1 412.2 3.1 0.4 15.7 38.6 2.33 535.7 LL
LR070 646335 4172525 138 217 -51 168.1 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTS
LR072 646748 4172458 152 209 -73 345.8 260.8 265.4 4.6 0.1 2.3 2.8 1.96 72.7 UL
LR072 320.4 335.9 15.5 0.8 0.4 0.3 1.98 52.8 LL
LR099 646435 4172638 154 184 -77 479.3 401.1 410.1 9.0 0.3 0.6 0.5 1.03 43.4 UL
incl. 405.6 409.4 3.8 0.6 1.1 0.6 1.54 79.2 UL
LR110 646618 4172447 146 189 -51 207.4 140.1 162.6 22.5 0.2 2.6 5.1 3.17 91.0 LL
incl. 141.9 146.9 5.0 0.3 4.1 10.4 3.38 147.6 LL
LR120 646712 4172405 150 192 70 225.7 184.0 197.6 13.6 0.1 1.5 3.4 2.34 41.2 LL
incl. 192.4 197.1 4.7 0.1 1.6 3.9 3.37 57.4 LL



Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Drilling at La Romanera is HQ size and core is placed into core trays at the drill site and transported directly from the site to Emerita's coreshack (15Km) from Romanera and (8Km) from Infanta. Once the cores are received at Emerita's coreshack they are photographed and geotechnical logging is performed. Geological, mineralogical and structural logging follows and mineralized zones are identified. The samples are marked every 1m or less, and respecting lithological contacts, with most of the samples 1.0m long. The zone immediately above and below the mineralized zones are also sampled. Core samples are sawed in half and half of the core is returned to the core tray for future reference. Once the core samples are cut, bagged and tagged, they are shipped to the ALS laboratory in Seville by Emerita personnel where sample preparation is done. In Seville, ALS performs the mechanical preparation of the samples and then the pulps are sent to ALS Ireland (ICP) and ALS Romania (fire assay). The analysis at ALS Lab corresponds to the ME-ICPore (19 elements) package, together with the Au-AA23 fire assay (Gold).

10% of the analyzed samples correspond to control samples (fine blanks, coarse blanks, high, medium and low grade standards). In addition, 10% of pulps are reanalyzed at a second independent certified laboratory (AGQ Lab Sevilla). When the analysis is completed, the certificates are received from the laboratory and the QA/QC protocol identifies any deviation or anomaly in the results and the entire batch is reassayed in such case. Once the data is approved by the QA/QC protocol assays are entered digitally directly into the database.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Vincent Chen
+1 778 990 9433 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization of the IBW Project; the timing of assay results; the prospectivity of the Project; the timing and ability of the Company to produce Resource Estimate; the Company's ongoing exploration activities and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Images accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcf547ea-1350-4a2b-b327-b3d19f314175

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd23b6e5-6513-45df-bfde-4f7c1a6d9461

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8acbc0a-6241-44bc-9456-7304f2369f88

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9c6a932-424d-4fdb-b0c6-3b884a70569f


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita ResourcesTSXV:EMOBase Metals Investing
EMO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the " Offering "), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces Increase to "Bought Deal" Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (" Clarus ") and Research Capital Corporation (" Research Capital ") as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of its previously announced C$10,000,100 "bought deal" private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis 14,546,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$16,000,600 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $10,000,100 "Bought Deal" Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint book runners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 9,091,000 Units of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 1,363,650 Units at the same price, exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of up to two days prior to closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,015.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces Closing of $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 13,636,363 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 13,636,363 of units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering"). Mr. Eric Sprott has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entire Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
African Energy Metals Announces Share Consolidation

African Energy Metals Announces Share Consolidation

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") announced today it plans to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Common Share", the "Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) existing Common Shares for one (1) new Common Share (the "Consolidation").

Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have 20,067,964 issued and outstanding Common Shares. No fractional shares will be issued because of the Consolidation and all fractional interests will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Common Shares. Each shareholder's percentage of ownership in the Company and proportional voting power will remain unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Completes Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project

Xander Resources Completes Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 20, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second phase of its fully financed drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Receipt of Shareholder and Stock Exchange Approvals for Appian Joint Venture Transaction

Osisko Metals Announces Receipt of Shareholder and Stock Exchange Approvals for Appian Joint Venture Transaction

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it expects to close its previously-announced transaction with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian ") in late March or early April 2023 which will result in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals' Pine Point Project (the " Transaction "). To that end, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received the requisite shareholder and stock exchange approvals to close the Transaction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing up to $500,000

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing up to $500,000

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,666,667 common shares at a price of C$0.03 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to C$500,000 (the "Share Offering").

Voltage Metals logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

The Company may pay a finder's fee to certain finders of up to 3% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Share Offering for technical reporting, exploration of the Company's mining properties, potential strategic acquisitions, and general working capital.

The closing of the Share Offering is expected to occur on or about March 27 , 2023.  All securities issued pursuant to the Share Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Voltage Metals

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with an experienced team focused on battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company's mission is to create shareholder value by exploring and developing projects that display sound geology and discovery potential.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/17/c6308.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Arranges Shares for Debt Transactions

Xander Resources Arranges Shares for Debt Transactions

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements to settle $77,357 of indebtedness by the issuance of 2,210,198 common shares of the Company at $0.035 per share. The outstanding debt was owed to two former officers andor directors of the Company as part of their severance packages. The settlements are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All shares to be issued pursuant to the settlements will be subject to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions. The shares to be issued have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
African Energy Metals Announces Extension on Mali Acquisition Agreement

African Energy Metals Announces Extension on Mali Acquisition Agreement

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company and GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx") have agreed to extend the outside date of the share purchase agreement announced on January 18, 2023 from March 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023. The extension provides for additional time to obtain documents required to comply with the TSXV filing requirements including updated technical reports.

AboutAfricanEnergyMetals

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling at Anatacau West and Kicks off 2023 Exploration Campaign

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

Uranium Energy Corp Appoints Trecia Canty to the Board of Directors

Building A World-Class Zero Carbon Manganese Business

Related News

Resource Investing

Change in Company Secretary

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Equinox Leads Gold and Silver Miners Higher

Resource Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Vertical Exploration Rises 100 Percent

Gold Investing

Ecuador Operations Unaffected By Earthquake

Gold Investing

Ramelius Makes Recommended Takeover Offer for Breaker Resources: Bid Implementation Agreement

rare earth investing

Investor Call Makuutu Rare Earths Project Dfs Confirmation Of Techical And Financial Viability

rare earth investing

Makuutu Stage 1 DFS Confirms Technical And Financial Viability For Sustainable, Long-Life Supply Of Magnet And Heavy Rare Earths, Maiden Ore Reserve Estimate

×