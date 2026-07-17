Emerita Announces CFO Transition

Emerita Announces CFO Transition

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQX: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that it has appointed Ian Fodie as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Gregory Duras is no longer serving as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Fodie has over 35 years of experience in high-growth industries, including biotechnology, life-sciences, technology, exploration and development, and entertainment, with international activities focused on intangible and real properties. He has a track record of identifying and improving profitability and operational sustainability, with more than 25 years of public company experience. Mr. Fodie is recognized for his reputation of integrity by bankers, investment groups, shareholders, and boards.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain, with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

David Patterson, Chairman of the Board of Directors
info@emeritaresources.com
+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)

www.emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment of the Company's Chief Financial Officer and the Company's future plans and objectives. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the Company's ability to successfully transition its financial leadership responsibilities; risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita Resources EMO:CC tsxv:emo OTCQB:EMOTF base metals investing
EMO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources

Zinc Exploration in Northern Spain

Zinc Exploration in Northern Spain Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Identifies High Priority Drill Targets Across 2.4 Kilometres to Drive the Next Phase of Exploration at Silver Hill

Metalsource Mining Identifies High Priority Drill Targets Across 2.4 Kilometres to Drive the Next Phase of Exploration at Silver Hill

Newly identified targets exhibit geophysical characteristics analogous to the Company's successful drilling, supporting accelerated exploration of a growing polymetallic system that remains open along strike, down dip and beyond the historic mine footprint. Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE:... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of its 2026 Exploration Programs on its PIL & ATTY Properties

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of its 2026 Exploration Programs on its PIL & ATTY Properties

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to report the start of its exploration programs on the PIL & ATTY Properties in the Toodoggone mining district of British Columbia. Both programs are 100% funded by Freeport-McMoRan Mineral... Keep Reading...
Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation and Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation and Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to provide a joint press release with the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation. Representatives of Cascadia, including Graham Downs (President and CEO), met with Chief Blackjack and members of his council and... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Starts Drill Camp Construction at the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Starts Drill Camp Construction at the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that construction of a 30-person fly-in camp is underway as per schedule at its Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect, located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's... Keep Reading...
Red Metal's Carrizal IP Survey Defines a Chargeability Trend Across All Six Consecutive Lines, Open at Depth

Red Metal's Carrizal IP Survey Defines a Chargeability Trend Across All Six Consecutive Lines, Open at Depth

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC PINK: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to report preliminary results from the three-dimensional ("3D") induced polarization ("IP") survey announced on April 28th. The initial results over the southern block of its... Keep Reading...
High-Grade Copper-Gold Extends Red Hill To 550m Strike

High-Grade Copper-Gold Extends Red Hill To 550m Strike

Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced High-Grade Copper-Gold Extends Red Hill To 550m StrikeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GGA

Generation Uranium Announces CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV Delisting

After Expected Business Combination of Gold Resource and Goldgroup Mining, Combined Company Will Be Ineligible for Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor Index Due to National Eligibility Requirements

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Related News

copper investing

Craig Parry: The World Needs More Copper, But New Mines Aren't Coming Fast Enough

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GGA

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV Delisting

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: CGN Resources Spikes on Maiden Gold Drilling

gold investing

Tavi Costa: Gold, Silver, Copper — Outlook, Plus My Strategy Now

gold investing

Rick Rule: Oil Bull Case, Plus the Only 3 Gold Stocks You Need

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Stocks: 5 Biggest ASX Companies in 2026