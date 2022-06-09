Company NewsInvesting News

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

With a world in turmoil… rising inflation, COVID, rising gas prices, and not least of which, the war in Ukraine, there is much uncertainty in business and among investors. All the aforementioned, whether singularly or collectively, can and are impacting businesses. As such, we took a moment to communicate directly with KWESST Micro Systems Inc's (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) Executive Chairman David Luxton to discuss changing global conditions and KWESST's perpetual effort to grow its business.

KWESST, as you should recall, develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries. The Company counts the US military and major global defense contractors as its customers.

EMR: KWESST describes its business as "Next Generation Tactical Systems." What does that really mean, and how has the war in Ukraine changed the need for what KWESST does?

Luxton: KWESST's "next-generation tactical systems" protect soldiers on the ground and make them more operationally effective by providing real-time situational awareness information on their smartphones, precision targeting, and counter-measures against threats like electronic detection and battlefield lasers.

The war in Ukraine is certainly a game changer, and the next-generation systems we've developed for tomorrow's conflicts are required sooner because tomorrow's conflicts are suddenly here today , against all expectations.

We're seeing, especially, accelerated and in some cases urgent interest in our Phantom electronic decoy and our Battlefield Laser Defense System for NATO forces deploying to the Baltic region who might face the same Russian threats as Ukrainian forces.

It's worth noting that a big part of modern conflict is fought invisibly in the electro-magnetic spectrum, as well as with guns and steel on the ground. Enemy forces can readily locate Ukrainian or NATO troops from the electronic signatures given off by their radio, cell phone and data communications. They then target them with precision munitions –something the Ukrainians are acutely aware of from previous devastating attacks. KWESST's Phantom electronic decoy mitigates this threat by creating false or "phantom" signals across the battlefield that appear to be NATO communications, thus deceiving and confusing adversaries. We are currently processing several NATO requests for the Phantom system. We are also accelerating ramp-up of production in anticipation of potential orders for early delivery.

Lasers are also a modern threat. They're used to locate potential targets and to "paint" or tag them with an invisible electronic bullseye so that smart munitions can lock on for the kill. As well, there are now weaponized anti-personnel lasers that can detect anything optical such as sniper scopes, binoculars, range finders -even eyeballs- then zap them with a high-power laser energy beam and melt them. We spent the last three years developing a counter measure to this threat that will alert troops when lasers are present and even locate their source so they can be attacked and destroyed. This Battlefield Laser Defense System is now available, and we are expecting the first order from an overseas NATO country any day now.

EMR: You recently announced a financing that is earmarked to help the Company fulfill orders related to the conflict. Can you expand a little on why it was needed?

Luxton: In March we did a $2 million financing among insiders and a few of our larger shareholders just to be prudent in the face of volatile capital markets. The use of funds was to accelerate production and build inventory in the face of a changed operating environment as war broke out. Given the outsized returns on product sales this was a sensible investment, especially with the concerted NATO response and the need to urgently modernize NATO forces.

EMR: How significantly will the use of the Company's products in Ukraine increase revenue and visibility for the Company's technology?

Luxton: The war in the Ukraine has elevated KWESST's visibility with NATO nations and intensified the pace of inquiries for our products.

In the very short term, we recognize that Ukraine's immediate and urgent need is for warfighting equipment like jets, missiles and missile defense systems and anti-tank munitions. KWESST provides next-generation protective systems , not warfighting munitions. Although some of KWESST's systems may be earmarked for the Ukraine, the overall pattern we are seeing is NATO countries seeking to procure for their own use in the event of a wider conflict. As with any military equipment, it's not just a matter of delivering a piece of equipment. New systems, require training and technical support to bring them into service. It's much more challenging to provide that once the shooting and bombing starts. So, we expect interest from NATO to translate into orders primarily for its own forces, with perhaps some sponsored supply into the Ukraine.

EMR: What should investors know about where the Company is headed?

Luxton: KWESST is a pure play in the defense and security market and could see accelerated growth in a time of war and as countries everywhere massively increase their defense spending and modernize what's called their "soldier systems." KWESST's systems fit squarely within the plans of NATO forces to "digitize" the soldier, refit legacy weapon systems with integrated electronic sighting systems, equip soldiers with miniaturized tactical electronic warfare devices, and provide protective equipment against lasers. We believe these could become essential and ubiquitous in future conflicts, much like jammers against roadside bombs during the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts. Those future conflicts have sadly now arrived, sooner than anyone anticipated, and defense stocks are already beginning to benefit.

EMR: What else should our readers know about the impact of this conflict, directly and indirectly, David?

Luxton: As someone in the defense industry who has had to closely observe changes in geopolitical dynamics over many years, I share the view of expert analysts who see the invasion of Ukraine as the front line in what could become a gloves-off regional or even global conflict of democracies against brutal autocratic regimes. However this plays out, NATO and Western nations have woken up and a re-set in global security arrangements is underway and will be many years coalescing into something new. KWESST is well positioned to benefit from the inevitable modernization of forces that will occur throughout this re-set over the coming years. It is therefore a good time to be in this business, though, sadly, a dangerous new era for the world.

In the short term, we seek to assist Ukraine any way we can. Exactly how we might do that is of course a matter of security sensitivity. However, we anticipate that this will be through the supply of our systems to nations sponsoring military aid to the Ukraine as well as procurements for NATO forces deployed in the region. Even in war things may not happen overnight… I remember how long it took to field jammers against roadside bombs in the Middle East conflict. But sheer necessity will prevail, and KWESST is favorably positioned to benefit from the soldier modernization programs involved in what is likely to be a long game for years to come.

EMR: Thank you, Mr. Luxton.

Luxton: My pleasure.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at: http://www.emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC was paid one hundred fifty thousand dollars by KWESST Micro Systems, Inc. on 03/08/2021. EMC and KWESST extended the agreement on 06/08/2021 and EMC has since been paid an additional six hundred thousand dollars. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave STE 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

KWESSTEmerging Tech Investing
KWE:CA
KWESST Completes First Phase of Contract Delivery For TASCS to U.S. Military Customer

KWESST Completes First Phase of Contract Delivery For TASCS to U.S. Military Customer

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV:KWE) (“KWESST” or “the Company”) today announced the successful completion of the first phase of three deliverables under a contract to support a U.S. military customer featuring the Company’s signature Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System” (“TASCS”).

This first deliverable under a $500,000 (CAD) contract demonstrated the TASCS Integrated Fires Module (“IFM”) on mortars and the Augmented Weapon Sight (“AWS”), a system developed by AeroVironment Inc. (“AeroVironment”) and KWESST to provide real-time situational awareness and targeting information. AWS streams Full Motion Video (“FMV”) from an overhead Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV” or “drone”) manufactured by AeroVironment into the TASCS architecture for the purpose of target identification, accurate first-shot hits and real-time Battle Damage Assessment (“BDA”). The AWS system has been an ongoing collaboration between KWESST and AeroVironment.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Announces International Dealer Awarded Sole Source Provider Contract for Airocide's FDA Class II Listed Medical Device

Applied UV Announces International Dealer Awarded Sole Source Provider Contract for Airocide's FDA Class II Listed Medical Device

Airocide to be Deployed in Pakistan Government Hospitals

Expands Global Footprint with Distribution Now in 52 Countries

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Enters India via Virtual Kitchen Services Agreement with Kitchens Centre

JustKitchen Enters India via Virtual Kitchen Services Agreement with Kitchens Centre

The Company has Signed an Agreement with India's Largest Co-Shared Kitchen Space Provider to Offer a Variety of its Delivery-Only Food Brands in Tranches Across the Large, New Market

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce it has signed a royalty-based Virtual Kitchen Services Agreement (the " Agreement ") with Cloud Retail Solutions Private Limited doing business as Kitchens Centre (" Kitchens Centre "), which is located in New Delhi, India . Effective April 16, 2022 the Agreement makes JustKitchen's portfolio of food brands available for delivery in the large, new Indian market, which is planned to be authorized and deployed in multiple tranches.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Launches $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Launches $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has engaged Ascenta Finance Corp. ("Ascenta") to lead a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until the date that is twelve (12) months from the Closing Date, as defined herein. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

The Common Shares and the Warrants will be subject to a statutory four month hold period under applicable securities laws and the certificates evidencing the Common Shares and the Warrants will bear a legend to that effect. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2022 or such other date as the Company may determine (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Presenting at Upcoming Conferences

LD Micro on June 7-8th

2022 OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference on June 16th

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on The RedChip Money Report

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on The RedChip Money Report

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF), a developer of next-generation tactical systems for military, security, and personal defense markets, today announced that an interview with Executive Chairman David E. Luxton will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, June 4, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today™. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces First Deployment of Development Capital for Renewable Natural Gas Project

Greenlane Renewables Announces First Deployment of Development Capital for Renewable Natural Gas Project

~Convertible loan provided to a  development company focused on dairy cluster RNG projects in California~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) through its subsidiary, Greenlane Renewables Capital Inc., is pleased to announce its first deployment of development capital to a company focused on developing renewable natural gas ("RNG") projects in California based on the dairy cluster model.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×