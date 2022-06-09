Energy Investing News

Not so long ago we began coverage of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) which holds diversified uranium assets strategically positioned in the United States and Australia that have been chosen for their low-cost production potential. If you're new to the story, global events have changed the market for uranium which has renewed interest in the United States' uranium exploration and increased interest in Australia, already a top international producer.

It goes without saying that when macroeconomic or geopolitical events occur and there is a perception that market value for a commodity is about to change for the better, that there can be reciprocal actions to get involved, to buy land or fields to mine or till for this real or perceived opportunity.

Then there are those who are already there, ready for the moment at hand.

Such is the case for Laramide which just announced "the commencement of a diamond drill program at its Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia."

Here's a link to the full release .

According to the release, "The current phase of the Australian 2022 drilling program is focused on an initial test of a potential satellite deposit called the Amphitheatre prospect ("Amphitheatre"), which is located approximately 16.5km NE of the Junnagunna deposit, one of the three mineralized zones comprising the Westmoreland mineral resource."

For us, it's a possible turning point for Laramide as they formally begin to take to the earth anew. Laramide's President and CEO Marc Henderson notes the importance of the moment in the release:

"We are pleased to be drilling and actively exploring again in Australia and have been encouraged by the dramatic improvement in the uranium price, which is finally beginning to reflect very tight supply /demand fundamentals in the sector. The broader energy supply constraints, a renewed emphasis on energy security of supply including the provenance of the supply, and the focus on transitioning to the production of clean energy are expected to contribute to the price fundamentals of uranium mining."

Laramide being back in the ground in Australia certainly warrants watching in a global market like this one.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC is under contract to receive $100,000 by Laramide Resources Ltd. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

