Emerging Growth Research Releases Flash Report on Gensource Potash; Highlights ASEAN Partnership and Path Toward FID

Emerging Growth Research Releases Flash Report on Gensource Potash; Highlights ASEAN Partnership and Path Toward FID

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today released a Flash Report on Gensource Potash Corp. (TSXV:GSP,OTC:AGCCF)(FRA:UGN)(OTC:AGCCF), highlighting recent strategic developments that we believe mark a pivotal step toward a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Company's flagship Tugaske Project.

The Flash Report emphasizes Gensource's recently announced Exclusivity Agreement with a large Southeast Asian (ASEAN) conglomerate, which outlines a framework for both a long-term offtake agreement and a proposed investment structure to fully fund construction at an expanded capacity of 500,000 tonnes per year.

Key Highlights:

  • Transformational ASEAN Partnership: The exclusivity agreement establishes a pathway for a fully funded construction solution, combining long-term supply commitments with potential equity investment. Importantly, the partner has committed to funding the Technical Update process, a critical milestone ahead of FID.

  • De-Risked Development Pathway: With the ASEAN partner funding engineering and cost updates, Gensource advances toward FID without immediate dilution to existing shareholders, significantly reducing near-term financing risk.

  • Advanced Project Status: The Tugaske Project is among the most advanced greenfield potash developments globally, having completed a bankable feasibility study, FEED engineering, environmental approvals, and site acquisition.

  • Strong Project Economics: Based on prior technical studies, Tugaske demonstrates robust economics, including a 21.39% after-tax IRR and low operating costs, positioning it in the bottom quartile of the global cost curve. Expansion to 500,000 tonnes per year is expected to further enhance efficiencies.

  • ESG-Focused Extraction Method: Gensource's proprietary process eliminates surface tailings and significantly reduces water usage, offering a differentiated and environmentally sustainable approach to potash production.

  • Secured Offtake Strategy: The Company maintains a binding offtake agreement covering 100% of initial production with a U.S.-based partner, while the ASEAN agreement contemplates full offtake coverage at the expanded production level.

  • Valuation Opportunity: Gensource currently trades at a significant discount to peer EV/resource multiples. We believe this gap may narrow as the ASEAN partnership progresses and the Company moves closer to FID.

We believe the combination of a fully funded development pathway, strong project economics, and a differentiated ESG profile positions Gensource as a compelling emerging opportunity within the global fertilizer sector.

For a copy of the full Flash Report, please download the attached pdf report.
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1162719/gensource-potash-corp-gsp-flash-report-4302026.pdf

Emerging Growth Conference Presentation:

Emerging Growth Research invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend Gensource's real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference. This live, interactive online event will provide existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO - Mike Ferguson. Gensource will be presenting at 9:40 am to 10:10 am Eastern Time on May 6, 2026. Mr. Ferguson will provide a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event. Please register here or below to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1755070&tp_key=280dc3ffe3&sti=gsp

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link after the event.

About Gensource Potash
Gensource Potash Corp. is a fertilizer development company focused on a sustainable, modular approach to potash production. The Company's 100%-owned Tugaske Project in Saskatchewan represents one of the most advanced greenfield potash projects in North America, with the potential for scalable, multi-module production.

About Emerging Growth Research
Emerging Growth Research is an independent equity research firm providing institutional-quality analysis on emerging and growth-stage companies. The firm delivers ongoing research coverage - including Flash Reports on material developments - to enhance transparency and broaden market awareness for companies participating in the Emerging Growth Conference platform.

Contact:
Emerging Growth Research
Research@EmergingGrowth.com
www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, financial performance, and future expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and disclosures before making investment decisions.

SOURCE: Gensource Potash Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gensource Potash CorporationGSP:CCtsxv:gspplatinum investing
GSP:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gensource Potash Corporation

Gensource Potash Corporation

Keep Reading...
Commodity price board showing metal names and price changes with arrows.

The Next Safe Haven? Platinum's "Mojo" Attracting Investor Demand

Platinum may be the most undervalued precious metal, giving it plenty of upside for a catch-up trade. Platinum was the second best-performing metal last year, gaining about 120 percent in 2025. Now the market’s strong fundamentals are carrying over in 2026 with a wide range of investment... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum Records Biggest Deficit Ever in 2025, What's Next?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, breaks down platinum supply, demand and price dynamics in 2026. While this year's platinum market deficit is expected to be much smaller than 2025's record shortfall, many of the precious metal's key drivers are still... Keep Reading...
Stacks of shiny platinum bars.

WPIC: Platinum Market Heading for Fourth Straight Deficit in 2026

The global platinum market is expected to remain in deficit for a fourth consecutive year in 2026, even as supply begins to stabilize and demand moderates following a sharp rally in the metal’s price.New projections from the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) show a deficit of about... Keep Reading...
Silver platinum bars with "Pt 99.98" and "10oz" inscriptions.

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

Rakuten Securities has launched a new platinum-focused investment trust, expanding access to precious metals exposure in Japan at a time of rising global interest in commodities.The Rakuten Platinum Fund broadens the range of investment options available to Japanese retail investors by offering... Keep Reading...
4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

Platinum may be rare, but it is the third most-traded precious metal in the world, behind gold and silver. The world’s platinum demand varies widely across many sectors. Most notably, platinum metal is used in autocatalysts and jewelry, as well as for medical and industrial purposes. Those... Keep Reading...
Hand holding phone with Ivanhoe Mines logo; website in the background.

Ivanhoe Continues Platreef Expansion After Successful 2025 Ramp Up

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) is pushing ahead with the development of its Platreef project in South Africa, announcing its first sale of concentrate and saying the project remains on schedule.Platreef officially opened last year, and the Phase 1 concentrator produced its first batch of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Minerals Announces Grant of Options and Provides Update on Finder's Fees and Commissions

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Partial Settlement and Amendment and Restatement of Convertible Loan Facilities

Westport to Showcase High?Pressure CNG Fuel System for North American Heavy?Duty Fleets at ACT Expo 2026

Cartier Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. Under Symbol ECRFF

Related News

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Grant of Options and Provides Update on Finder's Fees and Commissions

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Partial Settlement and Amendment and Restatement of Convertible Loan Facilities

Westport to Showcase High?Pressure CNG Fuel System for North American Heavy?Duty Fleets at ACT Expo 2026

precious metals investing

Cartier Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. Under Symbol ECRFF

base metals investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Files Annual Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

energy investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces an Upcoming Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

energy investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Revised and Improved Earn-In Terms and Upcoming Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project