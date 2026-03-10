Emergent Metals Corp. Converts Lease to Ownership of 185 Mineral Claims at Golden Arrow, NV

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 10, 2026 Emergent Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMR,OTC:EGMCF, OTC: EGMCF, FRA: EML, MUN: ELM) ("Emergent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Emergent's subsidiary, Golden Arrow Mining Corporation ("GAMC"), has entered into a lease termination agreement (the "Termination Agreement") with Maverix Metals (Nevada) Inc. ("Maverix NV"), an indirect subsidiary of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) ("Triple Flag"). Pursuant to the Termination Agreement and certain ancillary documents, Maverix NV has effected the transfer of 185 unpatented mineral claims historically known as the Baughman Claims (collectively, the "Conveyed Property") to GAMC.
Maverix NV will retain a reserved royalty (the "Reserved Royalty") on both the Conveyed Property and 292 additional unpatented mineral claims in the area of influence (the "AOI Property", and together with the Conveyed Property, the "Royalty Property") designated in the original Baughman lease agreement and subsequent amendments (together, the "Lease"), which Reserved Royalty consists of an advance minimum royalty ("AMR") and a production net smelter returns royalty ("NSR"). The AMR is US$25,000 per year, and the NSR is 3% once the Royalty Property reaches the production stage. GAMC has the ability to acquire 1% of the NSR, at any time, for US$1,000,000.
The result of the transactions described above is that the Lease has been terminated, GAMC has obtained ownership of the Conveyed Property, and Maverix NV has retained a reserved royalty interest in the Conveyed Property and the AOI Property.
In connection with the Termination Agreement, and in order to satisfy all past due and unpaid AMR payments owing by GAMC to Maverix NV under the Lease, Emergent and Maverix Metals Inc., the parent company of Maverix NV and a subsidiary of Triple Flag ("Maverix Canada") , have entered into a debt conversion agreement (the "Conversion Agreement") pursuant to which Emergent has agreed to issue 1,767,565 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") to Maverix Canada at a deemed price of $0.11625 per Share, representing US$150,000 in debt converted into Canadian dollars at an exchange rate of US$0.73 per C$1.00 (the "Debt Conversion"). The Company is proposing to issue the foregoing Shares to Maverix Canada, which will be subject to a standard hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, in order to preserve its available cash.
Both the Debt Conversion and the Conversion Agreement are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
David Watkinson, Emergent's President and CEO, stated, "This transaction allows Emergent to consolidate 100% ownership in the 494 unpatented and 17 patented claims that make up the Golden Arrow Property, subject to underlying royalties. Triple Flag, as a royalty company, will retain a royalty interest in certain claims".
Emergent Retains Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH
Emergent also announces that it has entered into an investor relations and digital marketing services agreement dated March 9, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH ("Plutus"), a German limited liability corporation with its principal address at Buchtstrasse 13, 28195 Bremen, Germany.
Plutus has been retained to provide European-focused investor awareness and digital marketing services, including consultation regarding investor positioning in European capital markets (with a focus on the German-speaking investment community), preparation and distribution of Company-approved advertorial content and sponsored articles, digital media buying and placement on European financial media platforms and investor portals, banner and display advertising, and related campaign analytics and reporting, all subject to the Company's oversight and prior written approval.
In connection with certain European media platforms, campaign-related publications may be carried out under the imprint of Orange Unicorn Ltd. ("Orange Unicorn"), of 132–134 Great Ancoats Street, Manchester, M4 6DE, United Kingdom, which may act as a technical publisher-of-record. Orange Unicorn will act solely as a technical publisher-of-record and will not provide investor relations, promotional strategy, market-making or trading services to the Company. Orange Unicorn will also not receive compensation from the Company.
The Agreement will commence upon acceptance by the Exchange and will continue for a period of 12 months from the date of such acceptance, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms.
In consideration for the services of Plutus, the Company has authorized a maximum aggregate budget of up to €250,000 over the 12-month term of the Agreement, consisting of (i) fees payable to Plutus for strategic, advisory and campaign management services, and (ii) third-party media, advertising and related vendor costs incurred in connection with approved campaigns. No compensation is payable until the Agreement has been accepted by the Exchange. Compensation is not contingent upon trading volume, share price, or other market performance metrics, and no securities of the Company will be issued to Plutus as compensation under the Agreement.
Plutus and its principal, Marco Messina, are at arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither Plutus nor its principal nor Orange Unicorn owns any securities of the Company or has any right to acquire securities of the Company. The Agreement and the engagement of Plutus are subject to acceptance by the Exchange in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities and applicable securities laws.
About Emergent
Emergent is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sales, joint ventures, options, royalties, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders – an acquisition and divestiture business model.
In Nevada, Emergent's Golden Arrow Property is an advanced-stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource and a Plan of Operations and Environmental Assessment in place to conduct a major drilling program. As announced by press release on September 29, 2025, Emergent is in the process of selling Golden Arrow to Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR). New York Canyon is an advanced-stage copper skarn and porphyry exploration property. The West Santa Fe Property is a gold, silver, and base metal property, subject to a Lease with an Option to Purchase Agreement with Lahontan Gold Corporation (TSXV: LG). Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of Rawhide Mine.
In Quebec, the Casa South Property is a gold exploration property located south of and adjacent to Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE: HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine and north of and adjacent to IAMGOLD Corporation's (NYSE: IAG) Gemini Turgeon Property. The Trecesson Property is a gold exploration property located about 50 km north of the Val d'Or mining camp.
Emergent has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Gold Project, being advanced by Troilus Mining Corporation (TSX: TLG) toward production. The Company has a 1% NSR in the East-West Property, part of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Canadian Malartic Complex. Emergent also has a 1% NSR on the York Property, part of Lahontan Gold's (TSXV: LG) Santa Fe Project in Nevada is also being advanced toward production.
Note that the location of Emergent's properties adjacent to producing or past-producing mines or advanced-stage properties does not guarantee exploration success at Emergent's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated.
For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emergentmetals.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.
Tel: 530-271-0679 Ext 101
Email: info@emergentmetals.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding exploration results, exploration potential, future exploration plans, the requirement for additional work to verify historic data, and the Company's business strategy, plans, and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar expressions, and the negative form thereof, are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results, commodity price fluctuations, regulatory approvals, permitting, and general economic, market, and business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.