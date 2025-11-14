Emergent Metals Corp. Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, November 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Emergent Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMR, OTC: EGMCF, FRA: EML, BSE: EML, MUN: ELM) (" Emergent " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN$500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.10 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
Certain insiders of the Company may acquire Units in the Offering. Any participation by insiders in the Private Placement would constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). However, the Company expects such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
Emergent intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes. The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.
In addition, Emergent announces the resignation of Joseph Mullin as a director of the Company, effective November 19, 2025. Mr. Mullin was scheduled for election as a director at Emergent's Annual General Meeting, scheduled for December 11, 2025. He will no longer be eligible for appointment at that meeting.
About Emergent
Emergent is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sales, joint ventures, options, royalties, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders – an acquisition and divestiture (" A&D ") business model.
In Nevada, Emergent's Golden Arrow Property is an advanced-stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource and a Plan of Operations and Environmental Assessment in place to conduct a major drilling program. New York Canyon is an advanced-stage copper skarn and porphyry exploration property. The West Santa Fe Property is a gold, silver, and base metal property, subject to a Lease with an Option to Purchase Agreement with Lahontan Gold Corporation ( TSXV: LG ). Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of Rawhide Mine.
In Quebec, the Casa South Property is a gold exploration property located south of and adjacent to Hecla Mining Company's ( NYSE: HL ) operating Casa Berardi Mine and north of and adjacent to IAMGOLD Corporation's ( NYSE: IAG ) Gemini Turgeon Property. The Trecesson Property is a gold exploration property located about 50 km north of the Val d'Or mining camp. Emergent has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Gold Project, being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation ( TSX: TLG ). Emergent has a 1% NSR in the East-West Property, part of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Canadian Malartic Complex ( NYSE: AEM ). Emergent also has a 1% NSR on the York Property, part of Lahontan Gold's Santa Fe Project.
Note that the location of Emergent's properties adjacent to producing or past-producing mines or advanced-stage properties does not guarantee exploration success at Emergent's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated.
Qualified Person
All scientific and technical information disclosed in this new release was reviewed and approved by David Watkinson, P.Eng., an employee of Emergent and a non-independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance, and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca, and readers are urged to review these materials, including any technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.
