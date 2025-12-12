ELSE NUTRITION ANNOUNCES FURTHER EXTENSION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ELSE NUTRITION ANNOUNCES FURTHER EXTENSION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY) (OTCPINK: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) (the "Company") announces that further to its news releases dated June 19, 2025 and August 1, 2025, the Company will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders for 2025 on December 29, 2025.  A notice, management information circular, and form of proxy have been mailed to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2025.  The Company has received approval from the TSX for the extension of the date to hold its annual general meeting.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

  • "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit
  • #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category
  • "Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo
  • Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category
  • During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

For more information, visit www.elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company filing its interim financial statements and MD&A. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and assumptions include, among others, variations in market conditions; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to access further funding, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies. In addition, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

