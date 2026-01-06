Eloro Resources' Final Payment to Acquire the Iska Iska Silver-Tin Polymetallic Project, Potosi Department, Bolivia Deferred for One Month

Eloro Resources' Final Payment to Acquire the Iska Iska Silver-Tin Polymetallic Project, Potosi Department, Bolivia Deferred for One Month

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX:ELO)(OTCQX:ELRRF)(FSE:P2QM) ("Eloro", or the "Company") announces that, by mutual agreement with Empresa Minera Villegas S.R.L. ("Minera Villegas"), the title holder of the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department, southern Bolivia ("Iska Iska"), the final payment required for Eloro to earn a 100% interest in Iska Iska has been deferred by one month to February 6, 2026, to allow for the completion of the required closing documentation.

Further to the completion of a $14 million financing last September and the recent exercises of warrants, the Company is well funded to complete its final Iska Iska option payment and advance the next stage of exploration and development.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Eloro Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Eloro Resources Ltd.ELO:CCTSXV:ELOGold Investing
ELO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce production results for 2025 at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru. The Company is also pleased to... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV:JUGR)

Juggernaut Exploration

Keep Reading...
Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold interceptsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Closeup of fibrous mineral with dark needle-like crystals radiating outward.

Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals

Utah may be best known for its copper and gold legacy, but hidden beneath its rugged terrain lies one of the most overlooked critical mineral opportunities in the US: antimony. With global supply heavily concentrated in China and export restrictions tightening, Utah’s underexplored antimony... Keep Reading...
The super pit, or Fimiston open pit.

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

With the gold price continuing to hover near all-time highs and major producers scouring the globe for new large-scale deposits, one type of gold system is emerging as a potential game changer. Intrusion-related gold systems (IRGS) have already yielded multimillion-ounce mines, like Kinross... Keep Reading...
Sandymount, Otago Peninsula, Dunedin, South Island, New Zealand.

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Despite its rich mining legacy, New Zealand remains one of the most underexplored frontiers for gold in the developed world. Now, with advanced exploration tools and a new generation of explorers, the country is emerging as a hotbed of untapped investment opportunity.Modern exploration... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Closing of $50 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Locksley Confirms Continuous High Grade Mineralized Silver Corridor at its Mojave Project in California

Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Related News

Battery Metals Outlook: World Edition

battery metals investing

Battery Metals Outlook

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Closing of $50 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

resource investing

Policy Uncertainty Is Driving Mining Capital Out of Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Confirms Continuous High Grade Mineralized Silver Corridor at its Mojave Project in California

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero