Eloro Resources Announces the Retirement of Dr. William Pearson as Executive Vice President, Exploration

Eloro Resources Announces the Retirement of Dr. William Pearson as Executive Vice President, Exploration

Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) ("Eloro", or the "Company") announces the retirement of Dr. William Pearson, P.Geo. as the Company's Executive Vice President, Exploration effective March 31, 2026, after which he will remain with the Company as Senior Technical Advisor. He will be retiring after more than 50 years of managing exploration programs across Canada and around the world. Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo., Eloro's Executive Vice President, Latin America will assume the responsibilities formerly held by Dr. Pearson.

Eloro CEO Thomas Larsen stated: "On behalf of the entire team at Eloro, I would like to acknowledge and thank Bill for his immense contributions, not only with the co-discovery and growth of the Company's flagship giant Iska Iska Ag-Sn-Polymetallic Project, but also to his decades of service to Professional Geoscientists Ontario, where he served as the founding President. Bill's vast experience and knowledge of large mineralized systems, especially throughout the Americas, was instrumental in leading Eloro to Bolivia and Iska Iska, with the introduction of Dr. Arce to the Company."

"His prior success as VP, Exploration for Desert Sun Mining Corp. (taken over by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2006), Executive VP, Exploration for Central Sun (taken over by B2Gold Inc. in 2009), and President and CEO of Coastal Gold Corp. (taken over by First Mining in 2015) is a true testament to his immense geological knowledge," added Mr. Larsen. "On a personal note, I am privileged to have worked side by side with Bill in various exploration projects and greatly benefitted from his advice and professionalism. We thank Bill for his considerable contributions to Eloro to date as we advance the Iska Iska project and look forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise as Senior Technical Advisor to the Company."

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo., Eloro's Executive Vice President Operations, Latin America, added: "I want to sincerely thank Dr. Bill Pearson for the honour of working closely together with him and for introducing and inviting me to be part of Eloro. It has been a privilege to learn from Bill's experience and vision for more than ten years and I look forward to continue to collaborate and achieve great results."

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of precious and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro, through its Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza SRL, has a 99% joint venture interest and a 100% economic participation interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283558

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

eloro-resources-ltdelo-cctsxv-elogold-investing
ELO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has entered into an option agreement dated February 9, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") with Go Metals Corp. ("Go Metals") to acquire the Monster IOCG project (the "Monster Project"), located approximately 90... Keep Reading...
Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Investor PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Dr. Adam Trexler: Physical Gold Market Broken, Crisis Unfolding Now

Dr. Adam Trexler: Physical Gold Market Broken, Crisis Unfolding Now

Dr. Adam Trexler, founder and president of Valaurum, shares his thoughts on gold, identifying a key issue he sees developing in the physical market. "There's a crisis in the physical gold market," he said, explaining that sector participants need to figure out how to serve investors who want to... Keep Reading...
Gold cube labeled "buy" and "sell," stock chart in background.

Trevor Hall: Bull Markets Don’t Always Mean Big Returns

Clear Commodity Network CEO and Mining Stock Daily host Trevor Hall opened his talk at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) with a strong message: It is still possible to go broke in a bull market.“I want to start with the simple but uncomfortable truth: most investors don't lose... Keep Reading...
Miner inspecting ore rocks on a conveyor in New South Wales, Australia.

How Near-term Production is Changing the Junior Gold Exploration Model

Junior gold companies have traditionally been defined by exploration: identifying prospective ground, drilling to delineate a resource and, ideally, monetising that discovery through a sale or joint venture with a larger producer. While this model has delivered success in the past, changing... Keep Reading...
Sunset view to railway carriages for transportation of bauxite ore on train tracks

Gold Exploration in Guinea: An Emerging Opportunity in West Africa

While much of West Africa’s gold exploration spotlight has historically fallen on countries like Ghana and Mali, Guinea is increasingly emerging as a quiet outlier — a country with proven gold endowment, expansive underexplored terrain and a growing number of active exploration programs. Despite... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 12, 2025

Related News

silver-investing

Ten Bodies Found as Mexico Probes January Kidnapping at Vizsla Silver Site

base-metals-investing

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

energy-investing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

precious-metals-investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 12, 2025

precious-metals-investing

Mayfair Gold Presents the Initial Results from the 2025 Grade Control Drilling Program at the Fenn-Gib Project

precious-metals-investing

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Approval of Warrants Extension