Eloro Resources Announces Closing of Bought Deal LIFE Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$17 Million

Eloro Resources Announces Closing of Bought Deal LIFE Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$17 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO; FSE: P2QM) ("Eloro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$17,000,360, which includes the exercise in full of the over-allotment option. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company sold 6,538,600 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$2.60 per Common Share (the "Offering Price"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation acted as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters") under the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for continued exploration and development of the Iska Iska project in southern Bolivia as well as general corporate purposes and working capital.

In accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), 1,941,100 Common Shares were issued to Canadian purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The Common Shares sold to purchasers resident in Canada pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are immediately freely tradeable in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. The remaining Common Shares sold under the Offering were issued to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirements in Canada available under OSC Rule 72-503 and, accordingly, such Common Shares issued to purchasers outside of Canada are not subject to a four-month hold period in Canada.

As consideration for their services, the Underwriters received aggregate cash fees of C$1,020,021.60 and 392,316 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at the Offering Price at any time on or before March 6, 2028. The Broker Warrants and any Common Shares issuable upon any future exercise of the Broker Warrants will be subject to a hold period in Canada in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law, expiring on July 7, 2026.

An insider of the Company by virtue of being a significant shareholder participated in the Offering. The issuance of Common Shares under the Offering to the insider constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). A formal valuation was not required under MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction involving the insider was only C$2,501,200 and, accordingly, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization (determined in accordance with MI 61-101) as of the date of the Offering. Similarly, minority shareholder approval was also not required under MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction involving the insider does not exceed 25% of the Company's "market capitalization" (determined in accordance with MI 61-101) as of the date of the Offering. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the participation of the insider in the Offering at least 21 days before closing of the Offering as the period from announcement of the Offering to closing was less than 21 days and the insider's participation was not determined in advance of its announcement.

There is an amended and restated offering document (the "Amended Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.elororesources.com.

The closing of the Offering remains subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or in compliance with an exemption therefrom. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of precious and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro, through its Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza SRL, has a 99% joint venture interest and a 100% economic participation interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Offering and the final approval of the Offering from the Toronto Stock Exchange. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend to update any such forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable laws.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Eloro Resources Ltd.ELO:CCtsxv:elogold investing
ELO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Rick Rule, mine site.

Rick Rule: Gold Price During War, Silver Strategy, Oil Stock Game Plan

Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, shares updates on his current strategy in the resource space, mentioning gold, silver, oil and agriculture. He also reminds investors to pay more attention to gold's underlying drivers than to current events.Click here to register for the Rule... Keep Reading...
Lobo Tiggre, gold bars.

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Oil in Times of War, Plus My Shopping List Now

Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com shares his thoughts on how gold, silver and oil could be impacted by the developing situation in the Middle East. He cautioned investors not to chase these commodities if prices run. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities... Keep Reading...
TomaGold President, CEO and Director David Grondin.

TomaGold: New High-grade Deep Discovery at Berrigan Mine

TomaGold (TSXV:LOT) President, CEO and Director David Grondin said the company is focusing on its flagship Berrigan mine in Chibougamau, Québec, following a large, significant discovery at depth.Berrigan is 4 kilometers northwest of the city of Chibougamau and has existed for about 50 years.... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Metals CEO and Director Kevin Keough.

Oreterra Metals Fully Financed for Maiden Discovery Drilling at Trek South

Oreterra Metals (TSXV:OTMC) is set to launch its first-ever discovery drill program at the Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect in BC, Canada, a pivotal moment following a corporate restructuring that culminated in the company emerging under its new name on February 2.Speaking at the... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Metals

Oreterra Metals

Get access to more exclusive Gold Investing Stock profiles here Keep Reading...
Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire

Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'IvoireDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Minerals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Brokered Private Placement

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Conceptual Design Report and Technoeconomic Analysis

Northisle Announces Closing of $115 million Financing

Related News

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Brokered Private Placement

precious metals investing

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Conceptual Design Report and Technoeconomic Analysis

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Closing of Evesham Oil and Gas Sale

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Expands Targeting Initiative at Smart Creek Copper Project

copper investing

Oreterra Metals: Close on the Trail of a Potentially Major New BC Copper-Gold Discovery