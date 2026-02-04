Eloro Resources Accepted into the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) ("Eloro", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected to join the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC" a U.S. Department of Defense-supported initiative focused on strengthening collaboration across industry, academia, and government to advance solutions aligned with U.S. and allied national security priorities.

Participation in the DIBC underscores Eloro's commitment to responsible resource development and its potential role in supporting secure, resilient supply chains for critical and strategic materials.

"Being selected to participate in the Defense Industrial Base Consortium is an important milestone for Eloro," said Eloro's CEO, Mr. Tom Larsen. "It reflects the growing recognition of the strategic importance of mineral security and the need for trusted partners to help support long-term national and allied security objectives."

"Although the DIBC have 1,452 members, Eloro is the first exploration and development member in Bolivia for its recognition of strategic and critical metals within the Iska Iska Silver/Tin polymetallic system," added Mr. Larsen.

Eloro looks forward to contributing its technical expertise and advancing collaborative solutions that support defense, economic resilience, and strategic supply chain integrity.

Link: About - Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC)

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of precious and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro, through its Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza SRL, has a 99% joint venture interest and a 100% economic participation interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

