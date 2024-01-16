Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Element79 Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Element79 Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire January 16, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") provides an update with respect to the previously announced Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 2, 2024.  The Company is providing notice in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO was issued by the BCSC on January 2, 2023. It prevents the Company's Officers, Board and Insiders from trading in the Company's securities but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company Confirms that as of today it continues to work with its auditor team at SHIM Accounting to complete the audited annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023, along with the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the period which were required to be filed on or before December 29, 2023.

As previously stated, subject to current conditions remaining the same, the Company remains confident in its ability to complete the 2023 Filings within the coming two to three weeks and will use its best efforts to complete the process within the timeline indicated.

The MCTO remains in effect until the Company files the Required Documents and the BCSC's Executive Director has revoked the MCTO. The Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement, other than as described above: (a) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (b) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms that it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains delayed.

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

Email: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1 (403)850.8050
Email: investors@element79.gold

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold

Element79 Gold


Element79 Gold Corp Confirms Closing of Private Placement Financing

Element79 Gold Corp Confirms Closing of Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element 79 Gold Reports Progress on Lucero Property Work and Community Engagement

Element 79 Gold Reports Progress on Lucero Property Work and Community Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC - The N ewswire - December 22, 2023 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") is pleased to provide a progress update on the ongoing underground work on the Apacheta and Pillune areas of its flagship Lucero property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non Brokered Private Placement Financing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non Brokered Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Announces Special Meeting Results

Element79 Gold Announces Special Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC - The N ewswire - December 19, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on December 19, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Balance Sheet Improvement Plan through Debt Settlement, Seeks Shareholder Approval

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Balance Sheet Improvement Plan through Debt Settlement, Seeks Shareholder Approval

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 17, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (the "Company") (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) a mining company focused on the exploration for and production of gold and silver, is pleased to unveil a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering its financial position and enhancing shareholder value.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (the "Company" or "Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has secured four additional exploration properties totalling 8,181 hectares (81.8 sq. km) located in the department of Antioquia, Colombia . These properties consist of: 508718 (4,444 Ha); 508598 (1,307 Ha); 508599 (171 Ha) and 508596 (2,259 Ha), which were acquired through mapping staking from the Colombian government, in proximity to the South and West of the flagship Tahami Project and adjacent to the other Quimbaya's existing properties in the Segovia-Remedios mining district. A map visualization of the claims can be found below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 612 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 21-22, 2024

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 612 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 21-22, 2024

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #612 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 21 - Monday January 22, 2024.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Commences Phase 2 Graphite Drilling at The Carheil Project in Quebec

iMetal Resources Commences Phase 2 Graphite Drilling at The Carheil Project in Quebec

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces commencement of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. This Phase will follow up on the excellent Phase I results from spring 2023

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are excited to follow up on our productive 2023 drill campaign which successfully confirmed the previously drilled graphite horizon and started delineating 2 further graphite horizons. Quebec is an excellent jurisdiction for mining and we are pleased to have such a promising project to operate there."

The Company has re-engaged DIAFOR Inc., of Malartic, Québec for this phase of drilling at the Carheil project. DIAFOR has already established winter access and drilling began on the first planned hole for phase 2 as of January 10th, 2024. The program is targeting the three previously encountered graphite horizons, focusing on defining the extent of the graphite along strike and down dip. Regional structures will also be tested in order to probe the property for any additional mineral potential.

Phase I 2023 drilling encountered a graphite-bearing sedimentary unit occurring between volcanic units. The sedimentary unit hosts several multi-meter graphite-rich horizons: previously reported results (drill length not true width) from these horizons are highlighted below (Cg = Graphitic Carbon):

Hole CA-23-01

  • 3.90 m at 7.08% Cg, from 151.1 metres, including 11.5% Cg over 1.9 m (ZONE A)
  • 8.45 m at 2.53% Cg, from 237.6 m, including 7.05% Cg over 1.5 m (ZONE C)

Hole CA-23-02

  • 4.65 m at 5.11% Cg, from 138.8 m, including 12.9% Cg over 1.2 m (ZONE A)
  • 10.55 m at 2.89% Cg, from 196.5 m (ZONE B)
  • 5.30 m at 4.25% Cg, from 242.9 m, including 7.90% Cg over 1.2 m (ZONE C)

Hole CA-23-03

  • 4.90 m at 1.93% Cg, from 156.1 m (ZONE A)
  • 4.70 m at 2.76% Cg, from 263.3 m, including 4.70% Cg over 2.1 m (ZONE C) (See 2023-May-31 News Release)

Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project is under 20 km to the west from the past-producing Selbaie Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine (1.1 billion lbs Cu, 2.4 billion lbs Zn, 71 million oz Ag, 1 million oz Au produced from 1981-2004[i]), under 20 km to the north from Hecla's Casa Berardi Mine (127.5 Koz Au and 28.2 Koz Ag produced in 2022[ii]), and under 40 km to the southeast from Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine (713 Koz Au produced in 2021[iii]). Directly bordering the property to the north is Midland Exploration/Probe Metals' La Peltrie project, which recently intersected a 345.5 m of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization grading 0.21 CuEq[iv]. iMetal cautions investors the presence of mineralization at Selbaie, Casa Berardi, and Detour Lake is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Carheil property.

QA/QC control procedures included the systematic insertion of certified blanks, and two different graphite certified reference materials (CRM) at regular intervals (one QAQC sample for every 20 core samples) into the sampling stream. Geochemistry analyses consisted of Graphitic carbon by IR Spectroscopy (C-IR18), which uses an HCl leach to remove carbonates and roasting to remove organic carbon in order to only identify carbon in graphitic form in the samples. Select samples were checked for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption spectrometry (Au-AA26) with overlimit values subsequently analyzed using the gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) technique.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Updated Private Placement Information

Further to the Company's news release dated 14 December 2023 announcing the closing of the $364,000 Offering and related finders' fees, the correct date of resale restrictions is until April 14, 2024.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The Flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine. Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO
iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold Signs EPC Contract for Phase 2 ATO Expansion

Steppe Gold Signs EPC Contract for Phase 2 ATO Expansion

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract (the "EPC Contract"), with Hexagon Build Engineering LLC ("Hexagon") for the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine (the "Phase 2 Expansion"). Hexagon is an experienced construction group active in Mongolia and internationally.

As at the date of execution of the EPC Contract, the contract amount payable to Hexagon for the full performance of the work under the EPC Contract is approximately $148.4 million ("Contract Amount"). The Contract Amount is fully funded by a project finance package (as described below) that has been made available to the Company and its affiliates by TDB Capital Pte Ltd. and certain of its affiliates ("TDB Group") and the Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier ‎today. All individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, being Alexandre P. Boivin Alexandre de Beaulieu Bill de Jong Jean-Luc Peyrot and Juan Sanchez .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0432

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold
