Element79 Gold Corp Confirms Closing of Private Placement Financing

Element79 Gold Corp Confirms Closing of Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire December 2 9 2023 Element 79 Gold Corp . (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold" or "(ELEM) is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement for gross proceeds of $600,000 (the "Offering"), as previously announced on December 19, 2023 . Element79 issued 5,309,735 Common shares (the "shares") under the Offering at a price of $0.113 per share,

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month plus one day "hold period" expiring April 29, 2024, as prescribed by applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes.

The Company did not incur any finders' or brokers' fees in connection with the Offering.

James Tworek, CEO and Director of Element79 Gold Corp cited: "We are grateful for this investment and announcing it today is a fantastic way for us to close out the year. This significant investment comes from a strategic investor with a long-term perspective, who shares our belief in our project strategy and team's ability to execute.  We look forward to the completion of the 2023 Lucero work plan and providing the investment community with further updates on other ongoing corporate initiatives in the near term."

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects.  Element79 Gold's focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in the near term.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date around the end of 2023.  The Company has also signed an Option Agreement to sell the Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) and anticipates completing this sale on or before March 28, 2024.

In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James.

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

For more information about the company please visit our official website at www.element79gold.com

The Company's 2023 review and Corporate Update can be reviewed HERE.

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer and Director

E-mail: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.403.850.8050

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the terms and conditions of the Offering; the closing date for the Offering; and anticipated use of net proceeds from the Offering, including any advancement of exploration work on the Company's projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, Element79 has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions and the price of gold and other minerals. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 GoldELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Element 79 Gold Reports Progress on Lucero Property Work and Community Engagement

Element 79 Gold Reports Progress on Lucero Property Work and Community Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC - The N ewswire - December 22, 2023 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") is pleased to provide a progress update on the ongoing underground work on the Apacheta and Pillune areas of its flagship Lucero property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non Brokered Private Placement Financing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non Brokered Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Announces Special Meeting Results

Element79 Gold Announces Special Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC - The N ewswire - December 19, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on December 19, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Balance Sheet Improvement Plan through Debt Settlement, Seeks Shareholder Approval

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Balance Sheet Improvement Plan through Debt Settlement, Seeks Shareholder Approval

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 17, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (the "Company") (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) a mining company focused on the exploration for and production of gold and silver, is pleased to unveil a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering its financial position and enhancing shareholder value.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Key Leadership Transition: COO Antonios Maragakis to Remain as Director, Kim Kirkland Appointed as New COO

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Key Leadership Transition: COO Antonios Maragakis to Remain as Director, Kim Kirkland Appointed as New COO

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 15 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:ELMGF ) ( OTC: ELMGF), a mining company focused on gold and silver, today announces a significant change in its leadership team: Antonios Maragakis, the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Director, will be stepping down from his active role as COO due to other professional commitments but will continue to serve as a valued member of the Board of Directors.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares (the " Shares ") of Explogold Ingenieria y Consultoria S.A.S., Minera Buey Aures S.A.S . and Soluciones Ambientales Del Nordeste S.A.S. (collectively, the " Companies ") by way of share purchase agreements (the " Definitive Agreements ") among Remandes Corporation S.A. (" Remandes "), the Company and the Companies (the " Transactions "). The purchase price payable by Quimbaya for all of the issued and outstanding Shares was satisfied by: (i) the payment by Quimbaya to Remandes of a deposit in the amount of US$100,000 to be used by Remandes in accordance with an approved budget mutually agreed upon by the parties; and (ii) the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares in the share capital of Quimbaya to Remandes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Raising Sufficient Funds to Make the Final Earn-In Option Payment to Acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Raising Sufficient Funds to Make the Final Earn-In Option Payment to Acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received sufficient funds through its ongoing debenture financing (the " Debenture Financing ") to execute on the final USD 1.6 million earn-in option payment to acquire a 100% interest in the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock gold properties located in Nevada .

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

"Completing the acquisition of the Fondaway Canyon gold project will undoubtably be a milestone event, marking a key inflection point in the trajectory of the Company." Bill Wagener , Chairman and CEO, commented. "A 100% acquisition of a large developing open-ended at-surface gold deposit in Nevada will deliver a major impetus for the Company going into the new year, especially as we head into a highly supportive and burgeoning gold market."

The Debenture Financing, as announced on Nov. 27, 2023 , remains ongoing and open for subscription to maximum proceeds of CA$5 million. Proceeds received in excess of US$1.6 million will be used to conduct further exploration work on the Fondaway Canyon gold project and for general working capital.

Under the terms of the option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Canagold Resources Ltd. (" Canagold ") executed on January 3, 2020 , the Company has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock , properties by paying Canagold a total of US$2 million in cash and US$2 million in the Company's shares staged over 4 years. The Company also has work commitments totaling US$1.45 million over the four years which have been fully satisfied.

In the preceding three anniversary payments, the Company has paid a total of US$400,000 in cash and US$1 million in the Company's shares with the outstanding balance, required to complete the acquisition, of US$1.6 million in cash and US$1 million in the Company's shares due on or before the fourth anniversary date.

The Company is preparing the final cash payment and share issuance to be fulfilled prior to year-end.

Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

Getchell Gold Corp. is delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction. The Company recently published its first Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 ):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for 1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated.

Getchell Gold Corp. is well positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:

  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
Supplemental Financing Increased

Further to the Company's announcement dated Nov. 30 and Dec. 8, 2023 , and due to elevated demand, the amount of the Financing has been increased, while all other terms remain unchanged. The Financing will consist of up to 5 million units at a price of 10 cents per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 .

Closing of the Financing is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered in the Financing and the Debenture Financing have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the launching and completion of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the terms of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the issuance and vesting of Warrants, payment of finder's fees in connection with the Debenture Financing and Financing, receipt of all applicable regulatory approval of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the use of proceeds, and timing for the amended proxy materials for the Annual General and Special Meeting. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/22/c3752.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold Royalty Completes Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio

Gold Royalty Completes Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 2, 2023 it has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 21 royalties located in Québec from SOQUEM (Société Québécoise d'exploration minière), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec.

Pursuant to the transaction, the Company acquired the royalty portfolio for consideration C$1.0 million , which was satisfied through the issuance of 496,785 common shares to SOQUEM at a deemed price of approximately US$1.50 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver North and Coeur Amend Tim Property Exploration Agreement

Silver North and Coeur Amend Tim Property Exploration Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNAG ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has amended its agreement with Coeur Explorations Canada, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE)) that grants Coeur an option on the Tim Property in southern Yukon Territory, Canada. The amendment paves the way forward for Coeur to undertake drilling at Tim in 2024, which will target identifying silver-zinc-lead mineralization that management believes may be similar to that found at Coeur's Silvertip project, 19 km to the south of the Tim Property

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES FINANCING AND AN EARN-IN AGREEMENT WITH FIREFOX GOLD CORP.

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES FINANCING AND AN EARN-IN AGREEMENT WITH FIREFOX GOLD CORP.

Stock Symbol:  AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has acquired 19,010,000 units ("Units") of FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FFOX) ("FireFox") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.075 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $1,425,750 . Each Unit was comprised of one common share of FireFox (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of FireFox (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 at any time prior to December 20, 2028 subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FireFox Gold Announces the Closing of a Strategic Financing and an Option Agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

FireFox Gold Announces the Closing of a Strategic Financing and an Option Agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") today announced that it closed a non-brokered private placement of 22,507,840 units of the Company ("Units") at a purchase price of $0.075 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $1,688,088 (the "Private Placement"). Concurrent with the Private Placement, FireFox, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary FireFox Gold Oy, entered into an earn-in agreement (the "Earn-in Agreement"), pursuant to which FireFox Gold Oy granted a subsidiary of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") the right to earn an interest in the Kolho properties located in northern Finland (the "Kolho Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

