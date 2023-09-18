Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Key Leadership Change: Welcomes Tammy Gillis as New Chief Financial Officer

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia] TheNewswire - September 18, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM ), ( FSE:7YS ) ( OTC:ELEM), a mining company focused on gold and silver, is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team. The Company has appointed Tammy Gillis as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective the beginning of the business day of September 18, 2023.   Ms. Gillis brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, further strengthening Element79 Gold Corp's commitment to financial excellence and growth.

Ms. Gillis is a CPA, CMA with over 20 years' experience in the public markets bringing comprehensive background in finance, reporting and regulatory requirements for junior exploration, manufacturing, bio-technology, and technology industries. Ms. Gillis has been part of teams that have completed several financings, grant applications and acquisition transactions. Ms. Gillis started her career working at a corporate and securities law firm. Ms. Gillis previously served as Corporate Accountant for an international manufacturing company that had revenue in excess of $120 million and as Chief Financial Officer for a technology company with patented cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries that successfully built a pilot plant with the assistant of over $4 million in government grants. Ms. Gillis has served as an officer for several TSX-V and CSE listed issuers.

"I am thrilled to join Element79 Gold Corp and contribute to the company's ongoing success," said Tammy Gillis. "I am eager to work alongside the talented team at Element79 Gold Corp and help drive the company's financial strategies to new heights."

Ms. Gillis's appointment follows a thorough search process conducted by Element79 Gold Corp's board of directors, and she will be replacing Heidi Gutte, CGA, CPA, who has played a key role in the company's financial management during her tenure since the Company's pre-IPO days.  Ms. Gutte has resigned from her former CFO as part of this leadership change, and will continue to support the Company in a consultancy role for the coming months to ensure a smooth transition through the Year End 2022/2023 audits.

"Our business model has evolved and with our focus towards bringing production online, along with continued exploration and divestitures in Nevada and Canada.  This evolution brings with it an opportunity to strategically reshape the makeup of our team in order to adapt to meet new challenges we anticipate. We are confident that Tammy is the right financial team leader to steer our financial operations and support our growth objectives, and her deep industry knowledge and acumen will be instrumental in achieving our strategic goals." stated James Tworek, CEO and Director of Element79 Gold Corp. "We thank Ms. Gutte for her years of help since the earliest days of the Company's inception and through its fast-paced evolution until today. We are confident she will continue to find successes as her career develops into the future."

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects.  Element79 Gold's main focus is on developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date around the end of 2023.  The Company has also signed an Option Agreement to sell the Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) and anticipates completing this sale before the end of 2023.

In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process through the rest of 2023.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.613.879.9387

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

