Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

GeographyInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Element79 Gold Announces Sale of Properties from Battle Mountain Portfolio in Nevada

Element79 Gold Announces Sale of Properties from Battle Mountain Portfolio in Nevada

Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") announces that, further to its November 17, 2022 release, the Company has closed the sale of two properties from its Battle Mountain Portfolio located in the gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA to a subsidiary of Centra Mining Ltd. (" Centra ").

Under the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement, Centra purchased all of Element79 Gold's interests and obligations in relation to the Long Peak Project ("Long Peak ") and the Stargo Project ("Stargo ") in exchange for total consideration of CAD $1,000,000 paid by the issuance of an aggregate of 2,500,000 common shares of Centra at a deemed price of CAD $0.40 per share (the “Payment Shares ”). The transaction closed on July 13 , 2023, subject to regulatory approval.

"The sale of Long Peak and Stargo to Centra marks another milestone in Element79 Gold's journey for the strategic development of its high-grade gold assets," commented James Tworek, President and CEO of Element79 Gold. "This achievement enables us to unlock additional value from our extensive portfolio of prospective properties while advancing our core projects and driving their success to new heights."

Tworek added, "With other development assets in this exciting region, and with the prospective nature of the properties being sold, we are excited to maintain our exposure to the very promising potential of these properties and the opportunity for continued discovery through our equity participation in Centra."

The Battle Mountain Portfolio

The Battle Mountain Portfolio was originally comprised of 15 separate projects totaling over 44,478 acres across 2,203 unpatented claims in five counties: Elko County, Eureka County, Humboldt County, Lander County, and Nye County. Most of the Battle Mountain Portfolio is located within the Battle Mountain Trend, with several projects close to globally reputable gold deposits including Nevada Gold's Cortez Mine.

The Battle Mountain Portfolio is comprised primarily of early-stage projects. While drilling has been completed at some projects, such as Elder Creek (155 holes) and Clover (104 holes), many have only surface sampling and geophysical surveys completed. Of particular note are the Long Peak, Elephant, Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, Clipper, Pipeline South, West Cortez, and Walti Projects, which are interpreted to lie along the northwest trending fault that hosts the high-grade Pipeline deposit, which is included in Nevada Gold's Cortez Mine.

Figure 1 . Map of Nevada showing location of Battle Mountain Projects, and select major gold mines.

The Long Peak Project

Long Peak is comprised of 34 unpatented claims located near Copper Basin and the Copper Canyon Mine in Lander County, Nevada. Long Peak hosts significant historic prospects, warranting further exploration at Long Peak.

The Stargo Project

Stargo is comprised of 337 unpatented claims located south of the Battle Mountain Trend in Nye County, Nevada. The large claim block contains attractive host rocks, tertiary age intrusives, and appropriate aged structural preparation to represent an attractive area for exploration target development.

About Element79 Gold

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals and committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's main focus is on two core properties: developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; and its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties. Maverick Springs hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of October 19, 2022. The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which are non-core to its primary business focus. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada projects, the Dale Property and the Snowbird Property for further merit of exploration, sale or spin-out.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.613.879.9387

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the closing of the sale of the Long Peak Project and the Stargo Project; obtaining regulatory approval for the sale of the Long Peak Project and the Stargo Project; the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS), to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockscse:elemelement79 goldsilver investingGold Investing
ELEM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Appoints CEO James Tworek to Board of Directors

Element79 Gold Appoints CEO James Tworek to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 12, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of James C. Tworek, the Company's CEO, as a non-independent Director of the Company.  In addition to his operational role as CEO, Mr. Tworek will now be in a more direct supportive role to work with the Board in strategic decision making and guidance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Debt Settlement

Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Company Further Strengthens Balance Sheet by Entering Debt Settlement Agreement with Creditor

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") Pursuant to the earlier news release on December 21, 2022 and January announces that it has made a final payment of US$200,000 to Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor"). The Company became the sole owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations with respect to Calipuy's agreement to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project, Department of Arequipa, Peru. (see news release of June 29, 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Completes Rework of Final Payment Structure for Acquisition of Nevada Portfolio

Element79 Gold Corp Completes Rework of Final Payment Structure for Acquisition of Nevada Portfolio

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 28, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company" ) is pleased to announce it has successfully reworked the final payment structure due for the portfolio of Nevada assets that were purchased and announced on December 23, 2021.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Receives Shares of Cascadia Minerals Pursuant to Previously Announces Spinout

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (" Barrick ") announced today that on July 12, 2023 it received 2,788,696 common shares of Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (" Cascadia ") as partial consideration for the acquisition by Hecla Mining Company (" Hecla ") of all of the common shares of ATAC Resources Ltd. (" ATAC ") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement among Hecla, Alexco Resource Corp. and ATAC (the " ATAC Arrangement ").

The Cascadia common shares owned by Barrick represent approximately 10.1% of Cascadia's issued and outstanding common shares. Prior to completion of the ATAC Arrangement and the spin-out of Cascadia pursuant to that transaction, Barrick owned 27,886,960 common shares of ATAC, but did not own any securities of Cascadia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold nuggets on dark ground

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2023

The gold price has seen a lot of excitement in 2023. After multiple banks failed in March, the yellow metal rallied and broke above the US$2,000 per ounce mark on March 20. Gold continued moving upward into Q2, and held above US$2,000 for the first half of April before jumping all the way up to a year-to-date high of US$2,052.

While it has moved down since then, nearing US$1,900 at the end of June, on July 12 the gold price shot up to nearly US$1,960. This rally came after the release of the latest US inflation data, which shows inflation slowed to 3 percent in June.

In addition to learning about the top-performing gold stocks below, those looking to invest in precious metals stocks should take the time to check out private investor Don Hansen's interview on his approach for building a low-risk gold and silver portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bar

A Guide to Physical Gold as an Investment (Updated 2023)

Gold is known as an attractive safe-haven investment and has been used to store wealth during volatile times through history. It has interesting currency-like tendencies, and retains its purchasing power better than paper currencies.

For that reason, gold market analysts typically recommend that investors build a diversified portfolio with a portion of their wealth in gold bullion. Here the Investing News Network explains what's involved in building and managing a physical gold portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

Stronger Q2 Puts Barrick On Track to Achieve 2023 Targets

All amounts expressed in US Dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary Q2 sales of 1.00 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q2 production of 1.01 million ounces of gold and 107 million pounds of copper. As previously guided, Barrick's gold and copper production in 2023 is expected to increase through the year with the second half being higher than the first six months of 2023. The Company remains on track to achieve full year gold and copper guidance. 1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NOVA COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON NEWMONT'S SADDLE NORTH DEPOSIT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

(All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ora Gold Limited

Further High-Grade Gold Intercept from Diamond Drilling at Crown Prince Prospect

Ora Gold Limited (“Ora” or the “Company”, ASX: OAU) is pleased to announce another high-grade gold intercept from diamond core at Crown Prince (M51/886).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Diamond Drilling Underway At Machinga HREE + Nb Project

Pomme REE-Nb Project Diamond Drilling Program To Recommence

Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect – Drill Results are Delivering

Related News

Resource Investing

Diamond Drilling Underway At Machinga HREE + Nb Project

Resource Investing

Pomme REE-Nb Project Diamond Drilling Program To Recommence

Lithium Investing

Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect – Drill Results are Delivering

Nickel Investing

Further Wide Zones Of Nickel Sulphide Mineralisation Intersected At Pulju

iron investing

Cyclone Metals To Divest Non-Core Gold Assets

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Lithium Investing

Types of Lithium Brine Deposits (Updated 2023)

×