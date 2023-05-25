Element79 Gold Announces Execution of Agreement with Centra Mining Ltd. for Sale of Properties from Battle Mountain Portfolio in Nevada

(TheNewswire)
Company Further Strengthens Balance Sheet by Entering Debt Settlement Agreement with Creditor
Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF ) (FSE: 7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") announces that, further to its November 17, 2022 release, the Company has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the " Agreement ") for the sale of two properties from its Battle Mountain Portfolio located in the gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, US to a subsidiary of Centra Mining Ltd. (" Centra ").
Under the terms of the Agreement, Centra has agreed to purchase all of Element79 Gold's interests and obligations in relation to the Long Peak Project ("Long Peak ") and the Stargo Project ("Stargo ") in exchange for a total consideration of CAD 1,000,000 payable by the issuance of an aggregate of 2,500,000 common shares of Centra at a deemed price of CAD 0.40 per share (the “Payment Shares ”). The transaction is expected to close on or before June 30, 2023, and is subject to regulatory approval.
"The sale of Long Peak and Stargo to Centra marks another milestone in Element79's journey for the strategic development of its high-grade gold assets," commented James Tworek, CEO of Element79. "Centra realizes that these projects have great exploration potential along with the rest of their portfolio and it will be exciting to see what their near-term development plans are. We are excited to maintain our exposure to the very promising development potential of these properties through our equity participation in Centra."
Tworek added, “We have been working at the sale of the non-core assets in the Battle Mountain for over a year now, and it feels great to confirm that we have one package of properties now signed up and pending their closing date. This achievement further helps to highlight the currently-unrealized value of the individual properties in the Battle Mountain portfolio, helping to re-envision a benchmark for corporate valuation and enabling us to unlock additional value from our extensive portfolio of prospective properties while increasing Element79 Gold’s focus, energy and capital flows on developing its flagship Maverick Springs and both defining a resource at and bringing production online at Lucero in 2024.”
Element79 Gold’s Battle Mountain Portfolio
The Battle Mountain Portfolio was originally comprised of 15 separate projects totaling over 44,478 acres across 2,203 unpatented claims in five counties: Elko County, Eureka County, Humboldt County, Lander County, and Nye County. Most of the Battle Mountain Portfolio is located within the Battle Mountain Trend, with several projects close to globally reputable gold deposits including Nevada Gold's Cortez Mine.
The Battle Mountain Portfolio is comprised primarily of early-stage projects. While drilling has been completed at some projects, such as Elder Creek (155 holes) and Clover (104 holes), many have only surface sampling and geophysical surveys completed. Of particular note are the Long Peak, Elephant, Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, Clipper, Pipeline South, West Cortez, and Walti Projects, which are interpreted to lie along the northwest trending fault that hosts the high-grade Pipeline deposit, which is included in Nevada Gold's Cortez Mine.
The Long Peak Project
Long Peak is comprised of 34 unpatented claims located near Copper Basin and the Copper Canyon Mine in Lander County, Nevada. Long Peak hosts significant historic prospects, warranting further exploration at Long Peak.
The Stargo Project
Stargo is comprised of 337 unpatented claims located south of the Battle Mountain Trend in Nye County, Nevada. The large claim block contains attractive host rocks, tertiary age intrusives, and appropriate aged structural preparation to represent an attractive area for exploration target development.
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals and committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's main focus is on two core properties: developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; and its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties. Maverick Springs hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of October 19, 2022. The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which are non-core to its primary business focus. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada projects, The Dale Property and Snowbird Property for further merit of exploration, sale or spin-out.
Contact Information
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer E-mail: jt@element79gold.com
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1 (613) 879-9387
E-mail: hello@element79gold.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; ultimate sale and timing of closing, if any, of the above mentioned properties; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF)(FSE: 7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals, provided an update to investors today by confirming payment to a creditor to complete a contract for services
Debt Settlement
The Company also announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with an arms-length creditor (the "Creditor") to settle CAD$50,000.00 (the "Debt Settlement") of debt for services provided by the Creditor to the Company.
In settlement and full satisfaction of the debt in the amount of CAD$50,000.00, the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.050 per Common Share.
All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Common Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver, and associated metals and committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's primary focus is on two core properties: Lucero Property in Arequipa, Peru, and its flagship Maverick Springs Property in the gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA. The Maverick Springs Property, located between the Elko and White Pine Counties, hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of October 19, 2022. Element79 Gold also holds a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada. As part of its Canadian operations, Element79 Gold has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, consisting of 10 mineral claims approximately 20km west of Fort St. James in Central British Columbia. The Company also has the option to acquire the Dale Property, comprised of 90 unpatented mining claims in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township, in Ontario, Canada. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada, Dale, and Snowbird projects for further merit of exploration, sale, or spin-out.
Contact Information
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek,
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79.gold
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.613.879.9387
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") Pursuant to the earlier news release on December 21, 2022 and January announces that it has made a final payment of US$200,000 to Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor"). The Company became the sole owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations with respect to Calipuy's agreement to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project, Department of Arequipa, Peru. (see news release of June 29, 2022
The next payment will be due on or before December 21, 2023.
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties for gold and associated metals. Element79 Gold has acquired its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties, where it has recently filed an amended 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent* "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag)) with an effective date of Oct. 19, 2022 (see news release October 20, 2022, available on SEDAR). The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which the Company is analyzing for further merit of exploration, along with the potential for sale or spin-out. In Peru, Element79 Gold holds 100% interest in the past producing Lucero Mine, one of the highest-grade underground mines to be commercially mined in Peru's history, as well as the past producing Machacala Mine. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire a private company which holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Dale Property which consists of 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold or www.element79gold.com .
On Behalf of the Company
James Tworek
CEO
Contact Information
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1 (613)879-9387
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 28, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company" ) is pleased to announce it has successfully reworked the final payment structure due for the portfolio of Nevada assets that were purchased and announced on December 23, 2021.
Original transaction terms
Per the terms outlined in the Company's news release of December 23, 2021, the Company paid $2,000,289.97 in cash payments and issued a total of 5,095,733 common shares on December 23. 2021. The Company further made a payment of $150,000 in 2022 to complete the "initial payment" and accounted for the final payment of CAD $2,000,000 via a Contingent Value Rights agreement ("CVR Agreement") with Waterton Nevada Splitter, LLC ("Waterton"), with the final payment due on December 23, 2022.
Updated final settlement terms
As an update to the CVR Agreement, the Company has worked with Waterton to create an alternate structure. As part of the terms of the updated payment agreement, the final $2,000,000 milestone payment due will be converted into a two-year, zero-coupon debt facility with convertibility options priced at $0.15 and a 10% default interest rate. Prepayment by the Company is possible with a 60-day advance notice and paid at a 10% premium to the principal amount remaining.
James Tworek, Element79 Gold's CEO recounts: "Late last year, given the global economic conditions and overlaying market conditions for raising capital to complete this milestone payment, we proactively reached out to Waterton starting at the end of Summer to discuss alternate options. We found the discussions and negotiation processes fruitful, with Waterton being understanding the current investment climate. We feel that this solution is mutually beneficial and gives a strong vote of confidence in the Company's share price growth potential given the conversion pricing and two-year timeline to maturity. We can close this chapter for the time being and can now focus energies on Element79's core projects, generating revenue, and divesting of its non-core assets.
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals. Element79 Gold's main focus is on two core properties: developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; and its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties. Maverick Springs hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of Oct. 19, 2022 (see news release October 20, 2022, available on SEDAR). The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which are non-core to its primary business focus. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company which holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada projects, The Dale Property and Snowbird Property for further merit of exploration, sale or spin-out. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
Email: jt@element79gold.com
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.613.879.9387
Email: investors@element79gold.com
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "anticipates", "will be", "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its business and strategies are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws
Vancouver,BC TheNewswire March 15 th 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company" ) is pleased to announce its engagement of has entered service engagements SLM Mining Services (" SLM "), a technical mining service provider with extensive experience working in Peru and the Andean Region, for the work plan building up to commencing ore extraction operations at the Lucero High Grade Previously-Producing Gold-Silver Mine, SLM will work in conjunction with the Company's operations team. The duration of the contract with SLM is 3 years.
Overview of SLM Mining Services
SLM provides a wide range of management and development services for mining projects. SLM Mining Services is committed to developing and managing mining projects from its early stages, covering activities such as target identification, geological exploration, economic valuation, integral management, surface land agreements with local owners, and dealing with regulatory permits pertaining to mining activities, among others. All activities performed by SLM are under the highest industry standards to create value for mining projects by integrating local stakeholders, protecting the environment and building strong relationships at all levels. SLM team has many years' experience working on the discovery, development and operations of multiple mining projects throughout the Andean region.
Overview of the Engagement
The Management Services Agreements include that SLM will appoint a general manager for the Lucero project, provide an office in Lima, Peru for administrative and address for domestic tax purposes and back-office services such as project logistics, procurement and day to day operations. The Agreements also include site visits and exploration work at the Lucero site over the coming 6 months and Community Relations Services, ensuring one senior member that will be assigned to maintain good relations with the local stakeholders in the Chachas district in the region surrounding the Lucero Project and to conduct all the works needed to obtain social license permitting for operations to commence.
James Tworek, Element79 Gold's CEO comments: "SLM is a key piece in the plan to bring Lucero back into production. SLM's past and upcoming boots-on-the- ground work at Lucero and community relations with the local Chachas group along with our in-house Operations team will greatly assist in advancing the project toward cash flow generation. We will release our development plans shortly as well as the results of these programs as they progress."
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals. Element79 Gold's main focus is on two core properties: developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; and its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties. Maverick Springs hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of Oct. 19, 2022 (see news release October 20, 2022, available on SEDAR). The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which are non-core to its primary business focus. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program pursuant to acquire a private company which holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada projects, The Dale Property and Snowbird Property for further merit of exploration, sale or spin-out. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
Email: jt@element79gold.com
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1 (604) 200-3608
Email: investors@element79gold.com
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "anticipates", "will be", "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its business and strategies are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws
TheNewswire - March 6 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in a mutual agreement with certain contractors and related parties ("Counterparties"), it will be returning 1,210,299 common shares to treasury.
In this Transaction, the company has Terminated its previously announced (June 20, 2022) acquisition of interest in the Machacala Project to mutual satisfaction with the Counterparties, a Transaction which includes both the Machacala past-producing mine and Urumalqui project. The Company feels that by relinquishing ownership of the Machacala Project it is both a prudent financial decision and it provides greater focus on developing higher-value-generating core projects within its portfolio. The return to treasury of the shares represents the purchase shares issued as part of the original acquisition.
"Today's news represents significant value for our shareholders. The cancellation of these shares improves our balance sheet and the Transaction also frees up future cash flows that were associated with the periodic buy-in terms due for the Machacala project over the coming years. This Transaction also helps sharpen our corporate focus on our core properties, mainly restarting the High-Grade Past-Producing gold-silver mine operations at Lucero and further developing the resource at Maverick Springs, and we feel that the beneficial effect of this focus will become more significant as the company grows. We have several milestones to hit in the near future and we look forward to sharing these developments as our team achieves them." stated James Tworek, Element79 Gold Corp CEO.
The Termination of the Machacala and Urumalqui Purchase Agreements (the "Transaction") is a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). Antonios Maragakis, who was the CEO and a director of Calipuy prior to its purchase by Element79 Gold Corp, is also a director and the COO of the Company. Mr. Maragakis has disclosed his interest in the Termination to the board of directors of each of the Company and Calipuy, and has abstained from voting on Termination of the Agreement.
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals. Element79 Gold's main focus is on two core properties: developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; and its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties. Maverick Springs hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of Oct. 19, 2022 (see news release October 20, 2022, available on SEDAR). The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which are non-core to its primary business focus. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program pursuant to acquire a private company which holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada projects, The Dale Property and Snowbird Property for further merit of exploration, sale or spin-out. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
Email: jt@element79gold.com
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.613.879.9387
Email: investors@element79gold.com
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "anticipates", "will be", "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its business and strategies are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws
