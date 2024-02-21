Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Element79 Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Year Ended August 31, 2023

Element79 Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Year Ended August 31, 2023

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 20, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") Vancouver is pleased to announce that today it has filed its annual financial statements in respect of its year ended August 31, 2023, its management discussion and analysis relating to its annual financial statements, and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the " Required Documents "). The Filings are available on SEDAR+ as well as the CSE website.

As previously announced, the Company was under a voluntary management cease trade order (" MCTO ") for failure to file its annual financials and the required documents and it will remain in default until it completes the filing of its Q1 Interim Financial statements for the period ended November 30, 2024 along with the management discussion and analysis, and the interim CEO and CFO certifications.

The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 ") by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases until the situation is satisfactorily rectified.

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

Email: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1 (403)850.8050
Email: investors@element79.gold

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 13, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results of the 2023 work campaign that SLM Resource Group ("SLM") completed at the Lucero mine project in Arequipa, Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 13, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to  announce the final results of the 2023 work campaign that SLM Resource Group ("SLM") completed at the Lucero mine project in Arequipa, Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Reports Multiple High Grade Results from Pillune Area, Lucero Project, Arequipa, Peru

Element79 Gold Reports Multiple High Grade Results from Pillune Area, Lucero Project, Arequipa, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 6, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce additional underground chip sample assay results from the 2023 work campaign at the Pillune Area of the Lucero mine project in Arequipa, Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element 79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("ELEM" or the "Company") announces that is has completed an LOI with Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("BVN") that is a significant stride toward realizing reanimating and generating revenue from its flagship past-producing Lucero property, near Chachas, Arequipa, Peru

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

CORRECTED BY ISSUER t o amend date

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration program at Los Pavitos, a 100% owned 5,300 ha Project in the well-mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. Exploration work reported here includes drilling of 4 new zones in an area of 1.5 by 3 km. Combined with earlier reported work (See Press Releases of October 17th and December 5th, 2023), positive results have been obtained from Las Auras, Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Southeast, La Espanola and Oromuri structures in the northern half of the property (Fig. 1). The southern half of the property will be explored in 2024 with pioneering drilling throughout the property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

  • QIM believes this listing is an important step for the Company and provides transparent trading for current and future U.S. investors
  • Provides improved accessibility and liquidity for a broad range of private and ‎institutional U.S. investors
  • Initiates private placement offering of units for gross proceeds of up to $2,025,000

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTC: QIMGF) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") to announce the Company's common shares have been accepted and qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FSE:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) (the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 2,525,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at $0.04 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $101,000 (the "Final Tranche

Each NFT Unit consists of one non flow-through share (an "NFT Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional NFT Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per NFT Share for a period of five years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold To Consolidate Common Shares

NV Gold To Consolidate Common Shares

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares held (the "Consolidation"), subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange

The effective date of the Consolidation will be announced in a separate news release once the Company receives approval from the Exchange. As a result of the Consolidation, it is expected that the 88,745,454 Shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 8,874,545 Shares, subject to rounding. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled. The Company's name and stock symbols will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the heliborne ZTEM geophysical survey undertaken at its Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona has identified a priority drill target. Hot Breccia is located in the heart of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt between Tucson and Phoenix (Fig. 1).

The ZTEM survey identified a large conductive body at depth below the surface exposure of a large dike swarm that hosts the namesake breccias. Anomalous copper and gold assays are locally present at the surface in this area (see press release of July 11, 2023), and high-grade copper and zinc assays are present above this anomaly in historic drill holes completed by major copper producers in the 1970's and early 1980's (see press release of January 29, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold Extends East Block Acquisition Term

TomaGold Extends East Block Acquisition Term

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") wishes to inform its shareholders that it has extended the "Option to Purchase" with Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" Chibougamau ") by 45 days to allow completion of due diligence and secure financing to acquire Chibougamau's East Block copper-gold properties. The initial transaction was announced in the press releases dated August 14, 2023 September 13, 2023 and September 18, 2023 .

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold, copper, rare earth elements and lithium projects. Its primary goal is to consolidate the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Quebec. In addition to the recent agreements to acquire 20 properties in the camp, the Corporation holds interests in five gold properties in the vicinity of the camp: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Doda Lake.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold
×