Element 79 Gold Announces 60-Day Extension to Valdo LOI

Company Further Strengthens Balance Sheet by Entering Debt Settlement Agreement with Creditor
Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") announces that, further to its November 17, 2022 release announcing that the Company had entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “Valdo LOI”) with Valdo Minerals Ltd. (“Valdo”), the parties have mutually agreed to a 60-day extension to the exclusivity period to enter into a definitive agreement for the sale of three properties from its Battle Mountain Portfolio located in the northeastern Nevada, US.
The other terms of the LOI, as announced by the Company on November 17, 2022 , remain unchanged.
Proposed Transaction Highlights
“As we progressed toward the initial term of the LOI, Valdo expressed a desire for an extension as they finalize their project structuring and capitalization plans,” said James Tworek, Element79 Gold Corp CEO. “Our collaboration with Valdo holds great promise, spurred by their continued interest in how the optioned portfolio synergizes with their other regionally adjacent projects, we are confident that this extension will pave the way for a successful closing and strong Valdo story in the future.”
Element79 Gold’s Battle Mountain Portfolio
The Battle Mountain Portfolio was originally comprised of 15 separate projects totaling over 44,478 acres across 2,203 unpatented claims in five counties: Elko County, Eureka County, Humboldt County, Lander County, and Nye County. Most of the Battle Mountain Portfolio is located within the Battle Mountain Trend, with several projects close to globally reputable gold deposits including Nevada Gold's Cortez Mine.
The Battle Mountain Portfolio is comprised primarily of early-stage projects. While drilling has been completed at some projects, such as Elder Creek (155 holes) and Clover (104 holes), many have only surface sampling and geophysical surveys completed. Of particular note are the Long Peak, Elephant, Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, Clipper, Pipeline South, West Cortez, and Walti Projects, which are interpreted to lie along the northwest trending fault that hosts the high-grade Pipeline deposit, which is included in Nevada Gold's Cortez Mine.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Director of Element79 Gold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals and committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's main focus is on two core properties: developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; and its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties. Maverick Springs hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of October 19, 2022. The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which are non-core to its primary business focus. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada projects, The Dale Property and Snowbird Property for further merit of exploration, sale or spin-out.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
Contact Information:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer E-mail : jt@element79gold.com
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department – Dylan Anderson
Phone: +1 (613) 879-9387
E-mail: hello@element79gold.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Company Further Strengthens Balance Sheet by Entering Debt Settlement Agreement with Creditor
Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF)(FSE: 7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals, provided an update to investors today by confirming payment to a creditor to complete a contract for services
Debt Settlement
The Company also announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with an arms-length creditor (the "Creditor") to settle CAD$50,000.00 (the "Debt Settlement") of debt for services provided by the Creditor to the Company.
In settlement and full satisfaction of the debt in the amount of CAD$50,000.00, the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.050 per Common Share.
All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Common Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") Pursuant to the earlier news release on December 21, 2022 and January announces that it has made a final payment of US$200,000 to Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor"). The Company became the sole owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations with respect to Calipuy's agreement to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project, Department of Arequipa, Peru. (see news release of June 29, 2022
The next payment will be due on or before December 21, 2023.
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 28, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company" ) is pleased to announce it has successfully reworked the final payment structure due for the portfolio of Nevada assets that were purchased and announced on December 23, 2021.
Original transaction terms
Per the terms outlined in the Company's news release of December 23, 2021, the Company paid $2,000,289.97 in cash payments and issued a total of 5,095,733 common shares on December 23. 2021. The Company further made a payment of $150,000 in 2022 to complete the "initial payment" and accounted for the final payment of CAD $2,000,000 via a Contingent Value Rights agreement ("CVR Agreement") with Waterton Nevada Splitter, LLC ("Waterton"), with the final payment due on December 23, 2022.
Updated final settlement terms
As an update to the CVR Agreement, the Company has worked with Waterton to create an alternate structure. As part of the terms of the updated payment agreement, the final $2,000,000 milestone payment due will be converted into a two-year, zero-coupon debt facility with convertibility options priced at $0.15 and a 10% default interest rate. Prepayment by the Company is possible with a 60-day advance notice and paid at a 10% premium to the principal amount remaining.
James Tworek, Element79 Gold's CEO recounts: "Late last year, given the global economic conditions and overlaying market conditions for raising capital to complete this milestone payment, we proactively reached out to Waterton starting at the end of Summer to discuss alternate options. We found the discussions and negotiation processes fruitful, with Waterton being understanding the current investment climate. We feel that this solution is mutually beneficial and gives a strong vote of confidence in the Company's share price growth potential given the conversion pricing and two-year timeline to maturity. We can close this chapter for the time being and can now focus energies on Element79's core projects, generating revenue, and divesting of its non-core assets.
Vancouver,BC TheNewswire March 15 th 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company" ) is pleased to announce its engagement of has entered service engagements SLM Mining Services (" SLM "), a technical mining service provider with extensive experience working in Peru and the Andean Region, for the work plan building up to commencing ore extraction operations at the Lucero High Grade Previously-Producing Gold-Silver Mine, SLM will work in conjunction with the Company's operations team. The duration of the contract with SLM is 3 years.
Overview of SLM Mining Services
SLM provides a wide range of management and development services for mining projects. SLM Mining Services is committed to developing and managing mining projects from its early stages, covering activities such as target identification, geological exploration, economic valuation, integral management, surface land agreements with local owners, and dealing with regulatory permits pertaining to mining activities, among others. All activities performed by SLM are under the highest industry standards to create value for mining projects by integrating local stakeholders, protecting the environment and building strong relationships at all levels. SLM team has many years' experience working on the discovery, development and operations of multiple mining projects throughout the Andean region.
Overview of the Engagement
The Management Services Agreements include that SLM will appoint a general manager for the Lucero project, provide an office in Lima, Peru for administrative and address for domestic tax purposes and back-office services such as project logistics, procurement and day to day operations. The Agreements also include site visits and exploration work at the Lucero site over the coming 6 months and Community Relations Services, ensuring one senior member that will be assigned to maintain good relations with the local stakeholders in the Chachas district in the region surrounding the Lucero Project and to conduct all the works needed to obtain social license permitting for operations to commence.
James Tworek, Element79 Gold's CEO comments: "SLM is a key piece in the plan to bring Lucero back into production. SLM's past and upcoming boots-on-the- ground work at Lucero and community relations with the local Chachas group along with our in-house Operations team will greatly assist in advancing the project toward cash flow generation. We will release our development plans shortly as well as the results of these programs as they progress."
TheNewswire - March 6 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in a mutual agreement with certain contractors and related parties ("Counterparties"), it will be returning 1,210,299 common shares to treasury.
In this Transaction, the company has Terminated its previously announced (June 20, 2022) acquisition of interest in the Machacala Project to mutual satisfaction with the Counterparties, a Transaction which includes both the Machacala past-producing mine and Urumalqui project. The Company feels that by relinquishing ownership of the Machacala Project it is both a prudent financial decision and it provides greater focus on developing higher-value-generating core projects within its portfolio. The return to treasury of the shares represents the purchase shares issued as part of the original acquisition.
"Today's news represents significant value for our shareholders. The cancellation of these shares improves our balance sheet and the Transaction also frees up future cash flows that were associated with the periodic buy-in terms due for the Machacala project over the coming years. This Transaction also helps sharpen our corporate focus on our core properties, mainly restarting the High-Grade Past-Producing gold-silver mine operations at Lucero and further developing the resource at Maverick Springs, and we feel that the beneficial effect of this focus will become more significant as the company grows. We have several milestones to hit in the near future and we look forward to sharing these developments as our team achieves them." stated James Tworek, Element79 Gold Corp CEO.
The Termination of the Machacala and Urumalqui Purchase Agreements (the "Transaction") is a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). Antonios Maragakis, who was the CEO and a director of Calipuy prior to its purchase by Element79 Gold Corp, is also a director and the COO of the Company. Mr. Maragakis has disclosed his interest in the Termination to the board of directors of each of the Company and Calipuy, and has abstained from voting on Termination of the Agreement.
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) has published an exploration update on gold assets located on the Reefton, Lyell and Sam’s Creek goldfields in New Zealand. Siren Gold has seven key projects: Alexander River, Big River, Lyell, Auld Creek, Cumberland, Reefton South and Sams Creek.
Gold has fallen from the heights it saw earlier this month, with the price now sitting around US$1,960 per ounce.
What's next for the yellow metal? Lobo Tiggre, editor and founder of IndependentSpeculator.com, still sees gold and silver as stories that are happening right now, but urged investors to be cautious given the chaos in the broader markets.
"Whatever variables you're looking at, whatever you think might be driving gold today — I think basically we set that aside, we look at the macro. And the macro I think is we're heading for a recession," he told the Investing News Network.
"That's very bullish for safe-haven assets, which include gold and silver."
Tiggre acknowledged that it may be frustrating to see how gold and silver stocks are performing right now, but reminded market participants to think about whether the basis for their speculation has changed. If it hasn't, then a lagging share price doesn't necessarily mean it's time to sell — it's one data point among many to consider.
Those who can't handle the volatility of gold and silver stocks may want to consider an exchange-traded fund instead.
"If you do that, maybe you'll sleep better, maybe that's better. But if you want to make money, you will be leaving a lot of money on the table. Because the leverage that the stocks offer to the underlying commodities is legendary," said Tiggre.
"Unless the entire world has changed when we didn't look, I do think that we will see payday (for gold and silver stocks), and I just think it doesn't make sense to be impatient. If anything — if we have capitulation because people are just so disgusted with the stocks ... I think the disciplined speculator will take shares off those weaker hands," he added.
Tiggre also spoke about his recent research on the relationship between the gold price and real interest rates. Resource sector experts often describe real interest rates as a key driver for the yellow metal, with the typical comment being that negative real rates create a positive environment for gold. With real rates now in positive territory, he did a deep dive on decades worth of data, discovering that nominal rates appear to be a "more powerful explanatory variable" when it comes to gold.
Watch the interview for more from Tiggre on gold, silver and the overall market.
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets at its 1,100-square-kilometer tenement package located on the historic, high-grade Reefton, Lyell and Sam’s Creek goldfields in New Zealand.
Reefton Goldfield was first discovered in 1866 with total current recorded production of 11 million ounces (Moz) of gold, consisting of 2 Moz @ 16 grams per ton (g/t) gold from underground, 0.7 Moz from open pit and ~8 Moz gold from alluvial mining.
Mining and the local communities thrived in the region during the early 1900s, but most of the 94 underground mines closed by 1942 during WWII, and the Blackwater mine, which produced 740 koz @ 19 g/t down to more than 700 meters below the surface, finally shut down in 1951 bringing the entire field to a close. The gold price in 1951 was US$35/oz.
Fast forward to 2023, mining analysts believe current gold prices are only the beginning of a large upward trend, estimating spot prices to reach US$2,000 and beyond . What we know is clear: Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, as production from gold mines run low without enough new projects to replace them.
Siren’s gold projects present an opportunity for new supply sources to emerge. The Reefton Goldfield is a high-grade mining district located on the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand.Siren’s global mineral resource currently sits at 1.2 million ounces at 3.1 grams per ton (g/t) gold, from Sam’s Creek, Alexander River and Big River.
The district is widely known for producing gold, antimony and coal. A crucial aspect of the Reefton Goldfield is the significant occurrence of antimony, a rare thermal-resistant metal and a poor conductor of electricity. These attributes make it ideal for flame retardants, paints and various industrial applications to improve thermal tolerance. The presence of antimony in the goldfield creates additional value for Siren’s projects as exploration continues.
Siren currently has seven projects, many of which were active sites that were closed during WWII despite encouraging exploration or production. Now, the company has built an expansive portfolio of projects and will undergo systematic exploration of its assets using leading-edge technologies and techniques.
With seven projects under its belt, Siren is primarily focused on Sam’s Creek, Alexander River, Big River and Auld Creek. These four projects are slated for future exploration and potential development to improve the assets’ value.
A skilled management team leads the company towards fully exploring its promising portfolio, with diverse expertise in geology, corporate administration and finance.
The Sams Creek Gold Project is located 140 kilometers northeast of Reefton and 100 kilometers northeast of Lyell.
The Sams Creek porphyry dyke-style gold deposit is equivalent in geology deposits to the Australian Eastern Lachlan fold belt that contain very large porphyry copper-gold and porphyry gold-style deposits like at Cadia and Ridgeway in New South Wales.
Siren believes there is significant potential at Sam’s Creek for a very large underground mining operation as the orebody is over 60 meters thick, has a vertical extent of 1 kilometer and has been traced for more than 7 kilometers along strike.
To date, around 127 diamond holes have been drilled at Sams Creek and the blue-sky project already contains an impressive resource estimate, with much of the asset remaining unexplored.
The Alexander River project covers 16.75 square kilometers and is 100-percent owned by Siren Gold. The asset is located 15 kilometers away from the prolific Blackwater Mine, a vital sign of what’s possible at Alexander River.
The Big River project covers 44.87 square kilometers and is considered a highly prospective exploration target of 100 to 125 koz at 7 to 9 g/t gold. The company will continue exploring to determine the asset's depth and gold grade.
Siren owns additional gold assets that are being systematically explored to increase shareholder value further.
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years of experience.
He is the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining, a mid-tier contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over a 20-year period. ACM was sold to an ASX-listed gold mining company in 2017. Rodan is the founding director of Dacian Gold, which purchased the Mt Morgans Gold Mine from the Administrator of Range River Gold. After listing on the ASX in 2012, Rodan became Dacian’s largest shareholder. He had a 15-year tenure with Australia’s largest full service ASX-listed contract mining company with annual turnover of more than $850 million.
Paul Angus is an exploration geologist with 30+ years of mining and geology experience in NZ.
He graduated from Otago University and is New Zealand-based. He previously held senior management roles with OceanaGold. While he was an exploration manager, Angus discovered >3Moz at Macraes, Reefton and Sams Creek.
Keith Murray is a chartered accountant with 40 years of experience at general manager level in audit, accounting, tax, finance, treasury and corporate governance. During the 1990s, Murray was group accounting manager, corporate and taxation joint company secretary for Eltin Limited, a leading Australian-based international mining services company. Murray is currently general manager corporate and company secretary for the Heytesbury Group.
Sebastian Andre is a chartered secretary with over 10 years of experience in corporate advisory, governance and risk services. He has previously acted as an adviser at the ASX and has a thorough understanding of the ASX Listing Rules, specializing in providing advice to companies and their boards with respect to capital raisings, IPOs, backdoor listings, corporate compliance and governance matters. Andre holds qualifications in accounting, finance, and corporate governance and is a member of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Roscan Gold Corporation(TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional exploration results from 12 Reverse Circulation ("RC") holes totaling 1,963 meters at Kabaya (KB3).
These step-out RC holes have expanded the strike length of mineralization at KB3 to 600 meters from 300m (Figure 1), with a width of 100 meters. It remains open at depth and laterally with a plunging angle of approximately 10° towards south. Additionally, these results indicate an increase in mineralization of about 70 meters below the existing 1,500-dollar pit shell. To fully capture the potential of the KB3 extensions of the gold mineralization, further infill and deeper drilling is required to enhance the resource estimation.
The cumulative gold strike length at KB1-KB2 and KB3 currently spans 1,800 meters, with a width ranging from 150 meters (KB1-2) to 100 meters (KB3). The mineralization extends to a depth of 150 meters to 250 meters at KB2.
A 500-meter gap exists between KB3 and KB1-2, and the primary gold mineralization in this area has not been thoroughly explored or tested to its full extent.
Drilling Highlights: KB3 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes
Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined; 2: Table 1 – Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution, 4: No top-cut.
Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "As part of our 2023 work program, we have completed approximately 17,000 meters of drilling in the main resource areas, as well as tested new targets outside the current resource footprint. These results should be available in the coming weeks.
Drilling at Kabaya continues to expand the footprint of the gold mineralization, which bodes well for further resource growth. The positive results obtained beneath the existing K3 pit shell, within the fresh rock, are particularly encouraging as they suggest the presence of a larger mineralized system. This development strengthens our confidence in the untapped potential of the area."
Figure 1: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 drilling plan view, gold contouring envelopes projected to the surface and drill hole locations.
The Kabaya gold mineralization is disseminated and associated with a strong kaolinization. The gold host rock alternates between tuffaceous and greywacke facies crosscut by younger dolerite sills and dykes (Figures 2 and 3). At KB3, the higher-grade zone does not appear at the surface and, from the longitudinal section, the mineralization is plunging around 10-15° to the South. This relatively higher grade has not been captured in our resource estimation (Press Release June 8th, 2022).
Figure 2: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 satellite North, section A 1390700N
Figure 3: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 satellite North, section A 1390600N
The Kabaya mineralization is part of the prolific regional Siribaya-Mankouke-Seko structural corridor (Figure 4). It is located on the Eastern edge of this major structure as well as Mankouke South gold body. Roscan's large land package has a strategic position covering a substantial portion of this significant structural corridor by over 25km, including the splays around the intrusive pluton of Disse, where several mineralized bodies were discovered.
Figure 4: Roscan permit map showing Airborne Magnetic geophysics, the resources zones, targets under development and nearby gold deposits
Drilling and Analytical Protocol
Roscan uses Geodrill Reverse Circulation (RC) to drill until maximum 170m to reach the target. In 2021, (holes RCDBS21-026 to RCDBS21-048), the samples were sent for preparation and 50g fire assays to Bureau Veritas Bamako laboratory and since January 2022, the samples are sent to the ALS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities to Ouagadougou for 2 kg Bottle Roll with atomic absorption finish including tail analysis by fire assays for results more than 0.05ppm. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.
Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)
Table 2: Drillhole ID of Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)
Qualified Person (QP) and NI 43-101 Disclosure
Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.
About Roscan
Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.
For further information, please contact:
Nana Sangmuah
President & CEO
Tel: (902) 832-5555
Email: info@Roscan.ca
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Gold has been considered a cornerstone of a robust investment portfolio for decades. The commodity is praised as a hedge against inflation, often referred to as “the golden constant." Economists use this term to describe three attributes of gold’s value:
Essentially, it means that even though its value in relation to the US dollar and other currencies may waver, gold’s raw purchasing power will remain relatively the same over time — earning it the rare achievement of being an actual store of value.Optimum Ventures (TSXV:OPV, Frankfurt:41Q, OTC:OPVLF) is an exploration and development mining company focusing on its high-grade gold asset in the prolific Golden Triangle. The company’s flagship asset, the Harry property, is located between two large mineralized systems: sulphurets hydrothermal system (SHS) and premiere hydrothermal system. Due to its unique geological composition, this location creates blue-sky potential for the Harry property. An experienced management team and board of directors lead Optimum Ventures toward bringing the asset to production.
The Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada, hosts one of the largest hydrothermal systems worldwide, the SHS. The southern half of the SHS hosts over 185 million ounces of gold and significant amounts of silver and copper. The region was discovered in the early 1900s following three important discoveries that formed a triangle, earning the region its name.
The Harry property has surface samples with high-grade assays reaching upwards of 285.4 g/t gold and 1,949 g/t silver. Optimum Ventures completed its 2022 exploratory drill program at the property with encouraging results. Two notable drill holes produced up to 3.10 g/t gold, 690.1 g/t silver, and an additional 1,833 g/t silver equivalents.
An option agreement with Teuton (OTCMKTS:TEUTF) grants Optimum Ventures the option to acquire an 80-percent interest in the Harry and Outland Silver Bar properties. Both companies have an excellent working relationship and if Optimum exercises its option, the companies will enter into a joint venture agreement during the project’s operation. The JV will include a 2-percent net smelter royalty granted to Teuton.Optimum Ventures also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 19 contiguous mining claims forming the Salmon property covering approximately 208 hectares in the Hyder Mining District in southeastern Alaska. The property is well located near infrastructures such as an all-weather road, a town and a powerline as well as docks at tidewater.
The Harry property is located near the town of Stewart in British Columbia and comprises three contiguous claims covering approximately 1,333 hectares. The property lies along the northwestern portion of an ideal geological corridor between the Sulphurets hydrothermal system and premiere hydrothermal system, making the area highly prospective for gold-silver mineralization.
Optimum Ventures has identified 12 mineralized zones throughout the property, many of which have produced encouraging exploration results. The company is currently planning its next exploration round, including prospecting new areas exposed by ice ablation, additional surface sampling, mapping and saw cut sampling.
Andrew Bowering is a venture capitalist with 30 years of operational experience and global leadership in mineral exploration and development. He has founded, funded and built teams that have operated numerous companies in the pursuit of precious, base and industrial metals from early exploration through to production. Bowering has held senior management positions in a variety of capacities. He was responsible for the acquisition and sale of several assets and raising upwards of $250 million in development capital. He has operated and managed programs throughout North and South America and abroad. He was a founder and shareholder of Millennial Lithium Corp (which was acquired by Lithium Americas) and is highly involved in other publicly traded companies focused on battery metals and precious metals, including Prime Mining Corp and American Lithium Corp.
With over 20 years in the capital markets, Tyler Ross has applied his experience and expertise toward the successful financing and exits of various public companies. Having been involved in every stage of business development from inception onward, Ross has found his niche in consulting for companies needing a revamp, or the necessary connections and partnerships to reach their subsequent evolution. His past successes include his work with Fronteer Gold, which sold its asset to Newmont for $2.5 billion, Fission Energy (sold to Denison for $80 million, spun out into Fission Uranium), and the financing of Tranzeo Wireless from seed rounds to its IPO at the senior Toronto Stock Exchange at over $1.50/share. Ross most recently led the initial loan financing for Prime Mining, a near-term gold producer in Mexico.
Edward Kruchkowski has over 48 years of experience in the exploration industry. He graduated from the University of Alberta in 1973 with a BSc in geology and is a registered professional geologist in Alberta and British Columbia. From 1973 to 1981, he worked for both major and junior companies on projects in Canada and the USA. From 1981 to the present, he has worked as a consulting geologist conducting exploration programs in Canada, southwestern USA, Russia, South America and Mexico, on behalf of various clients, including both major international companies as well as junior exploration companies. Kruchkowski has a proven track record of discovery and supervision on many properties throughout Canada. Additionally, Kruchkowski is responsible for all exploration programs conducted by Decade Resources Ltd.
Randy Kasum has over 23 years of experience in road construction for mining and exploration companies in the Stewart, BC area. He is the manager of Kasum Tractor Ltd., a heavy equipment company specializing in road construction and mineral exploration. He was instrumental in the acquisition of properties in the Stewart and Terrace areas. Additionally, Kasum is responsible for co-coordinating all financial filings on behalf of Decade Resources Ltd. as well as assessment filings on the mineral holdings owned by the company.
+92% overall metallurgical recoveries with a high gravity component & leach kinetics aligned with the “fit-for-purpose” Dalgaranga CIL process plant
Gascoyne Resources Limited (“Gascoyne” or “Company”) (ASX: GCY) is pleased to report metallurgical testwork results for the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia.
Key Points:
Figure 1: Three drill rigs (two diamond rigs – #1 & #2 and 1 RC rig – #3) drilling out the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit with the 2.5Mtpa Dalgaranga Process Plant in the background.
These results further reinforce the significant potential of the rapidly growing Never Never Gold Deposit at Dalgaranga, which comprises a current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 303koz @ 4.64g/t Au with significant growth potential that is being targeted by ongoing drilling.
Gascoyne Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “The Never Never mineralisation is very simple: silica-rich, fine iron sulphide as pyrite and accessory gold. The outstanding metallurgical testwork results announced today clearly demonstrate the very simple processing flowsheet required to achieve very high recoveries from the extensive high-grade Never Never mineralisation.
“This ticks another important box in our comeback story, demonstrating that we have an excellent development proposition on our hands at Never Never with excellent metallurgical recoveries and processing characteristics.
“From the initial discovery last year, we have been meticulously checking and double-checking our drilling methods, sampling methods and QAQC methods – analysing each drill-hole with hand-held XRF on the drill pads, regularly duplicating our Photon assays with Fire Assay, and seeking external third-party review of our Mineral Resource Estimates.
“We want the ensure that Never Never is as bullet-proof as possible, underpinned by transparent processes and strong technical work that has been independently verified and checked.
“Never Never is a very special gold deposit that is located right in front of our processing plant. This testwork shows that Never Never material is well suited to that processing plant and that the chemistry is very simple. There are no significant deleterious elements in the ore. There are no material preg-robbing characteristics – a finding that can’t be understated as we have a shale footwall, a rock-type that can sometimes be problematic.
“This metallurgical testwork clearly demonstrates that the footwall shale at Never Never is not an issue – a great result!”
Click here for the full ASX Release
