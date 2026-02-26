Electrum Discovery Announces Filing and Mailing of Meeting Materials for the Special Meeting of Securityholders to be Held on March 24, 2026 and Receipt of Interim Order in Respect of Previously Announced Arrangement with MinRex Resources

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada, February 26, 2026 TheNewswire - Electrum Discovery Corp. ("Electrum" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ELY | FRA:R8N | OTC:ELDCF) announces that the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued an interim order dated February 20, 2026 in connection with the previously announced arrangement (the "Arrangement") with MinRex Resources Ltd. ("MinRex") authorizing the calling and holding of the special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Electrum Securityholders") of securities of the Company and other matters related to the conduct of the Meeting.
The notice of meeting, management information circular ("Circular") and related documents (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") in connection with the Meeting have been filed with securities regulators. The Meeting Materials have also been mailed to Electrum Securityholders and can be accessed on the Company's website or on Electrum's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Meeting Details
The Meeting will be held in person at the offices of Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP located at Suite 2300, 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2B5 on March 24, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time). Only Electrum Securityholders of record as of the close of business on Thursday January 29, 2026, the record date for the Meeting, are entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at the Meeting.
At the Meeting, Electrum Securityholders will be asked to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the Arrangement whereby MinRex will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Electrum Shares") (other than those held by MinRex and its affiliates).
All outstanding options, warrants and deferred share units of Electrum will be transferred to MinRex and thereafter will be immediately cancelled in accordance with the Plan of Arrangement, and holders thereof will be issued such number of fully paid MinRex Shares as is set out in the Arrangement Agreement representing the fair market value of such securities, determined using the Black-Scholes valuation model.
Questions & Voting Assistance
|
Registered Electrum Shareholders
|
Beneficial Electrum Shareholders
|
|
Internet
|
www.investorvote.com
|
www.proxyvote.com
|
|
Telephone
|
1-866-732-VOTE (8683) (Toll Free)
|
Dial the applicable number listed on the voting instruction form.
|
|
|
Return the proxy form in the envelope provided.
|
Return the voting instruction form in the envelope provided.
For more information, please see the following sections of the Circular: "How do I vote?"; "How do I vote if my Electrum Shares are held in the name of an Intermediary?"; "How do I appoint a third party as my proxyholder?"; "Information Concerning the Meeting – Appointment of Proxyholders" and "Information Concerning the Meeting – Advice to Beneficial (Non-Registered) Shareholders".
About Electrum Discovery Corp.
Electrum Discovery Corp. is a Canadian based, growth-oriented company, committed to increasing shareholder value through advancement of our two projects: gold-silver Novo Tlamino and copper-gold Timok East, located in two known mineralized districts within the prolific Western Tethyan Belt in the Republic of Serbia.
Electrum is looking to maximize the value of our mineral projects for all stakeholders including our shareholders, the local community and government, while fostering sustainability, governance, and knowledge transfer in the region.
Additional information on Electrum can be found by reviewing the Company's page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
For more information contact:
Dr Elena Clarici, Chief Executive Officer and Director
T: +1 604 801 5432 | E: elena@electrumdiscovery.com | W: electrumdiscovery.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Such statements include but are not limited to: the ability of Electrum and MinRex to complete the Arrangement on the terms described herein or at all; and the ability to obtain the requisite regulatory, stock exchange, court and securityholder approvals for the Arrangement. Often, but not always, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Electrum to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks related to Electrum being able to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required regulatory approvals, shareholder, securityholder and court approvals and other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement; risk that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated; uncertainties inherent in the Company's preliminary economic assessment for the Novo Tlamino Project and exploration results and the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in Electrum's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under Electrum's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Rock chips and surface results are early stage and there is no assurance that future exploration will find mineralization of further interest. Although Electrum has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking information contained herein is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking information has been made as of the date hereof and Electrum disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.